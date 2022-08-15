ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers’ Walker Buehler to undergo season-ending elbow surgery

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31l76t_0hIISdFL00

The Los Angeles Dodgers said Monday that right-handed starting pitcher Walker Buehler will undergo surgery on his right elbow Aug. 23 and will not return this season.

Buehler, 28, has been sidelined with an elbow strain since last taking the mound June 10. The team had hoped the two-time All-Star would be ready to return in time for the playoffs.

In his sixth season, Buehler was 6-3 with a 4.02 ERA over 12 starts. He owns a career record of 46-16 and a 3.02 ERA in 115 games (106 starts), all with the Dodgers.

Perhaps more important to the Dodgers was Buehler’s postseason experience. He has made 15 playoff starts over the past four years, including Game 3 of the World Series in both 2018 and 2020. Buehler threw seven shutout innings against the Boston Red Sox in his World Series debut and fanned 10 batters in six one-run innings against the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series.

Dr. Neal ElAttrache, a prominent orthopedic surgeon based in the Los Angeles area, will perform Buehler’s surgery.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Larry Lease

Opinion: Seven Potential Candidates to Be the Next Rangers Manager

There are seven strong candidates to become the next manager of the Texas Rangers.Daniel Lee/Unsplash. The Chris Woodward era is over and the Texas Rangers now must find a permanent replacement to fill the manager role. Whoever is picked will be the 20th full-time manager in franchise history. These are some names to keep in the back of your mind. Perhaps the Rangers will pick one of these seven viable candidates.
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walker Buehler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Dodgers#The Boston Red Sox#Royals#Tigers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
World Series
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

70K+
Followers
54K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy