Trump Org’s Former Money Man Nears Plea Deal in Tax Fraud Case: Report

By Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
 3 days ago
Michael M Santiago/Getty

Allen Weisselberg, the former longtime CFO for the Trump Organization who is accused of receiving years of off-the-books perks, is nearing a plea deal with Manhattan prosecutors, according to The New York Times . A grand jury filed criminal indictments last month against Weisselberg for his involvement in a 15-year tax fraud scheme in which he’s accused of skirting $1.7 million in income taxes. Weisselberg faces high financial penalties if convicted, but a plea deal might spare him from a lengthy prison sentence, as well. Regardless of the deal, the 75-year-old has refused to meet with prosecutors as a part of their broader investigation into Trump, according to the Times, and he will not testify against Trump, who has not been charged.

Read it at The New York Times

Comments / 11

science is truth
3d ago

Only plea deal is if you put your boss behind bars for tax evasion for the rest of his life. Otherwise off to jail you go!

Reply
11
judy van coevering
3d ago

no plea deal... lock him up... lock up his son.... justice

Reply
10
 

