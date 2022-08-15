ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grady County, OK

Court docs, video give further details on shooting of civilian, deputy in Grady County

By Katelyn Ogle/KFOR, Ashley Moss/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. ( KFOR ) – Grady County court documents and deputy body camera video footage are revealing the moments leading up to a woman’s arrest for shooting a deputy and a civilian and barricading herself inside a patrol unit Friday .

According to court documents, Dale Moses called authorities to a Bridge Creek home on Friday, where Rachel Zion Clay, 36, was “crawling around on her hands and knees in the yard and barking at them.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NWIov_0hIITqVl00
Racheal Clay, courtesy: Grady County Detention Center

When deputies arrived, Clay was yelling things that didn’t make sense like, “answer the phone, you let her die, I’m not human, you killed her,” and also talked about a child needing a blood transfusion.

Barricaded suspect surrenders after hours-long standoff, Grady County Deputy and civilian shot

Deputies were told Clay is supposed to be taking medication for mental illness, but was currently out of the medicine.

For her protection, deputies said they cuffed Clay and put her in the back of a patrol car.

Inside, investigators said security footage shows Clay “taking off her seatbelt” and “slips the handcuff off of her right wrist… reaches through the Plexiglas partition window,” and pulls a deputy’s loaded rifle through.

Minutes later, deputies said Clay aimed and fired one shot at Moses and the two deputies on scene.

Seconds pass and Clay “puts her head down and fires 9 more rounds.”

The Sheriff’s office said a deputy and Moses were grazed by bullet fragments and are now okay.

The below video shows the shooting as it occurred. Warning, the footage is disturbing:

OK man pleads guilty to strangling woman for refusing to friend him on Facebook

At one point, Clay tossed papers out of the car, before surrendering nearly three and a half hours later .

Court documents said on those papers, Clay wrote notes like: “I killed one,” “evac the city,” “ambush ambush,” and “kill any cop that tries to approach.”

On Monday, Clay appeared before a Grady County Judge by a virtual call. KFOR’s crews inside said she was rocking back and forth, crying.

She also asked for a doctor and a psych evaluation. It is unknown if those requests were granted.

Clay faces three counts of shooting with intent to kill. Her bond is set at $1 million.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 3

Xombiestyle
2d ago

This was the officer's fault for not securing her. She was obviously having a mental episode and again the police made things worse, for one they presented her with a weapon that prior she had no access to. Sorry but this lady needs help, not locked up. Another example of a failed judicial system.

Reply
3
Related
KFOR

FBI searching for Shawnee bank robbery suspect

FBI investigators say the bank robber was described as an older white female, approximately 5’2” to 5’3”, slender/thin build, in her 60s or 70s, who wore a pink colored plaid long sleeve shirt, black pants, eye glasses, and a hat with a round blue rim.
SHAWNEE, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Grady County, OK
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Grady County, OK
Crime & Safety
KRMG

Cold case unit files charges in murder case from 2003

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Charges for Murder in the First Degree and Manslaughter in the First Degree has been filed against his man for his role in a 2003 murder, 19 years later, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department (OKCPD). OKCPD said that in September of 2003, the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

FBI Investigating Bank Robbery In Shawnee

The FBI is investigating a bank robbery that happened Thursday afternoon in Shawnee. According to the FBI, a woman entered the MidFirst Bank and gave the teller a note demanding money. The bank robber was described as an older white woman, about 5'2" and slender. She was wearing a pink...
SHAWNEE, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Hands And Knees#Docs#County Judge#Violent Crime#Plexiglas#Sheriff
thechronicle.news

Courthouse closed after worker publicity to chemical

LAWTON – The Comanche County Courthouse closed to the general public Thursday after an worker working within the basement was uncovered to an unknown chemical that triggered a medical response. The worker was despatched to the emergency room, and the courthouse was evacuated till the Lawton Fireplace Division’s hazmat...
LAWTON, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Woman Killed in Cotton County Crash

Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a Texas woman died early Thursday morning after a crash in Cotton County, south of Lawton. Troopers said 22-year-old Marysol Espinoza veered off the road and hit a concrete storm drain. An initial report from the highway patrol determined Espinoza was not wearing a seatbelt. OHP...
COTTON COUNTY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Officials Release New Information On Grady Co. Deputy Shooting, Woman Charged

Investigators have released more details about a barricaded subject in Grady County Friday afternoon. The incident left a Grady Co. Deputy and civilian with gunshot wounds. Grady County Undersheriff Gary Boggess said the incident began the night before. Rachel Clay and the civilian shot had met the night before, but it wasn’t until Friday morning that she began acting irrationally.
GRADY COUNTY, OK
KFOR

KFOR

35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy