Schedule of Events 2022 Sanpete County Fair August 19-27 Sanpete County Fairgrounds Manti, Utah “Cowboy Boots & Buckin’ Chutes” For more information, visit sanpetecountyfair.net. All tickets available online at sanpetecountyfair.net or at the ticket booth during the afternoons of fair week. Saturday, August 6 11:59 p.m.: All 4-H Fair exhibits must be entered into the online system Sunday, August 7 6 to 9 p.m.: Jr. Rodeo registrations accepted online at sanpetecountyfair.net Thursday, August 18 Noon to 4 p.m.: Rodeo entry call-ins at RMPRA office, 801-540-6233 or rmpraonline.com Friday, August 19 7 p.m.: Live country music concert featuring Ian Munsick at the fairgrounds arena Saturday, August 20 1 to 3 p.m.: 4-H entries accepted at the Exhibit Building 1 to 5 p.m.: Open Class exhibits accepted at the Exhibit Building (except baked goods, fresh produce & floral/plant entries) 4:30 p.m.: Dutch Oven Cook-Off - sign up by 2 p.m. at the fairgrounds pavilion 6 p.m.: Jr. Rodeo (pre-register Aug. 7, see above) 6 to 8 p.m.: Hide Race entries - call 435-469-0296 Monday, August 22 3 to 6 p.m.: Open Class baked goods and fresh produce entries accepted at Exhibit Building (except garden entries). Please have produce on a plate covered with plastic. 5 p.m.: 4-H/FFA Jr. Livestock Barn Set-Up and Test Tuesday, August 23 8 to 9 a.m.: 4-H gardening & baked good entries accepted at Exhibit Building Exhibit Building closed for judging 7 p.m.: Sanpete Xtreme Moto Racing Wednesday, August 24 9 to 11 a.m.: Enter Open Class florals and plants at the Exhibit Building 2 p.m.: Exhibit Building open until 7 p.m. 4 to 6 p.m.: Jr. Livestock final weigh-in at Livestock Barn 6 p.m.: Jr. Livestock mandatory Exhibitor Meeting Livestock judging 7 p.m.: Fireman’s Challenge Thursday, August 25 8 a.m.: Hog Market Classes 10:30 a.m.: Sheep Market Classes 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Exhibit Building and Small Animal Barn open Noon to 5:30 p.m.: Small Animal Poster Contest entries taken and Small Animal entries accepted into small Animal Barn 1 p.m.: Goat Market Classes 3 p.m.: Beef Market Classes, Open Heifer Market Class to follow 4 p.m.: Brown’s Amusements carnival opens 5 to 6 p.m.: Local entertainment at the fairgrounds pavilion 6:45 p.m.: Rodeo Grand Entry 7 p.m.: RMPRA Rodeo, Broken Heart Rodeo Company Friday, August 26 8 a.m.: Small Animal Barn open 8 a.m.: Swine Showmanship Classes 10 a.m.: Dairy Goat Showmanship and Quality Classes 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Exhibit Building open Noon: Youth Dairy Goat Milking Demonstration 1 p.m.: Sheep Showmanship Classes 2 p.m.: Open Class Pet Show at the fairgrounds pavilion (for 18 years old & younger) 3 p.m.: Goat Showmanship Classes 3 p.m.: Brown’s Amusements carnival opens 4 to 7 p.m.: Fun on the Farm exhibit open 5 p.m.: Beef Showmanship Classes 5 to 6 p.m.: Local entertainment at the fairgrounds pavilion 7 p.m.: Demolition Derby Saturday, August 27 8 a.m.: Livestock Buyer’s Breakfast 8 a.m.: Small Animal Barn open 8 to 10 a.m.: Sign up for Car & Tractor Show 10 a.m.: Sanpete County Junior Livestock Association Auction 10 a.m.: Car Show, 500 N. Main, Manti 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.: Local entertainment at the fairgrounds pavilion 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Exhibit building open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Fun on the Farm Exhibit open Noon: Sanpete Cattlemen’s Association’s Beef Feast at fairgrounds pavilion Noon: Brown’s Amusements carnival open Noon: Youth Dairy Goat Milking Demonstration Noon to 3 p.m.: Free swim at Manti City Pool 1 p.m.: Horse Pulling Competition 1:30 p.m.: 4-H Rabbit & Poultry Showmanship at Large Animal Barn 2 p.m.: Pie Eating Contest at the fairgrounds pavilion (pre-register by Aug. 24 at 6 p.m. by calling 435-835-2652) 2 p.m. Children’s games & activities at Free Swim event 3 p.m.: Car Show award presentation 5 p.m.: Mammoth Parade, Manti Main Street 5 p.m.: Pick-up all small animal entries & awards 6:45 p.m.: Rodeo Grand Entry 7 p.m.: RMPRA Rodeo, Broken Heart Rodeo Company.

SANPETE COUNTY, UT ・ 3 DAYS AGO