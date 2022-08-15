Read full article on original website
Karl J. Furr, Jr
Karl J. Furr, Jr, 91, passed away August 13, 2022. Arrangements entrusted to Berg Mortuary of Orem 801-225-2131. Condolences and life story at www.bergmortuary.com.
Ila Joy Rosenlof
Ila Joy Rosenlof, 83, of Spanish Fork, Utah passed away on August 15, 2022. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Walker Funeral Home of Spanish Fork, Utah. www.walkermemorials.com.
John Boyd Deuel
John Boyd Deuel was born to Carrol “HOOT” and Beth Rasmussen Deuel on May 16th 1942 in Payson Utah. He lived and raised hell in Santaquin for 80 years. John married the love of his life, Jeneil Badham, on January 21, 1961. Jeneil was very patient and tolerant as they raised 2 boys in Santaquin. He enjoyed a successful career as an expert welder for Keigley Quarry.
Joy Moesser Harmon
Our sweet wife, mother, and grandmother Joy Moesser Harmon passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 10, 2022. She was born September 23, 1936 in Afton, Wyoming to Franklin William and Mae Wolfley Moesser. Joy was raised in a loving home filled with music and was blessed with a beautiful soprano voice. In high school she won the Lincoln County Farm Bureau talent contest and traveled to Chicago to compete in the national competition. After high school Joy attended Brigham Young University. As a student, Joy continued using her gift of singing by forming a musical trio with her sisters Bonnie and Dorene. They called themselves The Moesser Sisters and performed all over Utah county.
Sterling Hill
Sterling Cornaby Hill, 78, lived the definition of his name. Born Jan. 16, 1944 in Payson, UT to LeRoy and Eva Cornaby Hill, he left Earth August 10, 2022 better for having been here. Sterling brightened areas of Utah County and San Jose, CA during his life. He is remembered...
Arlene Markham Peterson
Arlene Markham Peterson passed away August 9, 2022, in Spanish Fork, Utah. She was born on Feb. 3, 1940, to Henry Rodger Markham and Grace Afton Losee in Leland, Utah. She was married to Wayne Eugene Peterson (deceased). Arlene is survived by her son Bryon (Carrie) Peterson of Sp. Fork, daughter Valinda (Jesse) Hanks, son Kelly (Alison) Peterson of Salem, 10 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. Funeral will be 8/16/22 at 11:00 am, at the Palmyra Stake Center, 505 E. 900 N., Spanish Fork, UT. There will be a viewing 8/15/22 from 6 to 8 pm at Walker Mortuary and from 9:45 to 10:45 am at the church before the funeral. www.walkermemorials.com.
Robert (Bob) Maughan
Robert (Bob) Maughan passed away August 6, 2022, surrounded by his family, after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. Bob was born July 21, 1953, in Las Vegas, Nevada to Paul and Ruth Maughan. He was the baby of the family and, according to his three siblings, he was treated as such by his parents.
Pyramid
Kent Blaine McKell
Kent Blaine McKell, 74, our beloved spouse, father, grandfather, and friend passed away on August 8, 2022. Kent was born February 2, 1948 in Payson, Utah to Mark Allen McKell and Erma Powell McKell. He had an older sister Marilyn Moore who he adored and a younger brother Allen Glade McKell who he had many adventures with.
