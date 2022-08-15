STOCKBRIDGE -- The Stockbridge football team has some low numbers this year, about 19 or 20 will be playing varsity, and of those many are younger or inexperienced players. But the MHSAA has something which could serve as something of a lifeline for the Panthers in the fifth quarter rule, allowing players to take the field for five quarters in all between varsity and junior varsity games. Stockbridge has 32 JV players, with the door to varsity playing time wide open.

STOCKBRIDGE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO