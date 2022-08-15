ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

ClutchPoints

Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon

The Las Vegas Raiders have released a former weapon of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. On Tuesday, the Raiders parted ways with wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. The @Raiders release of WR Demarcus Robinson is proof of how deep WR is. Tyron Johnson making a big push along with some others — Vincent […] The post Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
ESPN

Fantasy football daily notes: Rhamondre Stevenson, Melvin Gordon updates

Fantasy football daily notes every weekday to stay caught up on the news you need to know and get a head start on the fantasy football content coming today and tomorrow to ESPN.com and the ESPN Fantasy App. The news: Rhamondre Stevenson was given reps as the Patriots' third-down back...
NFL
ESPN

Fantasy football: Eric Moody's favorite late-round targets

Which late-round targets are your favorites in fantasy football? Often I am asked this question, and to address every drafter's quest for perfection, I am here to help. Since the conclusion of the NFL draft in late April, I've participated in more than 80 fantasy football mock drafts. Based on...
NFL
ESPN

Saquon Barkley feels he can score on any play for the Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. --  If there is anything markedly different in the New York Giants' offense since Brian Daboll took over, it's Saquon Barkley. Forget the hints of the Bills' offense that Daboll brought to Giants after they hired the former Buffalo offensive coordinator to be their head coach in January. Ignore the portions of the Chiefs' offense that coordinator Mike Kafka added in his move from Kansas City.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
ESPN

Wilson back with Jets after surgery, eager to begin rehab

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. --  Zach Wilson returned to the New York Jets' facility Thursday, eager to begin rehabilitation on his surgically repaired right knee. The second-year quarterback had arthroscopic surgery Tuesday in Los Angeles to repair a torn meniscus. He also has a bone bruise in the knee and is expected to be sidelined the next few weeks as he recovers.
NFL
ESPN

Ex-Maryland star Bernhardt tries switch from lacrosse to NFL

ATLANTA --  Jared Bernhardt traded in his stick for the pigskin. Less than 15 months after being honored as the nation's top college lacrosse player, Bernhardt has taken on the challenge of making it as an NFL receiver with the Atlanta Falcons. It's very difficult," he conceded. "You're at...
ATLANTA, GA
ESPN

Vikings bring hometown crowd to see 49ers QB Trey Lance

EAGAN, Minn. --  The buses bound for the Twin Cities left southwestern Minnesota at 6:30 a.m. sharp, carrying the biggest Trey Lance fans that San Francisco's young quarterback will ever meet. Players and staff from the Marshall Tigers football team  the team Lance led as a prep star...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ESPN

Packers claim WR Travis Fulgham off waivers from Broncos

GREEN BAY, Wis. --  The Green Bay Packers claimed wide receiver Travis Fulgham off waivers from the Denver Broncos. Fulgham had 38 catches for 539 yards and four touchdowns for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020 but was released after training camp the following year. He appeared in one game...
GREEN BAY, WI
ESPN

Colts-Lions practices feature 3 Super Bowl starting QBs

WESTFIELD, Ind. --  Jared Goff grew up watching and admiring Matt Ryan from afar. Eventually, the two quarterbacks started working out at the same offseason facility, developed a friendship and shared a Super Bowl legacy. When they were reunited this week during joint practices between the Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions, Nick Foles was added to the club.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ESPN

2022 NCAA rules changes address targeting, faking injuries

INDIANAPOLIS --  College football players penalized for targeting can have part of their punishment appealed, players faking injuries to stop the clock might not get away with it like they used to and blocking below the waist has been restricted further. All are among the changes that will go...
COLLEGE SPORTS
ESPN

Experienced roster could help UCLA Bruins contend in Pac-12

LOS ANGELES --  Chip Kellys arduous rebuilding job at UCLA showed positive results last season with an 8-4 record and a Holiday Bowl invitation. The biggest question is if Kelly can continue the climb to Pac-12 contention. The Bruins were picked fourth in the conference preseason poll but still...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ESPN

Chicago Cubs 3, Baltimore 2

A-struck out for Vavra in the 6th. b-homered for Morel in the 8th. E--Velazquez (2), McKinstry (2), Watkins (2). LOB--Chicago 5, Baltimore 8. 2B--Happ (31), Hays (26). 3B--Mullins (2). HR--Contreras (18), off Watkins; Ortega (6), off Krehbiel; Contreras (19), off Krehbiel. RBI--Contreras 2 (48), Ortega (27), Mountcastle (58), Santander (62). SB--Velazquez (3). SF--Santander.
