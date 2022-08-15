Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Woman shoots self during traffic stop in Greenville County, coroner says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they have determined a driver shot herself during a traffic stop on Thursday. Deputies said a traffic stop was initiated around 2:30 p.m. on White Horse Road and during the stop, a gunshot was heard from inside the vehicle.
my40.tv
Police didn't respond to 911 call at Maple Crest, deadly shooting happened hour later
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Only on News 13, an investigation into a fatal July shooting has uncovered a Maple Crest Apartment resident called 911, reporting a disturbance before fatal shots rang out. A News 13 records request revealed that the call was made a little more than an hour...
Man shot after fight at Greenville Co. home
A fight led to a man being shot Wednesday night in Greenville County.
WYFF4.com
Fight leads to shots being fired, deputies say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating after shots were fired during a fight, leaving one person injured. According to deputies, it happened at an address on Jordan Road around 10:00 p.m. Wednesday. Deputies said when they arrived, they learned a man who...
FOX Carolina
Extremely potent ‘rainbow fentanyl’ found in Carolinas, police say
CHEROKEE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee Indian Police Department arrested and charged two men for possession of a drug police say is 20 times stronger than fentanyl. According to the department, on Wednesday morning the narcotics team initiated a search at a home on Sam Brady Road in the Birdtown community for suspected drug activity.
my40.tv
'Armed and dangerous' suspect arrested after Asheville shooting
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville man, wanted after he allegedly crashed into a vehicle before shooting the passenger, has been arrested. The Asheville Police Department says Jason Edward Taylor, 29, was taken into custody on Monday, Aug. 15, and is being held at the Buncombe County Jail on a $60,000 secure bond.
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating after body found on side of the road
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found near the road on W. Marion Road near Richards Avenue. According to deputies, they received a call regarding a person down on the side of the road at around 4:28 p.m. on Wednesday.
Man shot during fight at Upstate cellphone store
A man was shot during a fight Wednesday afternoon at a cellphone store in Greenville County.
my40.tv
No injuries reported after police discover numerous shell casings near Asheville apartment
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police are trying to learn who was responsible for numerous shots being fired Monday night near a downtown apartment complex. The department says multiple witnesses reported seeing two men walking on foot in the area of Lee Garden Lane and Short Coxe Avenue around 8:53 p.m., Aug. 15 when shots rang out. Witnesses told police they also saw a silver truck enter the area, then speed off. Both the men and the truck fled the area after the shots were heard, witnesses said.
my40.tv
Fugitive arrested after evading police for months, stolen property recovered
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — After months on the run, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office announced that a wanted suspect was taken into custody on Monday. Authorities said James Dillon Queen had been on the run since May when he failed to appear in court. During that time, Queen had acquired multiple other felony warrants and orders for his arrest.
Victim dies from injuries less than two weeks after shooting
The victim in an Upstate shooting earlier this month has now died. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office says, 62 year old Jerome Smith died from injuries suffered in the shooting at Greenville Memorial Tuesday afternoon.
WITN
Man charged in Wake County deputy murder appears before judge
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities say they expect to make more arrests in the death of a Wake County deputy. So far, Arturo Marin-Sotelo has been charged with the murder of Deputy Ned Byrd, according to the man’s arrest warrant. Marin-Sotelo and Alder Alfonso Marin were taken into...
FOX Carolina
Over 18 shell casing found after reported gunshots at Asheville apartments
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating reports that a gun was fired near Lee Garden Lane and Short Coxe Avenue on Monday night. Officers said they responded after the gunshots were reported at around 8:53 p.m. According to officers, no one was injured,...
WNC man in custody after weekend shooting incident
One person is in custody and another is injured after a weekend shooting in Western North Carolina. The Asheville Police Dept. says, 29 year old Jason Edward Taylor rammed his car into another vehicle and then fired shots into the other vehicle.
FOX Carolina
Mauldin PD needs help identifying man accused of auto breakings
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mauldin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused of breaking into two cars in July. Police said on July 16, the suspect in the photos broke into two cars at 400 South Main Street and used credit cards that he stole to buy over $1,000 of gift cards from the Dollar General located at 741 East Butler Road.
FOX Carolina
Student hit by car while walking home in Spartanburg Co., district says
BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Boiling Springs High School student was hit by a car while walking home from school Wednesday afternoon, according to Spartanburg School District Two. The district said the student was hit along Blalock Road near Old Furnace Road. School resource officers, along with other...
WYFF4.com
Greenville man involved in shootout with deputies arrested again after leaving state, officials said
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — A Greenville man has been arrested and charged three years after facing charges in a shootout with Upstate deputies, officials said Wednesday. South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested Brian Joseph Stoltie, 42, on Friday, and charged him with obstruction of justice, officials said in a news release.
44 pounds of meth, 2 pounds of cocaine seized during NC traffic stop, deputies say
Investigators searched the vehicle and found the meth and cocaine, authorities said. The estimated street value was suspected to have been worth over $1 million.
FOX Carolina
Armed, masked men rob 2, steal car in Asheville’s River Arts District
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is investigating after two people were robbed at gunpoint outside a business in the River Arts District over the weekend. Officers were called to the 100 block of Roberts Street around 2 a.m. on Sunday. A man and a woman said...
Man charged in con that exploited 102-year-old WWII veteran, police say
MORGANTON, N.C. — A 102-year-old World War II veteran from Morganton fell victim to a serial conman who has a history of taking advantage of the elderly, according to the Morganton police. Up until last year, the veteran, who’s family asked that we don’t share his name, said he...
