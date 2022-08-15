ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

107.3 PopCrush

Take a Peek Inside This EPIC $1,999,999 ‘Medieval Style’ Castle in Oklahoma That’s FOR SALE!

Take a peek inside this EPIC 'Medieval Style' castle that's for sale in Oklahoma. You could be the proud new owner, better yet, king or queen of this incredible castle estate! This has to be one of the most unusual and impressive homes in the Sooner State. While browsing about looking at homes on Zillow.com I came across this one-of-a-kind mansion. Scroll down to see the photo gallery of this crazy Oklahoma castle you can buy!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

City of Norman considering legal action against Oklahoma Turnpike Authority

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — The City of Norman is considering its legal options when it comes to a new turnpike project that will go through a chunk of the city. A memo was sent to city councilors last week from the city attorney, Kathryn Walker, that said the City had hired outside counsel to evaluate the possibility of legal action in July.
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Eastbound I-40 reopens after overnight crash in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A crash caused the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 to be closed for several hours early Wednesday morning in Oklahoma City. Authorities said a box-truck driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to crash into a concrete barrier near Sooner Road. Crews closed the eastbound...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Arts Council Oklahoma City searching for mural artists

Arts Council Oklahoma City is searching for talented artists from the Black, Indigenous, and People of Color community to participate in the Fresh Paint: OKC NYE Mural Project. Co-chairs for the project Krystle Kaye and Helen Opper spoke with KOCO about the process behind the mural. Click the video player...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Crews responding after vehicle hits boy in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews are responding after a vehicle hit a boy in northwest Oklahoma City, according to fire department officials. The collision occurred Tuesday afternoon near Northwest 10th Street and North Peniel Avenue, between Rockwell Avenue and MacArthur Boulevard. The boy's condition has not been released. KOCO 5...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
sportstravelmagazine.com

Oklahoma City Seeking Bids for New Fairgrounds Arena

The Oklahoma City Fairgrounds is in line to have a new arena in place in the coming years after the city council approved final plans to replace the existing venue and put out an immediate request for bids on construction. The new arena is being designed by Populous and will...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma City police respond to car crash into building

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police responded to a car that had crashed into a building. Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oklahoma City police responded to a scene on North May Avenue where a car had crashed into a building. KOCO 5 will provide updates as they become available.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Second half of Scissortail Park to open in September after two years

OKLAHOMA CITY — The second half of Scissortail Park is set to open in September after two years. As part of the MAPS 3 project, the expansion of the park is two years in the making. In just over a month, the fences will come down and residents will have access to sports complexes and fields that haven’t been available to Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OKC VeloCity

Experience riding the rail from OKC to Ft. Worth on Amtrak’s Heartland Flyer train

There is something nostalgic about railroads. Who hasn’t daydreamed about jumping on a train and riding the rail to wherever it stopped? If you were one of the lucky kids who had a toy train growing up, you probably even spent hours just watching it wind around and around the Christmas tree among all the beautifully wrapped presents, shiny tinsel and colorful lights.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

