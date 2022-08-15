Read full article on original website
my40.tv
Buncombe County Sheriff's Office streamlines process for bringing on lateral hires
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office is trying to streamline the process for bringing on new hires from other agencies. On Thursday, Aug. 18, the department began a new process for lateral hires. They've taken their normal application process and pared it down for folks...
my40.tv
Haywood County nonprofits funnel donations back into flood-damaged community
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The remnants from Tropical Storm Fred caused millions of dollars in damage to homes and businesses in Haywood County. Some places in the hardest hit areas have been able to rebuild with the help of neighbors and federal and local funding. But there's still...
my40.tv
$2,200 donation will help Western Carolina Rescue Ministries feed the hungry
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Western Carolina Rescue Ministries has received $2,200 from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to help provide food for neighbors in their time of need. Western Carolina Rescue Ministries will use the gift to contribute to a budget for its chef to purchase ingredients that...
my40.tv
Education, communication, shelters: Panel explores ways to help homeless on cold nights
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Members of the Community Shelter Steering Committee met Tuesday evening to cultivate new ways to approach the area's shelter season, also known as Code Purple nights. “We’re concerned that winter is coming,” the committee's Melanie Robertson said. “We have a lot of unhoused population here...
my40.tv
'Unsafe assignments': Nurses at Mission Hospital share concerns over staffing levels
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Nurses from Mission Hospital took their concerns to Buncombe County Commissioners this week. "The unsafe assignments are due to inadequate staffing," nurse Lori Hedrick told commissioners. Hedrick told commissioners Mission Health is down more than 400 core nurses compared to this time last year. She...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Being well informed is key when it comes to black bears in Polk County
FOOTHILLS – It seems as though you can’t go anywhere in the area – to the store, grabbing a cup of joe at the coffee shop, or perusing online without local bear sightings coming up as a topic of conversation. In fact, one recent post online of a juvenile bear near Howard Gap Rd. in Tryon had 871 “likes” and generated 22 comments from readers, while another sighting of a momma bear and her three cubs off Rippy Rd. in Tryon had the internet equally abuzz.
my40.tv
Hearing held to dismiss HCA lawsuit; judge says ruling could come in next few weeks
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A class action lawsuit against HCA Healthcare and Mission Hospital was back before a judge on Wednesday, Aug. 17. The lawsuit was filed last year by six Buncombe County residents, claiming the hospital system has become a monopoly in western North Carolina. A supplemental hearing...
my40.tv
Hearing in HCA class-action lawsuit set for Wednesday
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A class-action lawsuit against HCA Healthcare and Mission Hospital has a hearing Wednesday in North Carolina Business Court. Six Buncombe County residents filed the lawsuit a year ago, claiming the hospital system has become a monopoly in Western North Carolina. The hearing, set for noon...
my40.tv
Buncombe County SROs train in crisis negotiation, threat assessment, rapid deployment
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is integrating a new type of training for school Resource Officers ahead of the upcoming school year. Officers went through crisis negotiation training Tuesday. “We just saw the need this year to talk with the SROs about different methods...
my40.tv
'He's always with me': On anniversary of devastating flooding, survivors hoping to heal
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — August 17, 2022, marks one year since western North Carolina was belted by the wrath of Tropical Storm Fred's remnants. Raging floodwaters brought on by the storm destroyed everything in its path, with Cruso and Canton hit hardest. The historic flooding caused millions of dollars worth of damage and killed six people.
my40.tv
Local business makes $5,000 donation to Bullington Gardens' Fairy Trail
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A hidden gem in Hendersonville received a donation from a local business. Tiny fairies were on hand Wednesday, Aug. 17 as Rakesh and Dolly Agarwal, owners of Rug & Home, gave $5,000 to Bullington Gardens' Fairy Trail. The trail, open since 2018, is free to...
FOX Carolina
Deputies locate missing woman in Hendersonville
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said they have safely located a woman who went missing. According to deputies, 46-year-old Kesha Shanae Roper went missing on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Deputies say her location and direction of travel are unknown. She also does not have a...
my40.tv
Reynolds Mountain at center of battle between longtime homeowners and a developer
WOODFIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Homeowners who live below Reynolds Mountain in the Sherwood Heights and Lakeview Park communities in Woodfin may be fighting an uphill battle to stop a 110-unit condominium complex from going up on a steep slope in their single-family home neighborhood. The application filed by developer...
my40.tv
City of Asheville puts brakes on adding bike lanes to Biltmore Avenue
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After much community input from impacted businesses and residents about improvement to a high-traffic stretch of Biltmore Avenue, the city of Asheville announced Thursday, Aug. 18 that it will not add bicycle lanes to Biltmore Avenue at this time. The stretch in question goes from...
Student hit while walking home in Spartanburg Co.
A high school student was hit while walking home from school Wednesday afternoon in Spartanburg County.
my40.tv
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — The Henderson County District Attorney will not file criminal charges in the shooting death of 3-year-old Aylee Gordon. District Attorney Andrew Murray says Aylee’s death was a tragic accident resulting from improper storage of a loaded and unsecured gun. The weapon belonged to Aylee’s 28-year-old half-brother who was visiting the family for Christmas.
my40.tv
Asheville gets $4.2 million grant for 6 hybrid buses
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Asheville has been awarded $4.2 million from the Low- and No-Emission Program to buy new buses for the Asheville Rides Transit fleet. The $4.2 million will allow the city to purchase six hybrid buses and three replacement batteries for hybrid buses. The six new buses will replace hybrids that have been on the road since 2010.
Mountain Xpress
Local author reexamines his youth in Asheville, 1960-80
As a musician and longtime Asheville resident, Dan Lewis is more accustomed to writing songs than books. An active figure in the local music scene since the 1970s, he has recorded 12 albums, including a collaboration with the late Bob Moog. But amid the city’s continued growth, Lewis felt compelled...
Man shot after fight at Greenville Co. home
A fight led to a man being shot Wednesday night in Greenville County.
iheart.com
Four Charged in Macon Homicide, COVID SOE Ends, Flooding Funds for Haywood
Four Charged In Connection To Macon County Homicide. (Macon County, NC) -- Four people are facing charges in a western North Carolina homicide case. Investigators were just able to confirm this week that remains found at a Macon County encampment in May were those of Tina Walkingstick Frizsell, who had been reported missing. Identification took longer than normal because her remains had been desecrated in a burn pit. A 44-year-old from Otto is charged with murder, while three others are accused of crimes connected to the case.
