FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Migrants are Causing Problems in Washington, D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
Historians Uncover Photos Showing Human Zoos From 200 Years AgoAndrei TapalagaNew York City, NY
Vintage photographs from the 1940s that beautifully reflect many aspects of life in New York CityKath LeeNew York City, NY
Ex-CFO Weisselberg Pleads Guilty, Turns State's Witness Against Trump OrganizationTaxBuzzNew York City, NY
New York Writer Believes Mayor Adams Should Focus on Crime than Governor AbbottTom HandyNew York City, NY
Thrillist
The 10 Best Lake Houses for Escaping NYC
We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work. It was bound to happen eventually: You need a break...
Thrillist
Take a Look Inside This New Art Deco Theater & Entertainment Venue Coming to NYC
New Yorkers looking to hang out in style will only have to wait until September. A new, intimate art deco-style theater is coming to Brookfield Properties' Manhattan West, and it will double as a trendy drinking and dining destination. Conceptualized by Creative Director Warren Adcock, Midnight Theatre is set to...
Thrillist
Where to Order Show-Stopping Seafood Towers in NYC
In the summer, diving hands-first into a feast of fresh seafood just feels right. And there’s no better (or more Instagrammable) vessel for such decadent meals than via a seafood tower. One or two (or three, if you’re really flexing) tiers loaded up with everything from oysters and clams...
Thrillist
Southern Chicken Staple Raising Cane's Announces New Jersey Expansion
Hot on the heels of its plans to expand into New York City, Louisiana fried chicken chain Raising Cane's is also headed to the Garden State. NJ.com reports that the chain will open its first New Jersey location at 800 Route 70 W. in Marlton, Evesham Township sometime next year. It also has plans for restaurants in nearby Cherry Hill (Route 70 and Haddonfield Road) and Burlington (Mount Holly Road and Bromley Boulevard) set to open in 2023. All three locations are in southern New Jersey in the Philadelphia area.
Thrillist
Learn Beyoncé Choreography on This One-Time-Only NYC Sunset Cruise
If you're one of the many New Yorkers who can't stop listening to Beyoncé's Renaissance and who love a boat party, this one's for you. Circle Line, the iconic NYC cruises company, is hosting a Beyoncé-themed sunset cruise, and every Queen Bey fan is invited. In addition to listening to their favorite Beyoncé songs, guests will get the chance to learn some iconic moves, too. The cruise is set to be both a music and dance journey, and choreographer Byron Freeman will be ready to teach attendees some classic Beyoncé-inspired choreography.
Thrillist
NYC Real Estate Market Begins to Cool, But Rents Remain High
New Yorkers looking for relief from the city's notoriously expensive housing may finally be getting a bit of good news. StreetEasy reports that the city's real estate market is beginning to cool down after a year of aggressive price increases caused by residents flocking back to NYC as the city reopened from its pandemic shutdowns. With rising mortgage rates increasing borrowing costs, demand has grown the most for homes priced under $500,000, while expensive real estate priced at $1.5 million or above has seen less interest and fewer contracts signed.
Thrillist
You Can Snag 2-for-1 Broadway Tickets Right Now for These 21 Shows
Broadway enthusiasts, rejoice. NYC Broadway Week is officially back, and it's ready to bring some relief to those (at times) hefty ticket prices. For the first time since 2019, NYC & Company announced the return of the fall edition of NYC Broadway Week, which allows guests to purchase two tickets for the price of one on select Broadway shows for the duration of the deal, Broadway World reports. This year marks the 11th edition of the biannual program, which is coming back early this fall for shows from September 6 through September 25.
Thrillist
JetBlue Just Suspended 17 Routes from Newark, Here's the List
Newark airport will soon have fewer JetBlue planes flying off its grounds. JetBlue Airways announced a huge schedule change over the weekend, which involves 37 route cuts across the country. Among those, 17 of the route cancellations affect Newark Liberty International. The NYC-area airport, together with Fort Lauderdale International, is one of the two airports that was majorly affected.
Thrillist
The New York Comedy Festival Just Announced Its 2022 Lineup
Get ready to laugh your heart out. The New York Comedy Festival just announced its lineup, and this year, it's expanding into new ground for the first time. This fall, from November 7–November 13, the New York Comedy Festival will take over some of the Big Apple's most beloved comedy venues with over 200 comedians. Featuring over 100 shows across the five boroughs, the festival is set to entertain every New Yorker looking to get some laughs. For the first time ever, the festival is also landing in Long Island's Nassau County, and it will host shows at the new UBS Arena at Belmont Park.
