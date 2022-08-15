ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orem, UT

Comments / 0

Related
Pyramid

Karl J. Furr, Jr

Karl J. Furr, Jr, 91, passed away August 13, 2022. Arrangements entrusted to Berg Mortuary of Orem 801-225-2131. Condolences and life story at www.bergmortuary.com.
OREM, UT
Pyramid

Ila Joy Rosenlof

Ila Joy Rosenlof, 83, of Spanish Fork, Utah passed away on August 15, 2022. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Walker Funeral Home of Spanish Fork, Utah. www.walkermemorials.com.
SPANISH FORK, UT
Pyramid

John Boyd Deuel

John Boyd Deuel was born to Carrol “HOOT” and Beth Rasmussen Deuel on May 16th 1942 in Payson Utah. He lived and raised hell in Santaquin for 80 years. John married the love of his life, Jeneil Badham, on January 21, 1961. Jeneil was very patient and tolerant as they raised 2 boys in Santaquin. He enjoyed a successful career as an expert welder for Keigley Quarry.
SANTAQUIN, UT
Pyramid

Joy Moesser Harmon

Our sweet wife, mother, and grandmother Joy Moesser Harmon passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 10, 2022. She was born September 23, 1936 in Afton, Wyoming to Franklin William and Mae Wolfley Moesser. Joy was raised in a loving home filled with music and was blessed with a beautiful soprano voice. In high school she won the Lincoln County Farm Bureau talent contest and traveled to Chicago to compete in the national competition. After high school Joy attended Brigham Young University. As a student, Joy continued using her gift of singing by forming a musical trio with her sisters Bonnie and Dorene. They called themselves The Moesser Sisters and performed all over Utah county.
PROVO, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orem, UT
Orem, UT
Obituaries
Utah State
Utah Obituaries
Pyramid

Sterling Hill

Sterling Cornaby Hill, 78, lived the definition of his name. Born Jan. 16, 1944 in Payson, UT to LeRoy and Eva Cornaby Hill, he left Earth August 10, 2022 better for having been here. Sterling brightened areas of Utah County and San Jose, CA during his life. He is remembered...
PAYSON, UT
Pyramid

Arlene Markham Peterson

Arlene Markham Peterson passed away August 9, 2022, in Spanish Fork, Utah. She was born on Feb. 3, 1940, to Henry Rodger Markham and Grace Afton Losee in Leland, Utah. She was married to Wayne Eugene Peterson (deceased). Arlene is survived by her son Bryon (Carrie) Peterson of Sp. Fork, daughter Valinda (Jesse) Hanks, son Kelly (Alison) Peterson of Salem, 10 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. Funeral will be 8/16/22 at 11:00 am, at the Palmyra Stake Center, 505 E. 900 N., Spanish Fork, UT. There will be a viewing 8/15/22 from 6 to 8 pm at Walker Mortuary and from 9:45 to 10:45 am at the church before the funeral. www.walkermemorials.com.
SPANISH FORK, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kay Johnson
Pyramid

Orem holds on for 21-14 win against Desert Pines

The Orem football team has been living dangerously so far in 2022. The Tigers escaped with a one-point win at East last week and on Friday, overcame numerous penalties. and a late fumble to emerge with a 21-14 victory against Desert Pines (Nevada) in Orem. Nursing that seven-point lead late...
OREM, UT
Pyramid

Provo’s Covey Center for the Arts names new GM

Provo’s Covey Center for the Arts has been without a general manager since the death of Paul Duerden, who helped open the center, in April. Duerden came from the Brigham Young University and, for 15 years, worked side-by-side with Pam Cluff. This week, she officially stepped into Duerden’s shoes as the general manager of the arts facility.
PROVO, UT
Pyramid

Springville officials plan for 2023 opening of bike park

The Springville Park and Recreation Department has worked for two years to open Cherry Ridge Bike Park. Stacey Child, Springville’s Parks and Recreation director, said she is hopeful the park will be open July 1, 2023. The project was budgeted at approximately $2.2 million and has been covered by impact fees. All park ideas and designs are still in the concept phase and are subjected to change.
SPRINGVILLE, UT
Pyramid

Robert (Bob) Maughan

Robert (Bob) Maughan passed away August 6, 2022, surrounded by his family, after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. Bob was born July 21, 1953, in Las Vegas, Nevada to Paul and Ruth Maughan. He was the baby of the family and, according to his three siblings, he was treated as such by his parents.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East 200
Pyramid

Guest opinion: Join our compact with Utah

In early August, as the University of Utah tour bus was about to cross the county line into Utah County territory, a few of the passengers jokingly started singing the BYU fight song. I think I surprised them when I knew the words! Blasphemy? Maybe. But my mother was a BYU grad, after all.
UTAH STATE
Pyramid

‘The Good Shepherds’ looks at church wealth, raising hackles as debut looms

SYRACUSE — With the debut performance looming, a musical that takes aim at the wealth of organized religion is raising hackles among some. The first performance of “The Good Shepherds,” written, composed and directed by a pair of Cache Valley men, David Nolan and Chris Metz, is set for Thursday at the Syracuse Arts Academy Amphitheater. It zeroes in on the sizeable apparent investments of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, arguing that the money could be better spent helping those in need.
SYRACUSE, UT
Pyramid

Kent Blaine McKell

Kent Blaine McKell, 74, our beloved spouse, father, grandfather, and friend passed away on August 8, 2022. Kent was born February 2, 1948 in Payson, Utah to Mark Allen McKell and Erma Powell McKell. He had an older sister Marilyn Moore who he adored and a younger brother Allen Glade McKell who he had many adventures with.
PAYSON, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Pyramid

Spry Come Together Rock Festival in Orem features new car show this weekend

The Spry Come Together Rock Festival is taking over Orem on Friday and Saturday at the Orem City Center Park. The festival is run by the Utah Live Concerts Foundation. It begins Friday at 2-9:30 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. ULCF co-founder John Pilmer is excited about the addition of a classic car show that will be near the festival festivities Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.
OREM, UT
Pyramid

Mayors of Utah Valley: When public and police support one another, all benefit

Last week, I attended American Fork City’s annual Night Out Against Crime event. Perhaps many of you attended similar events in your towns. Night Out Against Crime is a national event held in towns and cities across America with the purpose of strengthening police-community relations. In American Fork, we had residents, businesses, food trucks and our police all together. There were craft stations, bicycle tracks, a dog show, fun games and lots of free stuff. We even had a dunk tank where people lined up for an hour to drop me in water. I loved every minute of it!
AMERICAN FORK, UT
Pyramid

Judge puts Utah ban on transgender kids in sports on hold

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Transgender kids in Utah will be not be subjected to sports participation limits at the start of the upcoming school year after a judge delayed the implementation of a statewide ban passed earlier this year. Judge Keith Kelly’s decision Friday to put the law...
UTAH STATE
Pyramid

Pyramid

Mount Pleasant, UT
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pyramid is a weekly newspaper located in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. We serve the area of Sanpete County and are owned by Ogden Newspapers.

 https://www.heraldextra.com/sanpete-county/

Comments / 0

Community Policy