Trump Org’s Former Money Man Nears Plea Deal in Tax Fraud Case: Report

Michael M Santiago/Getty

Allen Weisselberg, the former longtime CFO for the Trump Organization who is accused of receiving years of off-the-books perks, is nearing a plea deal with Manhattan prosecutors, according to The New York Times . A grand jury filed criminal indictments last month against Weisselberg for his involvement in a 15-year tax fraud scheme in which he’s accused of skirting $1.7 million in income taxes. Weisselberg faces high financial penalties if convicted, but a plea deal might spare him from a lengthy prison sentence, as well. Regardless of the deal, the 75-year-old has refused to meet with prosecutors as a part of their broader investigation into Trump, according to the Times, and he will not testify against Trump, who has not been charged.

