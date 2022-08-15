ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tribune-Review

Coach bets on data-driven approach to get Riverside back on track

Second-year coach Fran Ramsden has a tool he plans to use to liberally to help his Riverside team turn things around after a 1-8 season. Ramsden is a believer in the idea that certain parts of the game correlate most directly with winning: explosive plays of 20 yards or more, sacks or turnovers, for example. His stat sheets have columns for those type of plays.
RIVERSIDE, PA

