(WOWK) — If you are from West Virginia, it is likely that you have heard the legend of the Mothman .

The red-eyed, winged creature was first reportedly spotted in 1966 in Point Pleasant, West Virginia, and has perplexed many people for decades. Left with questions, some people have taken to the World Wide Web to get answers.

According to the website AnswerThePublic , here are the top web searches about Mothman:

Questions

Can …

Can you kill Mothman?

Can you kill the wise Mothman?

What …

What is Mothman in Riverdale?

What is Mothman Fallout 76?

What is Mothman movie about?

What are Mothman eggs for?

What is Mothman weak to?

What would Mothman do? Etsy

How …

How to fight Mothman?

How many Mothman movies are there?

How did Mothman end?

How does Mothman Prophecies end?

How does Mothman movie end?

How does Mothman end?

How to find Mothman Fallout 76?

How to watch Mothman Prophecies?

How to draw Mothman?

Is/Are …

Are Mothman Prophecies on Netflix?

Is Mothman in Fallout 76?

Is Mothman real?

Is Mothman public domain?

Is Mothman on Netflix?

Are Mothman Prophecies scary?

Is Mothman Jeepers Creepers?

Is Mothman trademarked?

When …

When is Mothman Festival 2022?

When did the Mothman Festival start?

When did the Mothman bridge collapse?

When was Mothman last seen?

Where …

Mothman, where to watch?

Where is Mothman Festival?

Where is Mothman Fallout 76?

Where does Mothman spawn Fallout 76?

Where was Mothman filmed?

Where is Mothman Museum Fallout 76?

Where is Mothman Prophecies streaming?

Where was Mothman movie filmed?

Who …

Who is Mothman in Riverdale?

Who voices Mothman in Inside Job?

Who plays Mothman in Inside Job?

Who is Mothman in Miraculous?

Who played Mothman?

Who streams Mothman Prophecies?

Who is Mothman Cyanide and Happiness?

Who is the Mothman in The Magicians?

Why …

Why did Mothman go insane?

Prepositions

For …

Mothman for model gun

Mothman statue for sale

Mothman mask for sale

Mothman items for sale

Mothman paintings for sale

Mothman movie for sale

Beans for Mothman

Simping for Mothman

Is …

Mothman is real and he’s my boyfriend

Mothman is my copilot

‘Mothman is real’ bumper sticker

Mothman is my boyfriend

Near …

Mothman near me

Hotels near Mothman Museum

Restaurants near Mothman Museum

Hotels near Mothman Festival

Food near Mothman Museum

To …

Mothman to the tune of YMCA

Mothman to YMCA

Mothman where to watch

Mothman goes to school

Mothman answers to no one

Mothman prophecies where to watch

Directions to Mothman Museum

Mothman movie where to watch

With …

Mothman with Richard Gere

Mothman with a gun

Defeat Mothman with Sophie

Commune with Mothman

Comparisons

And …

Mothman and beans

Mothman and bridge collapse

Mothman and the Thunderbirds

Mothman and The Tick

Mothman and Jeepers Creepers

Like …

Mothman like movies

Movies like Mothman Prophecies Reddit

Vs …

Mothman vs Batman

Mothman vs Slenderman

Mothman vs Battle Wiki

Mothman vs Godzilla

Mothman vs Mothra

Mothman vs Siren Head

Skunkator vs Mothman

Bonus: Mothman Related Searches

Mothman Prophecies

Mothman Fallout 76

Mothman film

Mothman statue

Mothman Museum

Mothman plush

Mothman 2010

Mothman tattoo

To view a full list of web searches about Mothman, visit the website for AnswerThePublic .

