ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

A first among firsts: York Academy, with 193 days to cover, has its first day of school before others

By Madison Montag, Seth Kaplan
abc27.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGAL

Teachers in York County school district vote to authorize strike

DALLASTOWN, Pa. — Teachers in the Dallastown Area School District in York County have voted to authorize a strike. The Dallastown Area Education Association said that means the bargaining team can call a strike at any time, as long it provides the district with the legally mandated 48-hour notice.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Downtown York announces grant recipients

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Downtown Inc. has announced that 13 downtown York businesses have been awarded funding totaling $20,500. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. The Downtown Bloom Grants offer vital resources to improve productivity, expand...
YORK, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
York, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Education
State
Pennsylvania State
City
York, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
York, PA
Government
abc27.com

Governor Wolf announces new funding awarded to ‘Project SPARK’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf announced new funding for Project SPARK, through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program (MTTC). This project is in place to help recruit and train 150 individuals to help replenish the skilled workforce in Lancaster County. “Providing a strong pipeline of talent to...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center Opening Date Set

>Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center Opening Date Set. (Lancaster, PA) -- Penn State Health has set October 3rd as the opening day for its newest hospital. Spokesperson Barbara Schindo says the facility will be called Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center and will be located in East Hempfield Township. The new hospital joins a growing group of medical centers for Penn State Health including two facilities in Cumberland County, the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center in Hershey, a children's hospital in Hershey and the St. Joseph Medical Center in Reading.
LANCASTER, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. student wins $3,000 national small business scholarship

The National Association for the Self-Employed (NASE), the nation’s leading advocate and resource for the self-employed and micro-business community, on Monday announced that a Harrisburg-area resident has been awarded a $3,000 scholarship as part of the organization’s NASE Dependent Scholarship program. Paige Miller will use the scholarship to...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Dauphin County Commissioners honor Harrisburg woman

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Dauphin County Commissioners honored a young Harrisburg woman, Madison Stokes, for winning the NAACP’s “Act So” national competition. The competition focused on medicine and health. Stokes’ winning submission studied the effects of long COVID in adults. Get severe weather...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rosario Flores
pa.gov

Governor Wolf Announces Manufacturing Company Guardian Booth Relocating Headquarters from New York to Central Pennsylvania

Company to invest $4.5 million and create 33 new jobs in Franklin County. Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf announced today that Guardian Booth, an industry-leading manufacturer of prefabricated structures, will create 33 new jobs with the relocation of its headquarters to Waynesboro, Franklin County, from Orangeburg, New York. The company also plans to expand its product offering by acquiring Homes by Keystone, a prefabricated home builder, and retaining its employees.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Hersheypark allows family of late teen worker last Wildcat ride

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hersheypark closed its Wildcat coaster on Sunday, July 31. But, one special family got to be the final riders, in honor of their late teen son. According to a post on the Four Diamonds Facebook page, Nick Pantalone’s favorite ride was the Wildcat. Pantalone worked at the park and was also considered a roller coaster enthusiast.
HERSHEY, PA
abc27.com

Bethesda Mission’s New Community Center

Bethesda Mission has long been a fixture in Harrisburg. They are continuing their work with a new Community Center and inviting you to attend the opening celebration. Learn more about their work and the new center and how you can support their mission.
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Day Of School#Upper School#Normal School#York Academy
susquehannastyle.com

What is the Difference Between a Living Will and a Healthcare Power of Attorney?

A Healthcare Power of Attorney allows an individual to make healthcare decisions on another person’s behalf. A Living Will is a document that activates when a person is “end-stage medical”, meaning two qualified physicians have agreed the individual has no chance of recovery. When a document has both items, it is an Advanced Healthcare Directive.
susquehannastyle.com

8 Regional Bookstores to Make Any Bookworm Happy

This one is for the book lovers! We gathered a list of local book shops throughout The Susquehanna Valley. Whether you're looking for night time reads, a new book to enjoy on vacation, or add to your child’s book collection, these spots have just what you need!. Whistlestop Bookshop.
HARRISBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
abc27.com

City of York bans driveway car washing

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City Council voted on August 16 to adopt the changes made to the City of York’s Stormwater Ordinance. These changes make things such as washing your car in your driveway, illegal. The changes were mandated from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP)....
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Mosquito spraying scheduled for Franklin County municipalities

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Two more communities in Franklin County are scheduled to be sprayed for mosquitos on Monday, Aug 22. According to a release from the Franklin County Commissioners, the areas include Mont Alto Borough, as well as Anthony Highway and Qunicy Villiage in Qunicy Township. Get...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy