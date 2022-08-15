ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

FaithFox➕
3d ago

This Isn’t about Trump anymore this is About the FBIs right to Raid , Search and Siege our Homes … we have a Right to know what’s in that Affidavit… and How and why the Government had the right to Do this

walkerdog
3d ago

The affidavit contains information that is pertinent to the ongoing investigation. They aren't released until the investigation is finished if at all.

Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election

Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
OK! Magazine

Ivanka Trump 'Dumps' Brothers Donald Jr. & Eric As She 'Doesn't Want To Be Part Of The Family Business Anymore'

It looks like Ivanka Trump is moving on: the businesswoman was never close with her brothers, Donald Jr. and Eric, and now she wants to focus on the future — without them. “Ivanka has basically dumped her brothers,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “She doesn’t want to be part of the family business anymore or even the controversial family. Her future is with her husband, Jared Kushner, and her kids. They are out of politics and won’t be campaigning with her father anymore or defending him on TV."
Donald Trump
Daily Mail

Former Trump staffer claims she found classified information in the women's restroom and said it was a 'known thing' that aides were sloppy with documents

Former Trump staffer Olivia Troye recalled finding classified documents left in the women's room of a bathroom in the White House complex during her time working under Vice President Mike Pence. 'I found classified information in the ladies' room of the White House one time in the Eisenhower Executive Office...
Vice

Trump Is Threatening Payback for Mar-a-Lago

Former President Donald Trump and his allies are ramping up warnings that Trump might seek payback for the FBI’s search of his Mar-a-Lago club if he recaptures the presidency. On Wednesday, Trump posted a link to an article headlined “The Payback for Mar-a-Lago Will Be Brutal” on his Truth...
The Independent

Trump demands FBI return documents to Mar-a-Lago

Donald Trump is calling on the Justice Department to hand over some of the documents seized on Monday in a raid of his Mar-a-Lago resort and residence in Florida.In a Truth Social post, the former president reacted to a Fox News report which stated on Saturday that the FBI had informed Mr Trump’s team following the raid that some of the documents they seized were protected under attorney-client privilige.The Justice Department has not confirmed that publicly, and has not commented on the investigation beyond a brief statement delivered to reporters by Attorney General Merrick Garland last week. The agency...
CNBC

Trump likely to be criminally charged in DOJ election probe along with other former White House officials, Obama AG Holder says

Former President Donald Trump "probably" will be indicted on criminal charges along with former White House officials as part of a Justice Department investigation of efforts to reverse the 2020 election results nationally, ex-Attorney General Eric Holder said. But Holder suggested Trump is more likely to first face possible criminal...
