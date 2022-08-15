ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, NY

SPCA Serving Erie County Summer of Love week long event

By Krizia Williams
 3 days ago
SPCA Serving Erie County is helping the community find their furry family. Just like Benjamin Severn and his son Noah.

"When one door closes another one opens," Severn said.

Severn recently experienced the loss of his dog which is a pain so many have felt before. But the local SPCA found him and his son a new furry family member to lift their spirits through the Summer of Love event .

"We're just so glad that we were here so we can find our friend," Severn said.

Chief communications officer, Gina Lettuca, said the purpose of this week-long event is to help animals find forever homes and free up kennel spaces as they are close to capacity.

"Its exciting to see some of our animals going home a little more quickly," Lettuce said. "Now that we are offering this extra special adoption special its exciting seeing a line at the adoption door."

Normally adoption fees for cats and dogs range from $5 to $500 depending on the age and breed. This event cuts those fees in half from now until Thursday.

Lettuca said the campaign is already working. This location was near capacity because so many people have been forced to give up their pets.

"We have seen an issues with the eviction moratorium being lifted as people realize they might now have a place to reside in they're gradually surrendering animals," She said.

Severn said this event is something special.

"Dog, cats they are all part of our family. So it's extremely important that you can have those connections with animals and that there's an institution like SPCA that can help people meet their family," Severn said.

The SPCA Serving Erie County has also extended their hours until 8 o'clock through the end of this month. For more information on the event and this organization visit their website .

