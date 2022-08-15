Get ready to laugh your heart out. The New York Comedy Festival just announced its lineup, and this year, it's expanding into new ground for the first time. This fall, from November 7–November 13, the New York Comedy Festival will take over some of the Big Apple's most beloved comedy venues with over 200 comedians. Featuring over 100 shows across the five boroughs, the festival is set to entertain every New Yorker looking to get some laughs. For the first time ever, the festival is also landing in Long Island's Nassau County, and it will host shows at the new UBS Arena at Belmont Park.

