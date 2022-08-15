ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police are trying to learn who was responsible for numerous shots being fired Monday night near a downtown apartment complex. The department says multiple witnesses reported seeing two men walking on foot in the area of Lee Garden Lane and Short Coxe Avenue around 8:53 p.m., Aug. 15 when shots rang out. Witnesses told police they also saw a silver truck enter the area, then speed off. Both the men and the truck fled the area after the shots were heard, witnesses said.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO