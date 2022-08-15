ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Top web searches about Mothman

By Amanda Barber
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GFobH_0hIIVcTF00

(WOWK) — If you are from West Virginia, it is likely that you have heard the legend of the Mothman .

The red-eyed, winged creature was first reportedly spotted in 1966 in Point Pleasant, West Virginia, and has perplexed many people for decades. Left with questions, some people have taken to the World Wide Web to get answers.

According to the website AnswerThePublic , here are the top web searches about Mothman:

Questions

Can …

  • Can you kill Mothman?
  • Can you kill the wise Mothman?

What …

  • What is Mothman in Riverdale?
  • What is Mothman Fallout 76?
  • What is Mothman movie about?
  • What are Mothman eggs for?
  • What is Mothman weak to?
  • What would Mothman do? Etsy

How …

  • How to fight Mothman?
  • How many Mothman movies are there?
  • How did Mothman end?
  • How does Mothman Prophecies end?
  • How does Mothman movie end?
  • How does Mothman end?
  • How to find Mothman Fallout 76?
  • How to watch Mothman Prophecies?
  • How to draw Mothman?

Is/Are …

  • Are Mothman Prophecies on Netflix?
  • Is Mothman in Fallout 76?
  • Is Mothman real?
  • Is Mothman public domain?
  • Is Mothman on Netflix?
  • Are Mothman Prophecies scary?
  • Is Mothman Jeepers Creepers?
  • Is Mothman trademarked?

When …

  • When is Mothman Festival 2022?
  • When did the Mothman Festival start?
  • When did the Mothman bridge collapse?
  • When was Mothman last seen?

Where …

  • Mothman, where to watch?
  • Where is Mothman Festival?
  • Where is Mothman Fallout 76?
  • Where does Mothman spawn Fallout 76?
  • Where was Mothman filmed?
  • Where is Mothman Museum Fallout 76?
  • Where is Mothman Prophecies streaming?
  • Where was Mothman movie filmed?

Who …

  • Who is Mothman in Riverdale?
  • Who voices Mothman in Inside Job?
  • Who plays Mothman in Inside Job?
  • Who is Mothman in Miraculous?
  • Who played Mothman?
  • Who streams Mothman Prophecies?
  • Who is Mothman Cyanide and Happiness?
  • Who is the Mothman in The Magicians?

Why …

  • Why did Mothman go insane?
WV Black Bears debut Mothman jerseys

Prepositions

For …

  • Mothman for model gun
  • Mothman statue for sale
  • Mothman mask for sale
  • Mothman items for sale
  • Mothman paintings for sale
  • Mothman movie for sale
  • Beans for Mothman
  • Simping for Mothman

Is …

  • Mothman is real and he’s my boyfriend
  • Mothman is my copilot
  • ‘Mothman is real’ bumper sticker
  • Mothman is my boyfriend

Near …

  • Mothman near me
  • Hotels near Mothman Museum
  • Restaurants near Mothman Museum
  • Hotels near Mothman Festival
  • Food near Mothman Museum

To …

  • Mothman to the tune of YMCA
  • Mothman to YMCA
  • Mothman where to watch
  • Mothman goes to school
  • Mothman answers to no one
  • Mothman prophecies where to watch
  • Directions to Mothman Museum
  • Mothman movie where to watch

With …

  • Mothman with Richard Gere
  • Mothman with a gun
  • Defeat Mothman with Sophie
  • Commune with Mothman
Carver students design scrap metal Mothman

Comparisons

And …

  • Mothman and beans
  • Mothman and bridge collapse
  • Mothman and the Thunderbirds
  • Mothman and The Tick
  • Mothman and Jeepers Creepers

Like …

  • Mothman like movies
  • Movies like Mothman Prophecies Reddit

Vs …

  • Mothman vs Batman
  • Mothman vs Slenderman
  • Mothman vs Battle Wiki
  • Mothman vs Godzilla
  • Mothman vs Mothra
  • Mothman vs Siren Head
  • Skunkator vs Mothman

Bonus: Mothman Related Searches

  • Mothman Prophecies
  • Mothman Fallout 76
  • Mothman film
  • Mothman statue
  • Mothman Museum
  • Mothman plush
  • Mothman 2010
  • Mothman tattoo

To view a full list of web searches about Mothman, visit the website for AnswerThePublic .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBOY 12 News

1 confirmed dead in I-79 accident in Anmoore

UPDATE: 8/18/2022, 6:50 p.m. ANMOORE, W.Va. (WBOY) – Harrison County Sheriff Matheny confirmed to 12 News that one person was killed in the accident on I-79 southbound in Anmoore on Thursday afternoon. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is still investigating. ORIGINAL: 8/18/2022, 4:37 p.m. ANMOORE, W.Va. (WBOY) – A medical examiner has been called to […]
ANMOORE, WV
WBOY 12 News

Ohio man killed in accident at West Virginia coal mine

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — A coal miner died in an accident at a northern West Virginia underground mine, officials said. William A. Richards, 38, of Cadiz, Ohio, was killed in the accident Wednesday at the Tunnel Ridge Mine in Triadelphia, the West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training said in a news release. […]
CADIZ, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Web Searches#The Magicians#Design#The Tick#Video Game
WBOY 12 News

Seneca Rocks-area destination closing until further notice

RIVERTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A tourist destination near Seneca Rocks announced it would be closing. Seneca Caverns announced on its Facebook Wednesday evening that the caves, gift shop, gemstone mining, and Asbury’s Restaurant are all closed until further notice. The post did not give a reason for its closing but did apologize to fans of […]
RIVERTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

Judge says plea deal was ‘strikingly deficient’ for couple arrested in West Virginia after trying to sell nuclear secrets

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Navy nuclear engineer and his wife withdrew their guilty pleas Tuesday in a case involving an alleged plot to sell secrets about American nuclear-powered warships after a federal judge rejected plea agreements that had called for specific sentencing guidelines. Jonathan and Diana Toebbe of Annapolis, Maryland, pleaded guilty in February […]
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Collider

The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'

When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Netflix
WBOY 12 News

WATCH: Aftermath of Fayette County flooding

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Fayette County was hit hard by flooding on Monday. 13 News reporter Lane Ball went to the area to talk with residents about what they experienced. Community members in the Fayette County town of Smithers have rushed to support each other during this time. Locals said the water came up […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Man charged with murder denied bond in Lewis County

WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been placed in custody following a grand jury indictment in Lewis County. According to the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office, Benjamin Blake, 67, was indicted during the July 2022 term of the Lewis County Grand Jury for a felony count of murder. Prior to being placed in custody, Blake’s […]
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

A look at what’s at the Heston Farm estate sale and what’s ahead

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The owners of Heston Farm say they are working to downsize some of the decor they’ve collected throughout the years while also looking ahead to repurpose the old winery, distillery and restaurant into an event space. That’s why they’re holding an estate sale to benefit WV Caring hospice. Volunteers are hard […]
FAIRMONT, WV
WBOY 12 News

D&E dancer performs for Queen of England

ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — A student and Highland Dancer at Davis & Elkins College got the chance of a lifetime to perform for one of the world’s most prestigious people. Gabby Pealer is a junior at D&E and the only featured dancer performing with the Sons of Scotland Pipe Band of Ottawa, Canada—a bagpipe band […]
ELKINS, WV
WBOY 12 News

Mon Power outage planned for parts of Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) — The City of Morgantown has announced that there will be a planned power outage in one area of the city next week. Mon Power customers who are in the area of Park and Grands streets in Morgantown will be without power from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23. […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

West Union councilman charged with neglect of 7 children

WEST UNION, W.Va. (WBOY) — A town councilman in Doddridge County has been charged after deputies found a child sleeping “on the floor amongst dog feces” at a West Union home. On Aug. 11, deputies with the Doddridge County Sheriff’s Department working with CPS responded to a residence on W.Va. Rt. 18 North in West […]
WEST UNION, WV
WBOY 12 News

Pandemic rental assistance coming to an end in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Since the pandemic, The Mountaineer Rental Assistance program has been a lifeline for people who have struggled to pay rent, but now the program is narrowing its qualifications to apply, according to a release sent Tuesday. Now, according to the release, the new phase of assistance will only consider new, first-time […]
HOUSE RENT
WBOY 12 News

President of Atha Trucking killed in fiery I-79 crash

UPDATE AUG. 17, 3 P.M.: As of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, the West Virginia Division of Highways had inspected the bridge for safety and both lanes of I-79 South have reopened. WHITE HALL, W.Va. (WBOY) — A 71-year-old man from Bridgeport was killed in the fiery crash on I-79 South in Marion County on Tuesday. The […]
MARION COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Trailer home in Clarksburg destroyed by fire

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Emergency crews battled a fire that destroyed a home in Harrison County Thursday morning. It happened just before 6 a.m. along Philippi Pike in East View. The trailer home sustained major damage throughout. The fire also re-kindled early Thursday afternoon. Fire departments from Anmoore, Bridgeport, Lost Creek, Nutter Fort and Stonewood […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy