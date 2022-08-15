ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland County, NY

Polio vaccine clinics expanding, virus spreading in Rockland

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Rockland County health officials are announcing more vaccine clinics will be opening as the polio virus continues spreading in parts of the Hudson Valley.

The Health Department in Rockland says if you don't know your polio immunization history, you need to get a shot.

In Spring Valley, shots will be available Wednesday from 1-4 p.m. and from 3-6 p.m. next Wednesday, Aug. 24.

In Pomona, shots will be available from 8:30-11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25.

Pre-registry can be found on the Rockland County website .

Daily Voice

New CDC Report Shows Polio Spreading In Hudson Valley

A new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicates that polio has been spreading in parts of the Hudson Valley for months. The CDC said the New York State Department of Health was notified on Monday, July 18, that an unvaccinated young adult from Rockland County tested positive for polio.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Sullivan Prepares For Possible Arrival of Polio

LIBERTY – Sullivan County’s Department of Public Health is working closely with the NYS Department of Health to secure additional polio vaccine for area healthcare providers and the County health department even before the possibility that the poliovirus is detected in Sullivan County. “Wastewater surveillance tests have found...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

3 Fires Started At New York State Parks in Hudson Valley

Fire officials had to deal with three fires inside state parks in three different counties in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its weekly DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review. Officials confirmed forest rangers battled wildfires in Orange, Putnam and Rockland counties.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
WestfairOnline

Medical board disciplines two Fairfield County doctors

The Connecticut Medical Examining Board has imposed disciplinary action against two Fairfield County doctors. According to a Connecticut Health I-Team report, Dr. Paul Aiello, a radiologist with Bridgeport Hospital and Yale New Haven Health, was fined $5,000 and had his medical license reprimanded for erroneously diagnosing a patient’s vaginal ultrasound results as “unremarkable” in 2019 when the woman had cancer. The patient later filed a complaint that stated Aiello’s mistake delayed her cancer diagnosis and she later needed a hysterectomy and chemotherapy.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
WestfairOnline

Drought alert issued for most of the Hudson Valley

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued a drought alert for all Hudson Valley counties excluding Westchester. The affected counties – Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan and Ulster – are under a drought watch, the first of four levels of state drought advisories; the subsequent levels are warning, emergency, and disaster. Under a drought watch, there are no mandatory restrictions on water usage.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
News 12

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

