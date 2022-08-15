Read full article on original website

Texas Migrants are Causing Problems in Washington, D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
Abbott said Adams Ran as a Law and Order Mayor - Actions Show OtherwiseTom HandyNew York City, NY
On loan from Switzerland, Vincent van Gogh exhibit ends September 4, 2022Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
There's A New Adorable Dog Cafe in New JerseyTravel MavenLong Branch, NJ
The 33rd Annual Port Chester Day ReturnsSuzanne RothbergPort Chester, NY
Thrillist
What to See, Eat, and Do in NYC’s Meatpacking District
One of New York City’s most compact neighborhoods packs a large reputation. Resting within the confines of Greenwich Village and pushing up against Chelsea, the Meatpacking District is a modest wedge of land where the past and the future collide. Named for its slaughterhouse origins, Meatpacking still has its share of butcher shops and meat wholesalers—but its present-day status has more to do with its exclusive dining and nightlife options, many of which have become celebrity favorites.
Celebrity-Backed Dave’s Hot Chicken Opens Its First NYC Location
In 2017, Dave’s Hot Chicken was open less than a week before lines were around the block. A sparkling writeup in Eater’s LA edition that year turned the late night chicken spot into a must-try food haven. As the story famously goes, the founders–Arman Oganesyan, Tommy and Gary Rubenyan, and chef Dave Kopushyan–together had $900 they used to buy a fryer; the Rubenyans’ mother encouraged them to start their business the next day. Dave’s Hot Chicken set up in the parking lot near where the Rubenyans’ parents had a flower shop in a Los Angeles’s Thai Town neighborhood.
Thrillist
Learn Beyoncé Choreography on This One-Time-Only NYC Sunset Cruise
If you're one of the many New Yorkers who can't stop listening to Beyoncé's Renaissance and who love a boat party, this one's for you. Circle Line, the iconic NYC cruises company, is hosting a Beyoncé-themed sunset cruise, and every Queen Bey fan is invited. In addition to listening to their favorite Beyoncé songs, guests will get the chance to learn some iconic moves, too. The cruise is set to be both a music and dance journey, and choreographer Byron Freeman will be ready to teach attendees some classic Beyoncé-inspired choreography.
10 things New Yorkers overhear while on line for a bagel
It’s not a perfect Sunday morning in New York City until you stroll over to the deli or even a famous local joint to pick up the breakfast of champions—coffee and the expertly curated bagel order of your preference. Whether it’s a toasted everything or a BEC on a roll that fuels the rest of your day, sometimes what you notice on line at a New York bagel store is as worthwhile as the.
Thrillist
Take a Look Inside This New Art Deco Theater & Entertainment Venue Coming to NYC
New Yorkers looking to hang out in style will only have to wait until September. A new, intimate art deco-style theater is coming to Brookfield Properties' Manhattan West, and it will double as a trendy drinking and dining destination. Conceptualized by Creative Director Warren Adcock, Midnight Theatre is set to...
cntraveler.com
15 Easy Weekend Getaways From NYC
Weekend getaways from NYC can do wonders for the mind and soul. When in the city, most people can’t help but hustle—but a break from subway rides and cramped apartments is something we all need once in a while. (As for visitors, there's no doubt appeal in doing as New Yorkers do and pairing your city break with a local-loved side trip.)
Thrillist
An Immersive Cannabis Museum Is Coming to NYC This Fall
New Yorkers will soon be able to learn everything about their favorite strains, and more. A weed museum is officially coming to NYC, and it is set to open this fall. Sprawling across 30,000 square feet, the space will be a learning environment for both weed fans and business owners, The Real Deal reports. Dubbed The House of Cannabis (THCNYC for short), the museum will feature interactive spaces and installations to teach about the history of cannabis, and visitors will be able to catch rotating weed artifacts and artwork exhibits. According to Frey, it will be an immersive 4D experience, and it will even include smells to create an all-around experience.
untappedcities.com
10 Abandoned Places to Discover in Manhattan, NYC
The Hollywood Theatre, residing on the East Village‘s Avenue A between 6th and 7th Streets, first opened on March 11, 1926. The theater had several different owners during its years of operation. First, it was owned by the Mayer & Schneider Circuit, then RKO, and finally Loew’s before it was eventually closed in 1959.
fox5ny.com
Jollibee opens in Times Square
Jollibee, a Filipino chain of fast food restaurants, has opened a location in New York City's Times Square. Dozens of fried chicken aficionados lined up outside to wait for the doors to open. Good Day New York's Christal Young tasted Jollibee's famous fried chicken.
Don’t Miss This 10-Course Tasting Menu at a Brooklyn Drive-In
If the idea of taking a golf cart around a Brooklyn drive-in to sample the wares of 10 of the hottest restaurants in New York sounds at all appealing to you, it’s probably best to head here immediately as tickets for the Resy Drive-Thru New York went on sale to American Express Gold Card Members on Monday and previous iterations of the event in Miami and Los Angeles sold out in minutes.
This Huge Halloween Adventure Will Make Its Debut Just Outside Of NYC With 30 Days Of Spooky Experiences
Spooky season is creeping up on us and L.A.’s award-winning Experiential Supply Co. is bringing their epically-scaled wonderland of tricks and treats to the East Coast with the groundbreaking Haunt O’ Ween adventure. From September 30 to October 31, Bell Works in Holmdel, New Jersey, will be transformed into a Hollywood-grade Halloween haven that is guaranteed to be frightfully fun. With each journey, there’ll be haunting encounters, curated photo ops, thousands of pumpkins, a graveyard rave, trick-or-treating where no expense has been spared on candy, live music, heart-stopping stunts and so much more.
New York City to remove abandoned outdoor dining structures, Open Restaurants program here to stay
The mayor reiterated "outdoor dining is here to stay," while acknowledging that abandoned or dangerous outdoor dining structures must be quickly torn down.
mixmag.net
NYC to open "House Of Cannabis" weed museum
A museum about all things marijuana is set to open in New York, according to new reports. The Real Deal reports that former Las Vegas club owner Robert Frey has just signed a 10-year lease at 427 Broadway by Howard Street in Soho. He allegedly wants to turn the 30,000-square-foot space into a weed museum.
Thrillist
The New York Comedy Festival Just Announced Its 2022 Lineup
Get ready to laugh your heart out. The New York Comedy Festival just announced its lineup, and this year, it's expanding into new ground for the first time. This fall, from November 7–November 13, the New York Comedy Festival will take over some of the Big Apple's most beloved comedy venues with over 200 comedians. Featuring over 100 shows across the five boroughs, the festival is set to entertain every New Yorker looking to get some laughs. For the first time ever, the festival is also landing in Long Island's Nassau County, and it will host shows at the new UBS Arena at Belmont Park.
Thrillist
The 10 Best Lake Houses for Escaping NYC
We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work. It was bound to happen eventually: You need a break...
newyorkled.com
Destination Nostrand – Street Fest along Brooklyn’s Nostrand Avenue
Along Nostrand Avenue from Atlantic Avenue to Prospect Place in Brooklyn. Show up and support all that makes the area great. Its local cultural institutions, small businesses and more + Get to meet Carl Banks of the NY Giants!. Featuring:. Sound stage with DJ sets, and jazz and steel bands,...
NBC New York
Video Shows Group Stroll Out of NYC Lululemon Store With $28K in Stolen Goods
A high-end Manhattan store was ransacked by a group of robbers who swiped tens of thousands of dollars worth of apparel in seconds — and then walked right out the front door, seemingly right by a security guard. The NYPD released video of the incident that happened Tuesday around...
NBC New York
NY Lotto Warns Two Tickets Worth $8 Million Will Expire Soon. Check Your Numbers Again
Hey, you never know -- especially if you never look. Two unclaimed winning New York Lottery tickets, one with a top Cash4Life prize and another with a $1 million Mega Millions win, will expire next month unless those holding them come forward. The Cash4Life winner, worth $1,000 a day for...
QSR Web
White Castle opens Coney Island location
White Castle has expanded in New York City with a restaurant on Coney Island, according to a press release. The brand has called New York City home since 1930, but this is the first White Castle on Coney Island. The restaurant has 1,600 square feet and features two dining tables and window seating.
pethelpful.com
Video of Dolphins Jumping in the Hudson River in New York City Is Something Else
There's not much you'd expect to see when kayaking in the Hudson River. That is except for the iconic New York City skyline. But ask any New Yorker and they'll tell you how that river is disgusting. And how could any animal live in it? That's why it was so unusual for these kayakers to see what they did in the water.
