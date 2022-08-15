Michelle Branch files for divorce from Patrick Carney after arrest, cheating claim

Singer-songwriter Michelle Branch officially filed for divorce from Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney mere days after she accused him of cheating and was arrested for domestic assault.

According to court documents obtained Monday by the Los Angeles Times, Branch filed for divorce on Friday in Davidson County, Tenn. The musicians have been married for about three years.

The "Everywhere" singer cited "irreconcilable differences" and is asking for child support and primary custody of their two children: daughter Willie Jacquet, 6 months, and son Rhys James, 4. She says she will allow Carney, 42, to have "reasonable parenting" time with the kids, and is also asking for him to pay both of their legal fees. (Branch, 39, also has a 17-year-old daughter, Owen Isabelle, from her 11-year marriage to bass player Teddy Landau.)

The former couple is also required to complete a parenting court, which is a customary order in Davidson County court, according to TMZ.

Branch was taken into custody early Thursday morning after Nashville police were called to the couple’s home for a possible domestic disturbance, according to an affidavit in the case obtained Friday by The Times. Hours before that, Branch had accused Carney in a since-deleted tweet of cheating on her with his manager while she was home with their newborn daughter.

The singer was booked and charged with domestic assault hours later and released after making a $1,000 bond. She is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 11.

Branch told law enforcement officials that she and Carney “are having marital issues and had been arguing,” according to the criminal court affidavit. Their argument escalated and Branch admitted to slapping Carney in the face “one to two times.”

Carney, 42, was also interviewed by law enforcement officials and said that Branch had slapped him, but he did not have any visible injuries, the affidavit said. Meanwhile, Branch’s mug shot, released Friday by the Metropolitan National Police Dept., showed redness under her right eye.

A 2022 arrest photo of Michelle Branch provided by Nashville's Metropolitan National Police Department. (Metropolitan National Police Deptartment)

Representatives for Branch and Carney did not immediately respond Monday to The Times' requests for comment.

“To say that I am totally devastated doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family,” Branch said last week in a statement to People and TMZ .

“The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward. With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness.”

Times staffers Christi Carras and Scott Wilson contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .