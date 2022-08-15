Read full article on original website
FaithFox➕
3d ago
This Isn’t about Trump anymore this is About the FBIs right to Raid , Search and Siege our Homes … we have a Right to know what’s in that Affidavit… and How and why the Government had the right to Do this
walkerdog
3d ago
The affidavit contains information that is pertinent to the ongoing investigation. They aren't released until the investigation is finished if at all.
