Chattanooga, TN

mercer.edu

Alumni Association to host tailgates at 3 away football games

Mercer football fans who can’t make it to a home game this year will have three opportunities to tailgate with their fellow Mercerians when the Bears are on the road. The Mercer Alumni Association is hosting its annual Alumni and Friends Tailgates for the Bears’ matchups at Auburn on Sept. 3, Wofford on Oct. 1, and the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga on Oct. 22.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Mocs Giant McClendon Curtis Just as Big Off the Field

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) The Mocs McClendon Curtis is a football giant, who makes a giant impact for UTC. The 6’6 offensive lineman was first team All SoCon last year, but it’s how he carries himself off the field that draws plenty of other accolades. McClendon Curtis must feel like he...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
utc.edu

Loading up, loading in: Students arrive on Move In Day

Junior. Early College High School in Nashville, Tennessee. Majoring in pre-professional biology. Most important item: “My plants —a money tree, a Swiss cheese plant, a Chinese money plant, a succulent, a tasso and I don’t know what the last one is.”. Kendall Heath, right. Freshman. McMinn County...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Watch now: Lee takes first F&M title in three decades

JONESVILLE — A major tournament win on its home course has been a long time coming for Lee High’s golf team. Actually, it had been a while since the Generals had won a major tournament anywhere. Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play...
CLEVELAND, TN
Fast Casual

Big Chicken rocking Music City

Big Chicken, founded by Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal, has signed a franchise agreement to open 10 restaurants in Tennessee with local restaurateur Jim Richards. "With four decades of restaurant industry experience under my belt, I know the importance of creating a 'wow' experience for customers," Richards said in a company press release. "The food, service and overall experience at Big Chicken are truly unmatched and as someone who's lived in the area for over 40 years, I'm confident we'll become a quick hit for folks in Nashville, Knoxville and Chattanooga."
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

From The Archives: The First Riverbend Festival

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Just how, when and why the Riverbend Festival began is still a matter for debate. But the first full Festival happened in August of 1982. This was before the Aquarium, the North Shore redevelopment, the Southside and even Hamilton Place Mall. The goal was to entice...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Brian Smith Joins Parks And Outdoors Department As Communications And Marketing Director

The City of Chattanooga today announced that former WTCV NewsChannel 9 meteorologist Brian Smith will serve as the new Communications and Marketing Director for Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors, effective today. Working with Parks and Outdoors Administrator Scott Martin, Smith will help design a comprehensive and innovative communications strategy for the...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
mymix1041.com

Local News for Wednesday, August 17th

Here is your Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. news on mymix1041.com, sponsored by Toyota of Cleveland:. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says one person was killed in a crash in Bradley County over the weekend. It happened on Saturday around 6:35pm in the 6700 block of Georgetown Road. The THP...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
The Daily South

From Miners to Mardi Gras, How the MoonPie Became a Beloved Southern Snack

In the South, it's well known that MoonPies were created at and are still made by the Chattanooga Bakery in Tennessee. If you're in Mobile, Ala., or any Mardi Gras party throughout the Deep South for that matter, you may associate the marshmallowy treat with the spring holiday. But the history of the MoonPie is much more storied.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

159th Anniversary Commemoration Of The Battle Of Chickamauga Coming Soon

From Saturday, September 17 through Tuesday, September 20, visitors are invited to join Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park staff and volunteers as we commemorate the 159th Anniversary of the Battle of Chickamauga through a series of tours (including a bicycle tour), hikes, and living history demonstrations. There will also...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Mayor Tim Kelly, city respond to immigrant buses

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — The Chattanooga City Council heard public comments tonight on the numerous buses that were recently carrying asylum-seeking migrants from Texas to America’s northeast. Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly, as well as both city staff and city council members, actually commended the community’s response to the sudden...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Clarifications for the City Council District 8 Runoff Election

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Hamilton Election Commission wants to clear up some confusion for the upcoming Chattanooga City Council District 8 runoff election between current Councilwoman Marvene Noel and challenger Marie Mott. The main message they want to get across is that even if your precinct you are assigned to...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga Man Killed in Deadly Shooting Sunday Night

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A violent weekend in Chattanooga has seen another incident as a man was shot to death in East Chattanooga late Sunday Night, August 14. Chattanooga police were called to the 2600 block of Glenwood Parkway around 9:30 PM yesterday evening to a report of a shooting. When police arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries.
CHATTANOOGA, TN

