Waco, TX

Waco police searching for missing man last seen by family in October

By Khadeeja Umana
 3 days ago
Waco police are still searching for a missing 44-year-old man who was last seen by his family in October of 2021.

Police said Steven Coleman called family in December of 2021 and told them "he was getting help in Waco." He has not been heard from since, according to the police department.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the police department at 250-750-7500.

"We originally posted about Steven on June 20th and he has yet to be found," said Waco police.

