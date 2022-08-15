Read full article on original website
Chariton Leader
Bandaloni performs at the Iowa State Fair
Bandaloni delights young and old at Iowa State Fair with one-man band. Paul David plays a collection of instruments as he entertains crowds at the state fair.
Chariton Leader
Scam Alert by the Iowa Judicial Branch
The Iowa Judicial Branch received reports of a jury scam currently in operation in several locations throughout the state. In the scam, the perpetrators of the scam call the victim and falsely claim to be from the local sheriff or police department wanting to verify the victim's home address. The caller then informs the victim that there is a warrant for their arrest for failure to appear for a jury service. The caller gives specific information regarding the county attorney and district court judge and amounts owed to the courts, in one case $494 (fine), $494 (contempt of court) and $189 (warrant processing fee). Losses have gone as high as $1,750 in Iowa.
Chariton Leader
Mason City man picks up $30,000 lottery ticket
A North Iowa man grabbed a $10,000 lottery prize playing a "Super 20s" scratch ticket. Miguel Ramirez of Mason City bought the winning Iowa Lottery ticket at Midtown Liquor & Vape, located at 824 N Federal Ave. in Mason City, according to a press release. Ramirez claimed his prize at...
