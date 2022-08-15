A first among firsts: York Academy, with 193 days to cover, has its first day of school before others

Read full article on original website
A New Favorite Treat: Rice Krispies found at Lititz Farmers MarketMelissa FrostLititz, PA
3 Great Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
3 Independent Shops Where You Can Buy Back-to-School Supplies [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Breakfast + Lunch at Hudson Botanical [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Pair of historic islands recently listed for sale in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
abc27.com
‘I was in a lot of fights.’ Instead, York girl on ‘opportunities tour’ now thinks about college
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — For some 10th-grade students, the idea that they’re thinking about college might not be news. But for Nizyiah Penn?. “I was in my freshman year of high school,” she said. “I was in a lot of fights, and it wasn’t going right.”
WGAL
Dallastown school board says it will meet with teachers after strike authorization vote
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The board president in the Dallastown Area School District in York County said the board would sit down with the teachers union after members authorized a strike. Dallastown Area Education Association President Ellen Connelly said the union's membership of more than 400 people overwhelmingly approved...
WGAL
Teachers in York County school district vote to authorize strike
DALLASTOWN, Pa. — Teachers in the Dallastown Area School District in York County have voted to authorize a strike. The Dallastown Area Education Association said that means the bargaining team can call a strike at any time, as long it provides the district with the legally mandated 48-hour notice.
abc27.com
Downtown York announces grant recipients
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Downtown Inc. has announced that 13 downtown York businesses have been awarded funding totaling $20,500. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. The Downtown Bloom Grants offer vital resources to improve productivity, expand...
abc27.com
Governor Wolf announces new funding awarded to ‘Project SPARK’
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf announced new funding for Project SPARK, through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program (MTTC). This project is in place to help recruit and train 150 individuals to help replenish the skilled workforce in Lancaster County. “Providing a strong pipeline of talent to...
iheart.com
Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center Opening Date Set
>Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center Opening Date Set. (Lancaster, PA) -- Penn State Health has set October 3rd as the opening day for its newest hospital. Spokesperson Barbara Schindo says the facility will be called Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center and will be located in East Hempfield Township. The new hospital joins a growing group of medical centers for Penn State Health including two facilities in Cumberland County, the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center in Hershey, a children's hospital in Hershey and the St. Joseph Medical Center in Reading.
Central Pa. student wins $3,000 national small business scholarship
The National Association for the Self-Employed (NASE), the nation’s leading advocate and resource for the self-employed and micro-business community, on Monday announced that a Harrisburg-area resident has been awarded a $3,000 scholarship as part of the organization’s NASE Dependent Scholarship program. Paige Miller will use the scholarship to...
abc27.com
Dauphin County Commissioners honor Harrisburg woman
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Dauphin County Commissioners honored a young Harrisburg woman, Madison Stokes, for winning the NAACP’s “Act So” national competition. The competition focused on medicine and health. Stokes’ winning submission studied the effects of long COVID in adults. Get severe weather...
pa.gov
Governor Wolf Announces Manufacturing Company Guardian Booth Relocating Headquarters from New York to Central Pennsylvania
Company to invest $4.5 million and create 33 new jobs in Franklin County. Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf announced today that Guardian Booth, an industry-leading manufacturer of prefabricated structures, will create 33 new jobs with the relocation of its headquarters to Waynesboro, Franklin County, from Orangeburg, New York. The company also plans to expand its product offering by acquiring Homes by Keystone, a prefabricated home builder, and retaining its employees.
Cumberland County home bordering farmland is close to schools, shopping for $670K: Cool Spaces
Built in 2008, this home offers a sunlit commanding view of the neighborhood of Bella Vista in the Cumberland Valley. Location here is key, with a neighborhood so close to Cumberland Valley School District’s complex of schools and a walking trail for students.
abc27.com
Hersheypark allows family of late teen worker last Wildcat ride
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hersheypark closed its Wildcat coaster on Sunday, July 31. But, one special family got to be the final riders, in honor of their late teen son. According to a post on the Four Diamonds Facebook page, Nick Pantalone’s favorite ride was the Wildcat. Pantalone worked at the park and was also considered a roller coaster enthusiast.
abc27.com
Bethesda Mission’s New Community Center
Bethesda Mission has long been a fixture in Harrisburg. They are continuing their work with a new Community Center and inviting you to attend the opening celebration. Learn more about their work and the new center and how you can support their mission.
WBOC
'Destroy Them Wherever You Find Them': Spotted Lanternfly Population Spreading Across Md.
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (CBS) - An invasive insect is now swarming trees across Maryland and threatening the state's vineyards. "It is aggressively attacking grapevines in Cecil, Harford and Washington counties," said Kenton Sumpter, an entomologist with the Maryland Department of Agriculture and member of its Spotted Lanternfly Team. The spotted...
abc27.com
Pa. doctors and nurses speak on repercussions of making abortions illegal
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Local doctors and nurses held a news conference on the morning of Aug. 18 about what making abortions illegal in Pennsylvania would mean for their patients. The pro-choice group cited various situations in which not being able to get an abortion would be bad for...
susquehannastyle.com
What is the Difference Between a Living Will and a Healthcare Power of Attorney?
A Healthcare Power of Attorney allows an individual to make healthcare decisions on another person’s behalf. A Living Will is a document that activates when a person is “end-stage medical”, meaning two qualified physicians have agreed the individual has no chance of recovery. When a document has both items, it is an Advanced Healthcare Directive.
susquehannastyle.com
8 Regional Bookstores to Make Any Bookworm Happy
This one is for the book lovers! We gathered a list of local book shops throughout The Susquehanna Valley. Whether you're looking for night time reads, a new book to enjoy on vacation, or add to your child’s book collection, these spots have just what you need!. Whistlestop Bookshop.
abc27.com
City of York bans driveway car washing
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City Council voted on August 16 to adopt the changes made to the City of York’s Stormwater Ordinance. These changes make things such as washing your car in your driveway, illegal. The changes were mandated from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP)....
Escaped Pigs On I-81 Cause Delays In Central Pennsylvania: State Police
The cause of serious delays on Interstate 81 in central Pennsylvania has been revealed to be due to three escaped pigs, according to Pennsylvania state police. The wayward swine go loose from a truck heading north along the interstate near Exit 77 (PA 39 Mandala Hill/Hershey) shortly after 7 a.m., on Thursday, August 18, police say.
abc27.com
Mosquito spraying scheduled for Franklin County municipalities
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Two more communities in Franklin County are scheduled to be sprayed for mosquitos on Monday, Aug 22. According to a release from the Franklin County Commissioners, the areas include Mont Alto Borough, as well as Anthony Highway and Qunicy Villiage in Qunicy Township. Get...
Chester County Home to One of the State’s Fastest-Growing ‘Cities’
While population growth in the U.S. is generally slowing from declining birth rates, an aging population, and fewer immigrants, some locations are bucking the trend. A new report from Stacker highlights the fastest-growing “cities” in Pennsylvania, and Chester County is home to one of them. The list resulted...
