Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ila Joy Rosenlof
Ila Joy Rosenlof, 83, of Spanish Fork, Utah passed away on August 15, 2022. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Walker Funeral Home of Spanish Fork, Utah. www.walkermemorials.com.
Anna Marie Mellor
Anna Marie Mellor, 86, of Lake Shore (Spanish Fork), Utah passed away on August 15th, 2022. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Walker Funeral Home of Spanish Fork, Utah. www.walkermemorials.com.
Pyramid
Guest opinion: Join our compact with Utah
In early August, as the University of Utah tour bus was about to cross the county line into Utah County territory, a few of the passengers jokingly started singing the BYU fight song. I think I surprised them when I knew the words! Blasphemy? Maybe. But my mother was a BYU grad, after all.
Joy Moesser Harmon
Our sweet wife, mother, and grandmother Joy Moesser Harmon passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 10, 2022. She was born September 23, 1936 in Afton, Wyoming to Franklin William and Mae Wolfley Moesser. Joy was raised in a loving home filled with music and was blessed with a beautiful soprano voice. In high school she won the Lincoln County Farm Bureau talent contest and traveled to Chicago to compete in the national competition. After high school Joy attended Brigham Young University. As a student, Joy continued using her gift of singing by forming a musical trio with her sisters Bonnie and Dorene. They called themselves The Moesser Sisters and performed all over Utah county.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Habitat for Humanity of Utah County gifted grant from Lowe’s
For many people, a new roof or cleared garden brings safety to their homes and beauty to their neighborhoods. Habitat for Humanity of Utah County is one of the organizations that has branched out from building homes to doing exterior repairs and home upgrades, as well as landscaping. This week,...
John Boyd Deuel
John Boyd Deuel was born to Carrol “HOOT” and Beth Rasmussen Deuel on May 16th 1942 in Payson Utah. He lived and raised hell in Santaquin for 80 years. John married the love of his life, Jeneil Badham, on January 21, 1961. Jeneil was very patient and tolerant as they raised 2 boys in Santaquin. He enjoyed a successful career as an expert welder for Keigley Quarry.
Orem holds on for 21-14 win against Desert Pines
The Orem football team has been living dangerously so far in 2022. The Tigers escaped with a one-point win at East last week and on Friday, overcame numerous penalties. and a late fumble to emerge with a 21-14 victory against Desert Pines (Nevada) in Orem. Nursing that seven-point lead late...
Provo’s Covey Center for the Arts names new GM
Provo’s Covey Center for the Arts has been without a general manager since the death of Paul Duerden, who helped open the center, in April. Duerden came from the Brigham Young University and, for 15 years, worked side-by-side with Pam Cluff. This week, she officially stepped into Duerden’s shoes as the general manager of the arts facility.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Provo Pride cancels 2022 festival over financing woes
On Tuesday evening, the Facebook account for the Provo Pride festival changed its banner, announcing that the event had been canceled. The event was scheduled to take place Saturday at Memorial Park in Provo after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. “I’m sad to have to let you know that...
Springville officials plan for 2023 opening of bike park
The Springville Park and Recreation Department has worked for two years to open Cherry Ridge Bike Park. Stacey Child, Springville’s Parks and Recreation director, said she is hopeful the park will be open July 1, 2023. The project was budgeted at approximately $2.2 million and has been covered by impact fees. All park ideas and designs are still in the concept phase and are subjected to change.
Sanpete County Fair schedule of events
Schedule of Events 2022 Sanpete County Fair August 19-27 Sanpete County Fairgrounds Manti, Utah “Cowboy Boots & Buckin’ Chutes” For more information, visit sanpetecountyfair.net. All tickets available online at sanpetecountyfair.net or at the ticket booth during the afternoons of fair week. Saturday, August 6 11:59 p.m.: All 4-H Fair exhibits must be entered into the online system Sunday, August 7 6 to 9 p.m.: Jr. Rodeo registrations accepted online at sanpetecountyfair.net Thursday, August 18 Noon to 4 p.m.: Rodeo entry call-ins at RMPRA office, 801-540-6233 or rmpraonline.com Friday, August 19 7 p.m.: Live country music concert featuring Ian Munsick at the fairgrounds arena Saturday, August 20 1 to 3 p.m.: 4-H entries accepted at the Exhibit Building 1 to 5 p.m.: Open Class exhibits accepted at the Exhibit Building (except baked goods, fresh produce & floral/plant entries) 4:30 p.m.: Dutch Oven Cook-Off - sign up by 2 p.m. at the fairgrounds pavilion 6 p.m.: Jr. Rodeo (pre-register Aug. 7, see above) 6 to 8 p.m.: Hide Race entries - call 435-469-0296 Monday, August 22 3 to 6 p.m.: Open Class baked goods and fresh produce entries accepted at Exhibit Building (except garden entries). Please have produce on a plate covered with plastic. 5 p.m.: 4-H/FFA Jr. Livestock Barn Set-Up and Test Tuesday, August 23 8 to 9 a.m.: 4-H gardening & baked good entries accepted at Exhibit Building Exhibit Building closed for judging 7 p.m.: Sanpete Xtreme Moto Racing Wednesday, August 24 9 to 11 a.m.: Enter Open Class florals and plants at the Exhibit Building 2 p.m.: Exhibit Building open until 7 p.m. 4 to 6 p.m.: Jr. Livestock final weigh-in at Livestock Barn 6 p.m.: Jr. Livestock mandatory Exhibitor Meeting Livestock judging 7 p.m.: Fireman’s Challenge Thursday, August 25 8 a.m.: Hog Market Classes 10:30 a.m.: Sheep Market Classes 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Exhibit Building and Small Animal Barn open Noon to 5:30 p.m.: Small Animal Poster Contest entries taken and Small Animal entries accepted into small Animal Barn 1 p.m.: Goat Market Classes 3 p.m.: Beef Market Classes, Open Heifer Market Class to follow 4 p.m.: Brown’s Amusements carnival opens 5 to 6 p.m.: Local entertainment at the fairgrounds pavilion 6:45 p.m.: Rodeo Grand Entry 7 p.m.: RMPRA Rodeo, Broken Heart Rodeo Company Friday, August 26 8 a.m.: Small Animal Barn open 8 a.m.: Swine Showmanship Classes 10 a.m.: Dairy Goat Showmanship and Quality Classes 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Exhibit Building open Noon: Youth Dairy Goat Milking Demonstration 1 p.m.: Sheep Showmanship Classes 2 p.m.: Open Class Pet Show at the fairgrounds pavilion (for 18 years old & younger) 3 p.m.: Goat Showmanship Classes 3 p.m.: Brown’s Amusements carnival opens 4 to 7 p.m.: Fun on the Farm exhibit open 5 p.m.: Beef Showmanship Classes 5 to 6 p.m.: Local entertainment at the fairgrounds pavilion 7 p.m.: Demolition Derby Saturday, August 27 8 a.m.: Livestock Buyer’s Breakfast 8 a.m.: Small Animal Barn open 8 to 10 a.m.: Sign up for Car & Tractor Show 10 a.m.: Sanpete County Junior Livestock Association Auction 10 a.m.: Car Show, 500 N. Main, Manti 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.: Local entertainment at the fairgrounds pavilion 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Exhibit building open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Fun on the Farm Exhibit open Noon: Sanpete Cattlemen’s Association’s Beef Feast at fairgrounds pavilion Noon: Brown’s Amusements carnival open Noon: Youth Dairy Goat Milking Demonstration Noon to 3 p.m.: Free swim at Manti City Pool 1 p.m.: Horse Pulling Competition 1:30 p.m.: 4-H Rabbit & Poultry Showmanship at Large Animal Barn 2 p.m.: Pie Eating Contest at the fairgrounds pavilion (pre-register by Aug. 24 at 6 p.m. by calling 435-835-2652) 2 p.m. Children’s games & activities at Free Swim event 3 p.m.: Car Show award presentation 5 p.m.: Mammoth Parade, Manti Main Street 5 p.m.: Pick-up all small animal entries & awards 6:45 p.m.: Rodeo Grand Entry 7 p.m.: RMPRA Rodeo, Broken Heart Rodeo Company.
Linda Kay Johnson
Linda Kay Johnson, 75, of Orem, passed away August 13, 2022. Funeral Services will be Saturday, August 20, 2022, 11 a.m. in the Sharon Park South Building, 225 East 200 North, Orem. Family and friends may visit at the church Friday evening from 6:00 – 8:00 pm or Saturday morning from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Interment will be in the Orem City Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared on www.walkersanderson.com where a full life sketch is available.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Arlene Markham Peterson
Arlene Markham Peterson passed away August 9, 2022, in Spanish Fork, Utah. She was born on Feb. 3, 1940, to Henry Rodger Markham and Grace Afton Losee in Leland, Utah. She was married to Wayne Eugene Peterson (deceased). Arlene is survived by her son Bryon (Carrie) Peterson of Sp. Fork, daughter Valinda (Jesse) Hanks, son Kelly (Alison) Peterson of Salem, 10 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. Funeral will be 8/16/22 at 11:00 am, at the Palmyra Stake Center, 505 E. 900 N., Spanish Fork, UT. There will be a viewing 8/15/22 from 6 to 8 pm at Walker Mortuary and from 9:45 to 10:45 am at the church before the funeral. www.walkermemorials.com.
Spry Come Together Rock Festival in Orem features new car show this weekend
The Spry Come Together Rock Festival is taking over Orem on Friday and Saturday at the Orem City Center Park. The festival is run by the Utah Live Concerts Foundation. It begins Friday at 2-9:30 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. ULCF co-founder John Pilmer is excited about the addition of a classic car show that will be near the festival festivities Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.
Springville football gives coach birthday present with big win
Springville head football coach Dave Valeti got the perfect birthday present Friday night as his Red Devil team defeated the Skyline Eagles, 45-17. The win moved Springville to 2-0 on the young season while Skyline dropped to 1-1. The game itself was a tale of two different halves. The first...
Vera Bernell Scow Parmley
Vera Bernell Scow Parmley, passed away 12 August, 2022. She was born January 2, 1929 to Andrew Lavar and Agnes Ellen Scow (deceased). Vera had two brothers, Eugene (deceased) and Allan Scow. She had many cousins whom she loved dearly. She graduated from Wasatch Academy in Mount Pleasant Utah, received...
Allegiant Air takes first flight from Provo to Las Vegas
They have been flying out of Provo since 2013, but Thursday marks two new and important routes for Allegiant Air. On Thursday, Allegiant will begin nonstop service from Provo to Las Vegas and San Diego. To celebrate the flights Allegiant will have giveaways, gifts and photo opportunities with an Elvis impersonator.
Bruce V Norton
Bruce V Norton, 74, passed away August 3, 2022. Arrangements entrusted to Berg Mortuary of Provo 801-373-1841. Condolences and life story at www.bergmortuary.com.
Kent Blaine McKell
Kent Blaine McKell, 74, our beloved spouse, father, grandfather, and friend passed away on August 8, 2022. Kent was born February 2, 1948 in Payson, Utah to Mark Allen McKell and Erma Powell McKell. He had an older sister Marilyn Moore who he adored and a younger brother Allen Glade McKell who he had many adventures with.
Rep. Owens helps honor first responders at annual Veterans of Foreign Wars dinner
The Timpanogos Post of the Veterans of Foreign Wars hosted its second annual dinner to honor firefighters and police officers of northern Utah County on Friday evening at the Historic Courthouse in Provo. The individuals honored were Lindon Police Officer Jake Simmons, Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Shaun Shepherd, Lehi Fire...
Pyramid
Mount Pleasant, UT
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT
The Pyramid is a weekly newspaper located in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. We serve the area of Sanpete County and are owned by Ogden Newspapers.https://www.heraldextra.com/sanpete-county/
Comments / 0