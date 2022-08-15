ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

CBS Austin

Austin Police focused on safety ahead of Pride Parade Saturday

Thousands of people are headed to downtown Austin Saturday for the 2022 Pride Parade. It’s a long-awaited return for the event that was called off in 2020 and 2021. Safety is a top priority and with huge crowds police will have their hands full. APD says attendees should be able to enjoy the parade without worry, but still, as with any major event it’s important to stay alert.
fox44news.com

Another arrest in McGregor teen trafficking case

McLennan Co, Tx (FOX 44) – A 30-year-old man, whom jail records indicate is from Liberty Hill, is the latest to be arrested in connection with a trafficking case involving two teenage girls from McGregor. Bentley Brian Breshears was booked into the McLennan County Jail on Wednesday as the...
KVUE

Man killed in Downtown Austin shooting; no suspect in custody

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a homicide in the downtown area. APD said that at approximately 10:57 a.m. Tuesday that officers responded to the intersection of East Sixth Street and Sabine Street after multiple people called 911 to say a man had been shot in that area.
fox44news.com

Suspect sought in Killeen shooting

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bell County Crime Stoppers need your help to identify a suspect in a recent shooting. The Bell County Crime Stoppers said on Wednesday afternoon that Killeen Police responded at approximately 5:20 p.m. on August 7 to a shots fired call in the 600 block of Hall Avenue. When officers arrived, they found multiple spent casings spreading from the 400 block of N. 12th Street to the 300 block of N. 14th Street.
KVUE

Staff member accused of assaulting resident at group home for people with disabilities

MANOR, Texas — An employee at a Manor group home for people with disabilities has been arrested after he reportedly assaulted a resident. According to an affidavit obtained by KVUE, a Travis County Sheriff's Office deputy responded to Harris Room & Board in Manor on Sunday after a 911 caller reported that someone at their church claimed he had been assaulted by a staff member at his group home. When the deputy arrived, they met the victim, who was being treated for bleeding and cuts to his face.
fox44news.com

2nd arrest in the murder of a Killeen woman

Bell County (FOX 44) — Killeen Police have made a second arrest in the investigation of the murder of Yolanda N’Gaojia. The first arrest was August 13th. Officers with the Killeen Police Department Violent Crime Action team and members of the U.S. Marshals Service located and arrested Demario Jabar Moore. He faces a charge of murder and is being held in the Bell County Jail on a $1M bond.
nypressnews.com

Evacuations underway as police respond to barricaded subject with reports of ‘rigged explosives’ in Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Round Rock and Austin police are responding to a barricaded subject call in Round Rock, with reports of “rigged explosives” inside the residence. The RRPD first reported the incident before 1 p.m. on the 2300 block of Vernell Way. At the time, Bradley Lane and David Curry Drive were shut down to Bowman Road and Tiger Trail.
