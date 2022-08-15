ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Springport growing in Year 2 under Matt Rohde

SPRINGPORT -- Matt Rohde didn’t have much time to get settled in during the summer of 2021 when he was named head coach at Springport. With just weeks to go before the start of camp, he had to hustle just to get everything set for the Spartans to have any kind of an offseason program.
SPRINGPORT, MI
Tri-unity Christian eyes return to playoffs with all starters returning

Tri-unity Christian’s string of five consecutive trips to the 8-man playoffs was snapped last fall. The Defenders are hopeful that they can start up another streak this season considering the experience Tri-unity returns. “I like our starting eight. I really do,” Defenders coach Tim Heath said. “I like this...
HIGH SCHOOL
Fruitport football brotherhood primed to leave a legacy in 2022 and beyond

It would have been easy for the Fruitport football team to give up on their postseason aspirations after a 1-4 start to the 2021 season. Instead, the Trojans rallied together to register three consecutive wins over Hamilton, Holland Christian, and Allendale to reach the required 4-5 mark that allowed them to qualify for the playoffs due to the MHSAA’s new playoff points system.
FRUITPORT CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
3-sport all-state athlete ready to make QB debut for Parchment football

PARCHMENT, MI – After starring on Parchment’s varsity basketball and baseball teams as a sophomore, Aaron Jasiak decided to try varsity football his junior year. It turns out Jasiak is just as skilled with an oblong ball as he is a round one, as evidenced by his stat line of 441 yards and 10 touchdowns on 21 catches, which added up to Division 5 First Team all-state honors from the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association.
PARCHMENT, MI
Fifth quarter will be key for Stockbridge

STOCKBRIDGE -- The Stockbridge football team has some low numbers this year, about 19 or 20 will be playing varsity, and of those many are younger or inexperienced players. But the MHSAA has something which could serve as something of a lifeline for the Panthers in the fifth quarter rule, allowing players to take the field for five quarters in all between varsity and junior varsity games. Stockbridge has 32 JV players, with the door to varsity playing time wide open.
STOCKBRIDGE, MI
All-state backfield leads Constantine football into 2022 season

CONSTANTINE, MI – For as long as high school football has been played in Constantine, the Falcons have prided themselves on an ability to run the ball. This year will be no different, but what separates the 2022 team is an embarrassment of riches at running back, even by Constantine’s lofty standards.
CONSTANTINE, MI

