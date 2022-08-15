Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beto says, "we must defeat [Abbott] and fight for a woman’s freedom to make her own decisions about her own body."Ash JurbergTexas State
‘Bestie Killer’ Magen Fieramusca Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Austin, TX
Texas is Number 1 in Business but at the Bottom of Every Other IssueTom HandyTexas State
Texas college student finds baby in trash and wants to adopt himAsh JurbergSan Marcos, TX
Mothers Against Greg Abbott (MAGA) holding fundraiser for anti- Abbott billboardsAsh JurbergTexas State
Related
fox7austin.com
Austin morning shootings dangerous for short-staffed police department, police association says
AUSTIN, Texas - Police are still investigating a deadly shooting that happened mid-morning Tuesday in Downtown Austin. East Sixth and Sabine Street became a crime scene after Austin police received multiple 911 calls reporting a man had been shot. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a victim with...
fox40jackson.com
Police shortages leave Austin jewelry store in dire straits amid crime wave: ‘This is not working’
Daniel Schweiterman, owner of Regard Jewelry store in Austin, Texas said Thursday his business was targeted by the same criminals multiple times as the city’s crime crisis escalates. “We’ve called [the Austin Police Department] for ten days straight. It was a 311 call,” he told “Fox & Friends First.”...
CBS Austin
Austin Police focused on safety ahead of Pride Parade Saturday
Thousands of people are headed to downtown Austin Saturday for the 2022 Pride Parade. It’s a long-awaited return for the event that was called off in 2020 and 2021. Safety is a top priority and with huge crowds police will have their hands full. APD says attendees should be able to enjoy the parade without worry, but still, as with any major event it’s important to stay alert.
Kyle school goes into brief lockout period due to nearby theft
According to police, the person ran across the campus of Chapa Middle School on 3700 Dacy Ln. but did not enter any campus building.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Two injured in north Austin shooting
Two people were injured in a shooting in north Austin Wednesday night, according to the Austin Police Department.
Kaitlin Armstrong's attorneys file to suppress evidence, claiming 'illegal arrest warrant'
AUSTIN, Texas — The attorney for an Austin woman accused of murder filed new documents to try and suppress evidence. Kaitlin Armstrong is accused of killing pro cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson earlier this year and then fleeing to Costa Rica. New photos of Armstrong being interrogated after the alleged...
fox44news.com
Another arrest in McGregor teen trafficking case
McLennan Co, Tx (FOX 44) – A 30-year-old man, whom jail records indicate is from Liberty Hill, is the latest to be arrested in connection with a trafficking case involving two teenage girls from McGregor. Bentley Brian Breshears was booked into the McLennan County Jail on Wednesday as the...
City of Austin provides update on Wage Theft ordinance
The City of Austin responded to a resolution that directed the city manager to initiate an ordinance to assist employees working within city limits.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Traffickers don't discriminate': Advocates say San Antonio remains a hotspot for exploitation of children
SAN ANTONIO — Three of the 84 child victims rescued in a national operation to bust sex trafficking crimes this month were found in the San Antonio area, according to the FBI. The bureau says 225 victims in all were found being exploited during "Operation Cross Country," the youngest...
Man killed in Downtown Austin shooting; no suspect in custody
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a homicide in the downtown area. APD said that at approximately 10:57 a.m. Tuesday that officers responded to the intersection of East Sixth Street and Sabine Street after multiple people called 911 to say a man had been shot in that area.
APD: Man dies in downtown homicide, no suspect in custody
It tweeted about the homicide at 11:46 a.m. and said it happened near Sixth Street and Sabine Street, which is just west of Interstate 35. It says a public information officer is heading to the scene.
Motorist involved in officer shooting charged with kidnapping
Munoz was charged with aggravated kidnapping after getting into someone's car, pointing a gun at their head, then directing them to drive away from police, according to an affidavit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kyle Rittenhouse a passenger in Thrall traffic stop, takes selfie with officer
On Aug. 11, a Thrall police officer pulled over the driver of a car for a "traffic infraction" as they were traveling on U.S. Highway 79. That driver was issued a warning, Thrall police Chief Whitney Whitworth said, and clarified that Rittenhouse was a passenger in the car.
fox44news.com
Suspect sought in Killeen shooting
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bell County Crime Stoppers need your help to identify a suspect in a recent shooting. The Bell County Crime Stoppers said on Wednesday afternoon that Killeen Police responded at approximately 5:20 p.m. on August 7 to a shots fired call in the 600 block of Hall Avenue. When officers arrived, they found multiple spent casings spreading from the 400 block of N. 12th Street to the 300 block of N. 14th Street.
Staff member accused of assaulting resident at group home for people with disabilities
MANOR, Texas — An employee at a Manor group home for people with disabilities has been arrested after he reportedly assaulted a resident. According to an affidavit obtained by KVUE, a Travis County Sheriff's Office deputy responded to Harris Room & Board in Manor on Sunday after a 911 caller reported that someone at their church claimed he had been assaulted by a staff member at his group home. When the deputy arrived, they met the victim, who was being treated for bleeding and cuts to his face.
fox44news.com
2nd arrest in the murder of a Killeen woman
Bell County (FOX 44) — Killeen Police have made a second arrest in the investigation of the murder of Yolanda N’Gaojia. The first arrest was August 13th. Officers with the Killeen Police Department Violent Crime Action team and members of the U.S. Marshals Service located and arrested Demario Jabar Moore. He faces a charge of murder and is being held in the Bell County Jail on a $1M bond.
City of Buda getting license plate reader cameras
The City of Buda just added itself to the growing list of places in Central Texas using license plate reader cameras.
Runaway teen from San Antonio believed to be in Austin
Alexis Sorrentino, also known as Marissa, ran away from Child Protective Services custody in San Antonio. Authorities believe she's in the Austin area, with ties specifically to Jonestown/Lago Vista.
Kyle Police warn about increase in teen fentanyl overdoses, deaths
Capt. Pedro Hernandez with Kyle Police Department said officers are seeing more pills laced with fentanyl in Kyle and teens are paying the price.
nypressnews.com
Evacuations underway as police respond to barricaded subject with reports of ‘rigged explosives’ in Round Rock
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Round Rock and Austin police are responding to a barricaded subject call in Round Rock, with reports of “rigged explosives” inside the residence. The RRPD first reported the incident before 1 p.m. on the 2300 block of Vernell Way. At the time, Bradley Lane and David Curry Drive were shut down to Bowman Road and Tiger Trail.
Comments / 2