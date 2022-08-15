Read full article on original website
Related
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Rockdale County passes millage increase despite taxpayer opposition
CONYERS — Rockdale County commissioners approved an 18.69 millage rate Tuesday night, despite vehement opposition from taxpayers who packed the three public hearings leading up to Tuesday’s vote. Although commissioners did not reduce the proposed millage rate as requested by property owners, they did approve a 5% increase...
eastcobbnews.com
Cobb school board approves major pay raises for bus drivers
In a move to address significant shortages of bus drivers, the Cobb Board of Education on Thursday approved a request for pay raises by Superintendent Chris Ragsdale. The unanimous 7-0 vote came Thursday night, after the district presented a recruiting video featuring interviews with current drivers. All drivers will be...
eastcobbnews.com
Lockheed presents $1.6B bond proposal to Cobb school board
What could be the largest package of bond and tax incentives in the history of the Development Authority of Cobb County was explained to the Cobb Board of Education Thursday. There were a lot of “ifs” and “woulds” mentioned by officials from the Development Authority and the Lockheed Martin Corp. during a board work session.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Covington homestead exemption will be on November ballot
COVINGTON — Voters in the city of Covington will have an opportunity to weigh in on a homestead exemption referendum to be held in conjunction with the Nov. 8 General Election. If the referendum is approved, Covington homeowners will receive a $10,000 exemption on the assessed value of their...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
eastcobbnews.com
New director appointed for Cobb Senior Services agency
The Cobb Board of Commissioners approved the appointment of Ioana Bovo-Nicolescu to be the new director of Cobb Senior Services Agency. She has been with the department since 2016 and most recently served as as manager human services and previously worked with Special Needs Cobb. Bovo-Nicolescu holds a bachelor’s degree...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Piedmont Rockdale completes $12.6 million expansion, renovation
CONYERS — Piedmont Rockdale Hospital recently completed a $12.6 million expansion and renovation, creating a new patient care area and updating departments. Construction began in July 2021 and created a 21-bed inpatient unit, included a renovation of the kitchen and two medical floors, replaced the roof on Building A, and converted two observation rooms into fully-equipped patient rooms.
Georgia 400 toll lanes back on track. Here’s what we know
A plan to add toll lanes along Georgia 400 in Fulton and Forsyth counties is back on track a year after the State Transportation Board rejected the only qualifying bid on the project. The Georgia Department of Transportation will issue a draft request for proposals next month from roadbuilding companies...
Race for Georgia’s next governor bringing Kemp, Abrams to Forsyth County
(Forsyth County, GA) Governor Brian Kemp will be in Forsyth County next month for a campaign fundraiser. Governor Kemp speaking at the Cumming City Center ribbon cutting ceremony on June 24(Photo/Justine Lookenott)
IN THIS ARTICLE
cobbcountycourier.com
Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb County: Friday August 19
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County on Friday August 19 due to the possibility of scattered to numerous thunderstorms, particularly in the afternoon. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following details:. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and...
Renters say they’re not getting much needed federal COVID-19 relief funds from state
ATLANTA — Dozens of Georgians tell Channel 2 Action News they’re desperate to understand why they were denied critical aid they believe they qualify for. After previous reporting on pandemic relief aid for Georgia renters, Channel 2 investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln heard from viewers struggling to understand why Georgia’s Department of Community Affairs denied their claims.
cobbcountycourier.com
Accidentally car-free part 3: A shopping trip to the East West Connector
[This is the third installment in Accidentally car-free, a diary of my experiment in getting around in Cobb County without a car]. In the last installment of Accidentally car-free I described my walk up Oakdale Road, Highlands Parkway, and South Cobb Drive. I had decided to keep that trip to one hour out, one hour back for a total walk of two hours.
CBS 46
Georgia families faced with losing free lunches
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - For the last two years of the pandemic, Georgia public school students were guaranteed a free lunch at school. That benefit will soon go away. A federal government program is reverting back to pre-pandemic standards where families must qualify for free or reduced lunches based on their household income.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
eastcobbnews.com
East Cobb Girl Scout troops holding informational meetings
The Girls Scouts of Greater Atlanta is conducting informational meetings as a new school year is underway, and several East Cobb-based troops are beginning theirs this week. Specific information—dates, times and school communities—is included in the flyer below. The meetings for East Cobb schools will continue through the...
eastcobbnews.com
Johnson Ferry Road repaving work prompts night lane closures
Cobb DOT is repaving a 3.4-mile stretch of Johnson Ferry Road in East Cobb and will have evening and overnight lane closures. Cobb government sent out a message Wednesday saying that the closures will take place between Roswell Road and Post Oak Tritt Road from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday—Friday.
Masks are no longer required for staff at Georgia’s largest school district
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — Masks are no longer required for staff at Georgia’s largest school district as COVID-19 cases decline in Gwinnett County. In Gwinnett Public Schools, there are 670 confirmed or probable cases, according to district data. This time last year, there were 594 cases, marking a slight increase. Gwinnett is one of a handful of metro districts still tracking cases and updating its dashboard regularly and publicly.
Political Rewind: Kemp files to block Fulton subpoena; Biden signs new law; Pence calls for calm
Kevin Riley, @ajceditor, editor, Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Maya Prabhu, @MayaTPrabhu, reporter, Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Sam Olens, @samolens, former Georgia attorney general. The breakdown. 1. Gov. Brian Kemp has filed to block a subpoena summoning him to provide testimony to the Fulton County special grand jury. Internal tensions have gone public as District...
Atlanta Daily World
Fani Willis Takes Aim At Gov. Brian Kemp After He Opposes Trump’s Election Investigation
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis did not hold back after Gov. Brian Kemp claimed her election probe against Donald Trump was politically motivated. Willis subpoenaed Kemp to testify in front of a grand jury due to his connection to the investigation into Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia. Trump made a phone call to Kemp in December 2020 seeking help to overturn Georgia’s election.
wabe.org
200 South DeKalb residents receive county assistance after facing eviction
Residents of the Forest at Columbia apartment complex in Decatur no longer have to leave their homes at the end of August. The residents had their leases terminated without notice for renovations after Meridian Management Group took over the public housing complex three months ago. The county set up wraparound services to assist residents with jobs and possible relocations.
Kemp blasts subpoena in Fulton election probe as tensions mount
Lawyers for Gov. Brian Kemp are seeking to quash a subpoena to appear before a Fulton County special grand jury investigating election interference as the largely secret proceedings are entering a new phase of bitter public fights over questioning. The 121-page filing also accuses the Fulton County district attorney's office...
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb County forecast: Friday August 19
The National Weather Service forecasts likely showers and thunderstorms here in Cobb County on Friday August 19 with a high near 78. This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta. Friday. Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. High near 78....
Comments / 0