Megan Stallion Proclaims She’s “Her” In New Video

By Marc Griffin
 3 days ago

Megan Thee Stallion has unleashed new visuals for her fan-favorite track, “Her.”

In the Colin Tilley-directed video, Meg proclaims she’s that girl, as she vogues her way through the black and white visual. Backup dancers accompany the Houston Hottie in the striking music video, kitted with eye-catching outfits.

“Her” was produced by CashMoneyAP, YoungKio, Malibu Babie& Vaughn Oliver and features three verses from the southern rapper. On the song, Megan Thee Stallion asserts herself as a dominant force “in any room she walks in” over the house-influenced number . The “WAP” artist also addressed the hate that she’s been recently getting on social media.

“All this hate givin’ me a pretty face/ I eat hate, that’s why I ain’t got a waist,” she confidently boasts on the track’s third verse. “The more h*es hatin’, more money I’ma make/ And the more ni**as talk, more ni**as want a taste/ ‘Cause I’m the most sickenin’, hoes so f**kin’ sick of me.”

“Her” appears on Meg’s sophomore album, Traumazine . The LP was released on Friday (August 12) through 300 Entertainment and 1501 Certified. It features appearances from Jhene Aiko, Future, Lil Keke, Big Pokey, Sauce Walka, Dua Lipa, Lucky Daye, Pooh Shiesty, Rico Nasty, Latto, and Key Glock.

Watch the video for “Her” above and check out our top five picks from her new album.

