EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. --  If there is anything markedly different in the New York Giants' offense since Brian Daboll took over, it's Saquon Barkley. Forget the hints of the Bills' offense that Daboll brought to Giants after they hired the former Buffalo offensive coordinator to be their head coach in January. Ignore the portions of the Chiefs' offense that coordinator Mike Kafka added in his move from Kansas City.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ ・ 5 HOURS AGO