Polio vaccine clinics expanding, virus spreading in Rockland

Rockland County health officials are announcing more vaccine clinics will be opening as the polio virus continues spreading in parts of the Hudson Valley.

The Health Department in Rockland says if you don't know your polio immunization history, you need to get a shot.

In Spring Valley, shots will be available Wednesday from 1-4 p.m. and from 3-6 p.m. next Wednesday, Aug. 24.

In Pomona, shots will be available from 8:30-11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25.

Pre-registry can be found on the Rockland County website .