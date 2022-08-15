ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buncombe County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheville, NC
County
Buncombe County, NC
Buncombe County, NC
Government
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Being well informed is key when it comes to black bears in Polk County

FOOTHILLS – It seems as though you can’t go anywhere in the area – to the store, grabbing a cup of joe at the coffee shop, or perusing online without local bear sightings coming up as a topic of conversation. In fact, one recent post online of a juvenile bear near Howard Gap Rd. in Tryon had 871 “likes” and generated 22 comments from readers, while another sighting of a momma bear and her three cubs off Rippy Rd. in Tryon had the internet equally abuzz.
POLK COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Hearing in HCA class-action lawsuit set for Wednesday

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A class-action lawsuit against HCA Healthcare and Mission Hospital has a hearing Wednesday in North Carolina Business Court. Six Buncombe County residents filed the lawsuit a year ago, claiming the hospital system has become a monopoly in Western North Carolina. The hearing, set for noon...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daycare
FOX Carolina

Deputies locate missing woman in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said they have safely located a woman who went missing. According to deputies, 46-year-old Kesha Shanae Roper went missing on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Deputies say her location and direction of travel are unknown. She also does not have a...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
my40.tv

City of Asheville puts brakes on adding bike lanes to Biltmore Avenue

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After much community input from impacted businesses and residents about improvement to a high-traffic stretch of Biltmore Avenue, the city of Asheville announced Thursday, Aug. 18 that it will not add bicycle lanes to Biltmore Avenue at this time. The stretch in question goes from...
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — The Henderson County District Attorney will not file criminal charges in the shooting death of 3-year-old Aylee Gordon. District Attorney Andrew Murray says Aylee’s death was a tragic accident resulting from improper storage of a loaded and unsecured gun. The weapon belonged to Aylee’s 28-year-old half-brother who was visiting the family for Christmas.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Asheville gets $4.2 million grant for 6 hybrid buses

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Asheville has been awarded $4.2 million from the Low- and No-Emission Program to buy new buses for the Asheville Rides Transit fleet. The $4.2 million will allow the city to purchase six hybrid buses and three replacement batteries for hybrid buses. The six new buses will replace hybrids that have been on the road since 2010.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Local author reexamines his youth in Asheville, 1960-80

As a musician and longtime Asheville resident, Dan Lewis is more accustomed to writing songs than books. An active figure in the local music scene since the 1970s, he has recorded 12 albums, including a collaboration with the late Bob Moog. But amid the city’s continued growth, Lewis felt compelled...
ASHEVILLE, NC
iheart.com

Four Charged in Macon Homicide, COVID SOE Ends, Flooding Funds for Haywood

Four Charged In Connection To Macon County Homicide. (Macon County, NC) -- Four people are facing charges in a western North Carolina homicide case. Investigators were just able to confirm this week that remains found at a Macon County encampment in May were those of Tina Walkingstick Frizsell, who had been reported missing. Identification took longer than normal because her remains had been desecrated in a burn pit. A 44-year-old from Otto is charged with murder, while three others are accused of crimes connected to the case.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy