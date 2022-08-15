Read full article on original website
Anna Marie Mellor
Anna Marie Mellor, 86, of Lake Shore (Spanish Fork), Utah passed away on August 15th, 2022. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Walker Funeral Home of Spanish Fork, Utah. www.walkermemorials.com.
Sterling Hill
Sterling Cornaby Hill, 78, lived the definition of his name. Born Jan. 16, 1944 in Payson, UT to LeRoy and Eva Cornaby Hill, he left Earth August 10, 2022 better for having been here. Sterling brightened areas of Utah County and San Jose, CA during his life. He is remembered...
Provo Pride cancels 2022 festival over financing woes
On Tuesday evening, the Facebook account for the Provo Pride festival changed its banner, announcing that the event had been canceled. The event was scheduled to take place Saturday at Memorial Park in Provo after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. “I’m sad to have to let you know that...
Habitat for Humanity of Utah County gifted grant from Lowe’s
For many people, a new roof or cleared garden brings safety to their homes and beauty to their neighborhoods. Habitat for Humanity of Utah County is one of the organizations that has branched out from building homes to doing exterior repairs and home upgrades, as well as landscaping. This week,...
Pyramid
Guest opinion: Join our compact with Utah
In early August, as the University of Utah tour bus was about to cross the county line into Utah County territory, a few of the passengers jokingly started singing the BYU fight song. I think I surprised them when I knew the words! Blasphemy? Maybe. But my mother was a BYU grad, after all.
Arlene Markham Peterson
Arlene Markham Peterson passed away August 9, 2022, in Spanish Fork, Utah. She was born on Feb. 3, 1940, to Henry Rodger Markham and Grace Afton Losee in Leland, Utah. She was married to Wayne Eugene Peterson (deceased). Arlene is survived by her son Bryon (Carrie) Peterson of Sp. Fork, daughter Valinda (Jesse) Hanks, son Kelly (Alison) Peterson of Salem, 10 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. Funeral will be 8/16/22 at 11:00 am, at the Palmyra Stake Center, 505 E. 900 N., Spanish Fork, UT. There will be a viewing 8/15/22 from 6 to 8 pm at Walker Mortuary and from 9:45 to 10:45 am at the church before the funeral. www.walkermemorials.com.
Sanpete County Fair schedule of events
Schedule of Events 2022 Sanpete County Fair August 19-27 Sanpete County Fairgrounds Manti, Utah “Cowboy Boots & Buckin’ Chutes” For more information, visit sanpetecountyfair.net. All tickets available online at sanpetecountyfair.net or at the ticket booth during the afternoons of fair week. Saturday, August 6 11:59 p.m.: All 4-H Fair exhibits must be entered into the online system Sunday, August 7 6 to 9 p.m.: Jr. Rodeo registrations accepted online at sanpetecountyfair.net Thursday, August 18 Noon to 4 p.m.: Rodeo entry call-ins at RMPRA office, 801-540-6233 or rmpraonline.com Friday, August 19 7 p.m.: Live country music concert featuring Ian Munsick at the fairgrounds arena Saturday, August 20 1 to 3 p.m.: 4-H entries accepted at the Exhibit Building 1 to 5 p.m.: Open Class exhibits accepted at the Exhibit Building (except baked goods, fresh produce & floral/plant entries) 4:30 p.m.: Dutch Oven Cook-Off - sign up by 2 p.m. at the fairgrounds pavilion 6 p.m.: Jr. Rodeo (pre-register Aug. 7, see above) 6 to 8 p.m.: Hide Race entries - call 435-469-0296 Monday, August 22 3 to 6 p.m.: Open Class baked goods and fresh produce entries accepted at Exhibit Building (except garden entries). Please have produce on a plate covered with plastic. 5 p.m.: 4-H/FFA Jr. Livestock Barn Set-Up and Test Tuesday, August 23 8 to 9 a.m.: 4-H gardening & baked good entries accepted at Exhibit Building Exhibit Building closed for judging 7 p.m.: Sanpete Xtreme Moto Racing Wednesday, August 24 9 to 11 a.m.: Enter Open Class florals and plants at the Exhibit Building 2 p.m.: Exhibit Building open until 7 p.m. 4 to 6 p.m.: Jr. Livestock final weigh-in at Livestock Barn 6 p.m.: Jr. Livestock mandatory Exhibitor Meeting Livestock judging 7 p.m.: Fireman’s Challenge Thursday, August 25 8 a.m.: Hog Market Classes 10:30 a.m.: Sheep Market Classes 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Exhibit Building and Small Animal Barn open Noon to 5:30 p.m.: Small Animal Poster Contest entries taken and Small Animal entries accepted into small Animal Barn 1 p.m.: Goat Market Classes 3 p.m.: Beef Market Classes, Open Heifer Market Class to follow 4 p.m.: Brown’s Amusements carnival opens 5 to 6 p.m.: Local entertainment at the fairgrounds pavilion 6:45 p.m.: Rodeo Grand Entry 7 p.m.: RMPRA Rodeo, Broken Heart Rodeo Company Friday, August 26 8 a.m.: Small Animal Barn open 8 a.m.: Swine Showmanship Classes 10 a.m.: Dairy Goat Showmanship and Quality Classes 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Exhibit Building open Noon: Youth Dairy Goat Milking Demonstration 1 p.m.: Sheep Showmanship Classes 2 p.m.: Open Class Pet Show at the fairgrounds pavilion (for 18 years old & younger) 3 p.m.: Goat Showmanship Classes 3 p.m.: Brown’s Amusements carnival opens 4 to 7 p.m.: Fun on the Farm exhibit open 5 p.m.: Beef Showmanship Classes 5 to 6 p.m.: Local entertainment at the fairgrounds pavilion 7 p.m.: Demolition Derby Saturday, August 27 8 a.m.: Livestock Buyer’s Breakfast 8 a.m.: Small Animal Barn open 8 to 10 a.m.: Sign up for Car & Tractor Show 10 a.m.: Sanpete County Junior Livestock Association Auction 10 a.m.: Car Show, 500 N. Main, Manti 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.: Local entertainment at the fairgrounds pavilion 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Exhibit building open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Fun on the Farm Exhibit open Noon: Sanpete Cattlemen’s Association’s Beef Feast at fairgrounds pavilion Noon: Brown’s Amusements carnival open Noon: Youth Dairy Goat Milking Demonstration Noon to 3 p.m.: Free swim at Manti City Pool 1 p.m.: Horse Pulling Competition 1:30 p.m.: 4-H Rabbit & Poultry Showmanship at Large Animal Barn 2 p.m.: Pie Eating Contest at the fairgrounds pavilion (pre-register by Aug. 24 at 6 p.m. by calling 435-835-2652) 2 p.m. Children’s games & activities at Free Swim event 3 p.m.: Car Show award presentation 5 p.m.: Mammoth Parade, Manti Main Street 5 p.m.: Pick-up all small animal entries & awards 6:45 p.m.: Rodeo Grand Entry 7 p.m.: RMPRA Rodeo, Broken Heart Rodeo Company.
Rep. Owens helps honor first responders at annual Veterans of Foreign Wars dinner
The Timpanogos Post of the Veterans of Foreign Wars hosted its second annual dinner to honor firefighters and police officers of northern Utah County on Friday evening at the Historic Courthouse in Provo. The individuals honored were Lindon Police Officer Jake Simmons, Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Shaun Shepherd, Lehi Fire...
Kent Blaine McKell
Kent Blaine McKell, 74, our beloved spouse, father, grandfather, and friend passed away on August 8, 2022. Kent was born February 2, 1948 in Payson, Utah to Mark Allen McKell and Erma Powell McKell. He had an older sister Marilyn Moore who he adored and a younger brother Allen Glade McKell who he had many adventures with.
Springville officials plan for 2023 opening of bike park
The Springville Park and Recreation Department has worked for two years to open Cherry Ridge Bike Park. Stacey Child, Springville’s Parks and Recreation director, said she is hopeful the park will be open July 1, 2023. The project was budgeted at approximately $2.2 million and has been covered by impact fees. All park ideas and designs are still in the concept phase and are subjected to change.
Owens talks about the power of education in congressional series
Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, discussed the power of education Thursday morning as part of the Sutherland Institute’s Congressional Series. Owens shared his plans and ideas to give the power in education to parents and students. He spoke to the crowd virtually after a last-minute change. Education today is very different from what Owens remembers from his childhood, he told the group, saying that “correct” American history isn’t being taught anymore.
Environmental group polls show lack of support for Utah Lake Restoration Project
Another day, another poll to get Utah County residents’ opinions on the future of Utah Lake. Several polls conducted by members of the Utah Lake Coalition and concerned citizens on Utah County city groups on Facebook showed that, out of 976 respondents, a majority did not approve of the Utah Lake Restoration Project, a proponent of Lake Restoration Solutions.
Wanted woman taunts law enforcement on social media
Since Monday, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office has been searching for Madeline Bernadette Lopez, a 21-year-old Herriman resident wanted for burglary of a dwelling/domestic violence, two counts of aggravated assault/domestic violence, criminal mischief, domestic violence in the presence of a child and disorderly conduct. According to a press release,...
Utah County Commission adopts equipment replacement program
Utah County commissioners approved a resolution to adopt an equipment replacement program for the county during Wednesday’s regular meeting. County Budget Manager Rudy Livingston created the replacement plan. It covers the replacement of county equipment with an estimated replacement cost of $5,000 or more, useful life exceeding four years and equipment that wasn’t purchased from another internal service fund.
Romney talks business policy with chambers of commerce
U.S. Senator Mitt Romney, R-Utah, was the guest speaker during a business breakfast in Spanish Fork Wednesday morning co-hosted by the Spanish Fork and Payson/Santaquin Area Chambers of Commerce. According to a staffer for Romney, the event was organized to discuss business-related issues including inflation, supply chain, wages and unemployment.
Santaquin officials approve changes to city code regarding land uses
The Santaquin City Council approved three ordinances related to city code land use definitions in the Main Street business district zone and defining agritourism during a special meeting held Aug. 9. The council previously proposed an ordinance to update and clarify the city code’s land use definitions, but it was...
