ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Richmond cycling community in mourning: 'Do it in Jonah's honor'

By Elizabeth Holmes
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BKSQS_0hIIWwuk00

RICHMOND, Va. -- "This is Jonah," Lilo Navales, holding pictures of her friend, Carla Holland, fondly known by her friends and family as Jonah, said. "Happy on her bike and happy in the water."

After miles in the water and on the road, riding with Holland as a member of Richmond Tri Club, pictures are all Navales has left of her friend.

WTVR

When she heard her friend was hit and killed by a driver while riding her bike Saturday morning, Navales said her heart sank.

The crash happened around 7:15 a.m. on Osborne Turnpike.

Holland was riding with Natalie Rainer, who is said to be in critical but stable condition.

A GoFundMe for Rainer has raised about $46,000 in just one day. Her hospital bills are expected to be "staggering."

Joshua Silverman, who has ridden hundreds of miles with Holland, said he and a group of cyclists rode through the same area where she died only an hour after the incident.

"When I got on my bike that morning, I was thinking, 'What a great morning to be out on a bike,' and I'd imagine Jonah was probably saying the exact same thing. I knew her so well, I know she was in a happy place," he said. "She couldn't have been happier being out on a gorgeous morning, with a friend, enjoying herself."

WTVR

He said he was nervous to get back on his bike, after finding out what happened to Holland and Rainer.

"Yesterday I was saying, 'Should I get on my bike or shouldn't I?' And I did, because that's the place I could really kind of take it in, and think about Jonah, and think about all my friends, but it also scares me, you know. I want to get home alive too."

The driver, 18-year-old Jeffery Brooks, was charged with manslaughter and driving under the influence.

"It's really easy to say, no you should never drive drunk, but I'm also worried about people texting," Silverman said. "You look down at your phone, for a second while you're going 50 miles an hour, you've gone about 90 feet."

"We ask fellow drivers, please be aware of us. We have families. Get on your bike again. Do it in Jonah's honor. She would be really happy that we were doing this for her, and remembering her on this ride, and on any of our rides," Navales said.

WTVR

A vigil is planned in Holland's honor this Thursday at Crump Park at 6 p.m.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
multihousingnews.com

American Landmark Buys Richmond Community

This purchase marks the firm's second in the market for the year. American Landmark Apartments, a multifamily owner-operator, has purchased the Element at Stonebridge, a 400-unit, 360,000-square-foot garden-style community located at 301 Karl Linn Drive, in North Chesterfield, Va. American Landmark has negotiated the sale with the building’s owner, Element at Stonebridge One. The property is subject to a $53 million loan, according to CommercialEdge data. The sale was completed for an undisclosed amount.
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Community, VA
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
Richmond, VA
Sports
Boomer Magazine

Public Fish & Oyster

Food and travel writer Steve Cook stumbles upon an unexpected find near the Blue Ridge Mountains in Virginia: a restaurant teeming with seafood, Public Fish & Oyster in Charlottesville. As most Richmonders know, when you want good seafood, you gotta head to the mountains. Okay, I made that up. And...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mourning#Bills#Richmond Tri Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC12

Police search for missing man with ties to Richmond

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - Charlottesville police are searching for a missing man with ties to Richmond. John Milton Harris III, 60, was last seen on July 1 and reported missing on July 9. Multiple searches for him have been conducted, police said. “At the time of his disappearance, Harris was...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC12

Metro Richmond Zoo welcomes 19 cheetah cubs in 2022

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - This year, the Metro Richmond Zoo has welcomed 19 cheetah cubs from six different litters - making it the greatest number of cubs born in a single year in the zoo’s history. Visitors can see six of those cheetah cubs and their mom when they...
RICHMOND, VA
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

49K+
Followers
9K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy