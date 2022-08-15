ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, AL

Off-duty Decatur police officer hit by car in front of home, suspect charged

New video shows altercation between off-duty Decatur police officer and suspect.
DECATUR, AL
Decatur man charged with robbery, obstructing justice

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On July 24, Decatur Police Department officers responded to a home on 6th Street Northwest in reference to a robbery that happened in the area. Once officers arrived the victim told officers they had property taken from them at gunpoint by multiple suspects. During the investigation,...
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers are looking for an alleged credit card culprit who investigators say took advantage of a distracted parent. Police are hoping you can help bring this man to justice. Police are still looking for other people in the area. Charles Edward Lee is wanted for Criminal...
Man pleads guilty in fatal Shoals Creek DUI boat wreck

LAUDERDALE Co. Ala. (WAFF) - A man that was charged with manslaughter for a June 2019 boat crash that killed two people pleaded guilty to lesser charges in court on Thursday. Ross Newton Wooten III, 36, had been charged with manslaughter after authorities said he crashed his boat into the front of a 30-foot cabin cruiser, killing Lauren Cowart, 37, and her daughter, Blakely.
Muscle Shoals Police searching for man wanted for kidnapping

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Muscle Shoals Police Department attempted to serve a warrant at a Muscle Shoals business on Tuesday, but the suspect escaped on foot. According to a Facebook post, officers attempted to serve a warrant for first-degree kidnapping for Nicholas Pierre Boudoin, 26, at...
Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office details multiple drug incidents in county jail

MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office detailed multiple incidents that have occurred within the Morgan County Jail recently. In a Facebook post, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says that on Monday a man allegedly took a substance and began to overdose. Other inmates then alerted officers who gave the man medical attention.
UNA Police arrest man for armed robbery

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday, police with the University of North Alabama arrested a man for an armed robbery. According to a Facebook post from the UNA Police Department, Joseph Auchly was arrested for a strong-arm robbery that occurred Sunday night. Auchly has been charged with third-degree robbery and...
