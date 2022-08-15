Rock Rapids, Iowa — A George man has been arrested on two felony counts after an incident at a George home on Saturday. According to criminal complaints filed with the Lyon County Clerk of Court’s office, 35-year-old Bruce Justin Struecker is charged with two counts of domestic abuse assault/impeding air or blood flow, which is a class D felony and one count of false imprisonment, which is a serious misdemeanor.

