Rock Valley man arrested for firing gun
ROCK VALLEY—A 37-year-old Rock Valley man was arrested about 9:35 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, on charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon resulting in reasonable apprehension of injure and/or provoking fear; assault while participating in a felony; second-degree harassment; first-offense domestic abuse assaulting displaying or using weapon; assault; and reckless use of a firearm.
Rock Valley man arrested for meth pipe
IRETON—A 39-year-old Rock Valley man was arrested about 4:55 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15, near Ireton on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia; driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked; and driving without required high-risk insurance. The arrest of Rigoberto Chilel Ramirez stemmed from the stop of...
George Man Allegedly Assaulted Girlfriend, Locked Her In Car
Rock Rapids, Iowa — A George man has been arrested on two felony counts after an incident at a George home on Saturday. According to criminal complaints filed with the Lyon County Clerk of Court’s office, 35-year-old Bruce Justin Struecker is charged with two counts of domestic abuse assault/impeding air or blood flow, which is a class D felony and one count of false imprisonment, which is a serious misdemeanor.
Sioux Center man arrested for second OWI
ROCK VALLEY—A 56-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 1:15 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, near Rock Valley on a charge of second-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Jaime Carrillo Montano stemmed from the stop of a 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt on Garfield Avenue near the 340th Street intersection about six miles southeast of Rock Valley, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheldon man arrested for OWI after crash
SHELDON—A 64-year-old rural Sheldon man was arrested about 12:10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Kenneth Erwin Boone stemmed from the stop of a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado pickup at the intersection of Pine Street and North Eighth Avenue after it struck an unoccupied vehicle, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
Arrest on warrants leads to more charges
PRIMGHAR—A 61-year-old Primghar man faces more charges after his initial arrest about 8:40 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, on O’Brien County warrants. The additional charges against James Duane McClain stemmed from his arrest on warrants for fifth-degree theft and second-degree criminal mischief, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
Orange City woman charged for meth, more
SHELDON—A 24-year-old Orange City woman was arrested about 1:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, in Sheldon on charges of unlawfully acting with, entering into a common scheme, designing with or conspiring with one or more persons, to manufacture, deliver or possess with intent to deliver a controlled substance — methamphetamine; fifth-degree theft; providing false identification information; and failure to affix a drug stamp.
Alvord pair charged for domestic assault
ALVORD—An Alvord couple was arrested about 12:15 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, on assault charges. The arrest of 50-year-old Dustin Eugene Grimstead and 52-year-old Rowena Brown Coe stemmed from an altercation at their residence at 101 Fourth St. in Alvord, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office. Coe told...
Two Sioux Falls residents jailed for pot
LARCHWOOD—Two Sioux Falls, SD, residents were cited about 2:10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, near Larchwood on drug-related charges. The citing of 31-year-old Colby Jacob Davis and Shelby Jewel Rene Lunn stemmed from the stop of a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee on the 1000 mile of Highway 9 about four miles northwest of Larchwood for a registration violation, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
Alton man jailed for shoving girlfriend
ALTON—A 22-year-old Alton man was arrested about 11:50 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault resulting in injury or mental illness. The arrest of Charles Tyler Oertel stemmed from an argument with a female he lives with in an apartment at 104 Seventh St., according to the Orange City Police Department.
65-year-old inmate accused of assaulting officer while in Dakota County Jail
DAKOTA CITY, Neb. – A 65-year-old Dakota County inmate accused of assaulting an officer while in custody made a court appearance Wednesday afternoon. Mark Blackhawk, of Sioux City, allegedly kicked backwards at an officer on Saturday afternoon at the Dakota County Jail. According to officers present, Blackhawk struck the leg of the officer.
Three Sheldon men arrested for fighting
SHELDON—Three Sheldon residents were arrested Saturday, Aug. 13, on a charge of disorderly conduct — fighting/violent behavior. The arrests of 25-year-old Heraldo Jhoy Najarro De Leon, 39-year-old Dimas Ismael Gonzalez Amador and 18-year-old Dimas Ismael Gonzalez Garcia stemmed from an incident at a party Gonzalez Amador and Gonzalez Garcia were throwing at their unit in Deluxe Apartments at about 1 a.m., according to the Sheldon Police Department.
Sioux City man cited for pot by Allendorf
ALLENDORF—A 25-year-old Sioux City man was cited about midnight Friday, Aug. 12, near Allendorf on charges of second-offense possession of controlled substance — marijuana, unlawful possession of a prescription drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Jacob Zane Kimmel stemmed from the stop of a 2014...
Brandon man jailed on driving violations
ROCK RAPIDS—A 71-year-old Brandon, SD, man was arrested about 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, on charges of driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked; driving without required high-risk insurance; and interference with official acts. The arrest of Dale Allen Hilbrands stemmed a deputy stopping to provide...
Teen arrested for assaulting girlfriend
SIBLEY—A 19-year-old Sibley resident was arrested about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, on an Osceola County warrant for first-offense domestic abuse assault resulting in injury or mental illness. The arrest of Brandon Martin Collins stemmed from him assaulting his live-in girlfriend at 811 10th St. on July 16, according...
Sioux Falls woman cited for marijuana
LARCHWOOD—A 26-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, woman was cited about 6:05 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, near Rock Rapids on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-offense defrauding a drug/alcohol test using synthetic urine/urine additives, operating a nonregistered vehicle, and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance.
Inwood man charged OWI, more by Hawarden
HAWARDEN—A 28-year-old Inwood man was arrested about 9:20 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, near Hawarden on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, driving while his license was denied or revoked, and driving without required high-risk insurance. The arrest of Bradley Allen Coan stemmed from the stop of a...
Rock Rapids man jailed on assault charges
ROCK RAPIDS—A Rock Rapids man was arrested Friday, Aug. 5, on two counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. The arrest of Joshua Patrick Faron stemmed from two incidents about 6:45 p.m. in Rock Rapids, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office. Faron allegedly displayed a handgun...
Boyden Teen Taken To Hospital After Accident Near Rock Valley
Rock Valley, Iowa — A Boyden teen was taken to the hospital after an accident near Rock Valley on Wednesday, August 17th. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, at about 6:05 p.m., 17-year-old William Klein of Hull, was driving a 2008 Ford F150 eastbound on Highway 18 about a mile east of Rock Valley. They tell us that 17-year-old Eric Nilles of Boyden was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Impala also eastbound on Highway 18 behind Klein. Klein made a left turn onto Garfield Avenue and was struck by Nilles.
Storm Lake man arrested for second OWI
PAULLINA—A 57-year-old Storm Lake man was arrested about 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, near Paullina on charges of second-offense operating while under the influence, failure to maintain control and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance. The arrest of Sergio Antonio Mendoza Cano stemmed from an investigation of...
