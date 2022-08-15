ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Houseguest
3d ago

Paul Gosar needs to go for saying something like that. How are we supposed to trust Republicans in office when they act like spiteful children?

WTRF- 7News

Ohio man pleads guilty to entering Capitol on January 6

A Jefferson County man pleaded guilty to entering the capitol on January 6. Steve Billingsley is guilty on charges of knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds. Billingsley will owe $500 in damages. He could face up to […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Republican backs ‘commonsense’ gun control proposal

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Republican state senator in Ohio wants to ramp up gun restrictions, diverging from the GOP supermajority that has rallied around legislation expanding firearm access in the state. “It’s not taking away guns and it will protect us in Ohio,” Sen. Matt Dolan (R-Chagrin Falls) said. Dolan, a moderate Republican who […]
OHIO STATE
wyso.org

Voters look ahead to November elections following Ohio's second primary

Jim Gaines is the statehouse bureau chief for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News newspapers. In this interview with WYSO, he talks about voter turnout in Tuesday’s primary and what voters will face in the November midterms. Jim Gaines: On the ballot this time were state central...
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

After sluggish summer, some Ohio Republicans predict Vance comeback while others have doubts

The dog days of summer are usually the time when political campaigns lay low, biding their time for a post-Labor Day blitz. Tim Ryan didn’t get the message. Ryan poured more than $7.5 million into advertising since winning the Democratic U.S. Senate primary in May. Spending at that clip is a recognition of the challenge […] The post After sluggish summer, some Ohio Republicans predict Vance comeback while others have doubts appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Fox 19

Judge hikes bonds on OTR mass shooting suspects

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Higher bonds were set Thursday for two suspects facing multiple charges in the Over-the-Rhine mass shooting that injured eight innocent bystanders and one of the alleged gunmen. Diablo McCoats, 39, is charged with 16 counts of felonious assault and one count of weapons under disability (illegally having...
CINCINNATI, OH
