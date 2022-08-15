A first among firsts: York Academy, with 193 days to cover, has its first day of school before others

>Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center Opening Date Set. (Lancaster, PA) -- Penn State Health has set October 3rd as the opening day for its newest hospital. Spokesperson Barbara Schindo says the facility will be called Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center and will be located in East Hempfield Township. The new hospital joins a growing group of medical centers for Penn State Health including two facilities in Cumberland County, the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center in Hershey, a children's hospital in Hershey and the St. Joseph Medical Center in Reading.

LANCASTER, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO