53 cadets enter OHP Academy after law change

By Brya Berry/KFOR
 3 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The first day of the 70 th Oklahoma Highway Patrol Academy kicked off Monday.

Cadets can endure intense training all while earning college credits, for the first time,.

“The thing that we’re excited about the most is that this is the first academy that will be able to take advantage of the new state law,” said Trooper Eric Foster.

Cadets can now enter the academy with just 24 college credit hours instead of the previous 64-hour requirement.

Under Senate Bill 338, cadets can now earn the credits needed during training.

“This is the first step to hopefully something great,” said Cadet William Jacobs.

Jacobs is one of 53 cadets hoping to become a Highway Patrol trooper, but that’s if he can survive 18 weeks of intense training.

“There’s no downtime,” said Trooper Foster. “They’ll get right into it and go for long hours and sleep little.”

Fifty-three cadets entered the doors at Robert R. Lester Training Center around 8 a.m. Monday morning.

“This is home for 20 weeks. It’ll be close and tight,” said Trooper Foster

The cadets will live, breathe, and sweat together.

They also receive training in using force, communication skills and de-escalation tactics, firearms, driving, criminal interdiction, and physical fitness.

“We love the training of the High-Stress Academy,” said Foster. “We can create stress in a controlled environment so that when they’re out on the road, working in an uncontrolled environment, they have the confidence to know that they can handle that stress.”

The cadets will also undergo 18 weeks of intense training on traffic and criminal law, arrest procedures, accident reconstruction, first aid, and Spanish.

Jacobs, like many, is excited to hit the ground running.

“I want to be part of the best of the best. And hopefully, I can work with those guys hand-in-hand and help them become better.”

Following December’s graduation ceremony, cadets will enter the ‘break-in’ training phase.

They will ride with another trooper for 13 weeks before going out on their own.

Oklahoma State welcomes more students than they have room to house

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State University has welcomed more students than they have room to house for the fall semester. KOCO 5 visited campus earlier on Wednesday to speak with students about how they’re handling the unprecedented living arrangement. OSU is experiencing a record-high number of students living...
Oklahoma school district warns parents of inmate on run with ties to town

CRESCENT, Okla. — An Oklahoma school district warned parents of an inmate on the run who has ties to their town. This all happened in Crescent, northwest of Guthrie. The Crescent police chief told KOCO 5 it isn’t an active threat, but police will have a resource officer at the school to help ease anxiety about the situation. KOCO 5 also knows the US Marshals in Oklahoma are aware and are helping assist a nationwide effort to capture the fugitive.
