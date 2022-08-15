Read full article on original website
Oklahoma City street to temporarily close for repair work
An Oklahoma City street will soon close for repair work to be performed.
EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Luxury neighborhood pond allegedly filled with stolen city water
We have had 24 days of triple digit heat in Oklahoma and many communities around the state are asking residents to ration water use.
KOCO
Restoration work planned for Oklahoma Land Run Monument in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Land Run Monument in Oklahoma City could be getting restored. The OKC City Council wants to accept bids for the cleaning, waxing and repairing of the monument in Bricktown. It includes 45 bronze sculptures commemorating the Land Run of 1889. The monument is 1.5...
KOCO
Oklahoma City approves final plans for new arena on state fairgrounds
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City has approved the final plans for a new arena on the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds. The process to find a builder has already started. What is now a parking lot for the Jim Norick Arena will soon turn into the new coliseum and as bittersweet as it is, some said it’s time to let go.
kosu.org
'Something that can't be replaced': What a turnpike project could mean for Oklahoma wildlife
With a thumb wedged between a beak, WildCare Oklahoma veterinarian Dr. Kyle Abbott delicately threaded a feeding tube down the throat of an adult male bald eagle. The massive bird’s tail feathers are stained a deep rust color from the red Oklahoma dirt and bound in bubble wrap to keep it from damage while moving around in its crate.
Take a Peek Inside This EPIC $1,999,999 ‘Medieval Style’ Castle in Oklahoma That’s FOR SALE!
Take a peek inside this EPIC 'Medieval Style' castle that's for sale in Oklahoma. You could be the proud new owner, better yet, king or queen of this incredible castle estate! This has to be one of the most unusual and impressive homes in the Sooner State. While browsing about looking at homes on Zillow.com I came across this one-of-a-kind mansion. Scroll down to see the photo gallery of this crazy Oklahoma castle you can buy!
Algae-covered hummer pulled out of Edmond neighborhood pond
Edmond police are searching for answers after a Hummer was pulled out of a neighborhood pond this afternoon.
Water theft investigation at new luxury neighborhood
In Oklahoma City, drought conditions mean residents are only allowed to water their lawn every other day.
okcfox.com
City of Norman considering legal action against Oklahoma Turnpike Authority
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — The City of Norman is considering its legal options when it comes to a new turnpike project that will go through a chunk of the city. A memo was sent to city councilors last week from the city attorney, Kathryn Walker, that said the City had hired outside counsel to evaluate the possibility of legal action in July.
KOCO
Eastbound I-40 reopens after overnight crash in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A crash caused the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 to be closed for several hours early Wednesday morning in Oklahoma City. Authorities said a box-truck driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to crash into a concrete barrier near Sooner Road. Crews closed the eastbound...
KOCO
Arts Council Oklahoma City searching for mural artists
Arts Council Oklahoma City is searching for talented artists from the Black, Indigenous, and People of Color community to participate in the Fresh Paint: OKC NYE Mural Project. Co-chairs for the project Krystle Kaye and Helen Opper spoke with KOCO about the process behind the mural. Click the video player...
KOCO
Crews responding after vehicle hits boy in northwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews are responding after a vehicle hit a boy in northwest Oklahoma City, according to fire department officials. The collision occurred Tuesday afternoon near Northwest 10th Street and North Peniel Avenue, between Rockwell Avenue and MacArthur Boulevard. The boy's condition has not been released. KOCO 5...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police: Woman sold truck to a buyer using a fake title
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Oklahoma City police are looking for a woman who allegedly sold a truck to someone using a fake title. Police are looking for the woman seen on the top of this page. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300. Tips can also be...
sportstravelmagazine.com
Oklahoma City Seeking Bids for New Fairgrounds Arena
The Oklahoma City Fairgrounds is in line to have a new arena in place in the coming years after the city council approved final plans to replace the existing venue and put out an immediate request for bids on construction. The new arena is being designed by Populous and will...
KOCO
Oklahoma City police respond to car crash into building
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police responded to a car that had crashed into a building. Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oklahoma City police responded to a scene on North May Avenue where a car had crashed into a building. KOCO 5 will provide updates as they become available.
KOCO
Second half of Scissortail Park to open in September after two years
OKLAHOMA CITY — The second half of Scissortail Park is set to open in September after two years. As part of the MAPS 3 project, the expansion of the park is two years in the making. In just over a month, the fences will come down and residents will have access to sports complexes and fields that haven’t been available to Oklahoma City.
Pay it 4ward: Beloved Midwest City grocery store greeter treats all with kindness
If you find yourself walking into the Crest Grocery Store in Midwest City, get ready. There is a big "Hellooooo!" waiting for you. Keonta King is the cart keeper and the greeter there, and he makes sure you're welcomed into the store like royalty.
OHP car pursuit policies are challenged after Monday’s death
With Monday's police chase resulting in the death of a passenger, the total deaths from Oklahoma Highway Patrol pursuits now reaches 19, dating back to 2016.
OKC VeloCity
Experience riding the rail from OKC to Ft. Worth on Amtrak’s Heartland Flyer train
There is something nostalgic about railroads. Who hasn’t daydreamed about jumping on a train and riding the rail to wherever it stopped? If you were one of the lucky kids who had a toy train growing up, you probably even spent hours just watching it wind around and around the Christmas tree among all the beautifully wrapped presents, shiny tinsel and colorful lights.
Man arrested in Missouri for deadly road rage shooting in OKC
Authorities say a man has been arrested following a deadly road rage incident that ended with the death of a 19-year-old.
