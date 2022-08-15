Casper Region promises ‘excellent’ bull elk hunting; severe disease outbreak hampers white-tail deer outlook

Read full article on original website
oilcity.news
Wyoming Game and Fish highlights landscape project expected to benefit mule deer, sage grouse and other wildlife
CASPER, Wyo. — On Thursday, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department highlighted a landscape treatment project in the Medicine Bow National Forest that is expected to create benefits for wildlife. The project also had the goal of improving the health of timber stands and reducing fuel for wildfires, Game...
oilcity.news
Wyoming Weed and Pest offers tips to help avoid invasive species spread at Wyoming State Fair
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming State Fair kicked off on Tuesday and will continue through Saturday in Douglas. The Wyoming Weed and Pest Council is at the fair to help educate people about how to avoid spreading invasive species. “A lot goes into preparing animals for the fair and...
oilcity.news
Bull elk found poached in Wyoming’s Sybille Canyon; reward offered for information
CASPER, Wyo. — A bull elk was found poached along Wyoming Highway 34 in Sybille Canyon in early August, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said on Tuesday. “Sometime between the evening of Friday, Aug. 5 and the morning of Saturday, Aug. 6, a mature bull elk was shot along Highway 34 near mile post 20.5, approximately two and a half miles west of the Sybille Wildlife Research facility,” Game and Fish said.
Take A Look At Fantastic Wyoming Scenery Near Laramie Peak
You've heard of Laramie Peak, Esterbrook and Medicine Bow National Forest, but what about Bear Head Mountain, South Mountain or Round Mountain? They're all incredible peaks just south of Laramie peak. There's no doubt that living in Wyoming is an outdoor lovers dream. One thing I've tried to do since...
Have You Seen The Unbelievable Wyoming History On Legend Rock?
When you google 'petroglyphs in Wyoming' there are three major sites that come up. White Mountain petroglyph site, Castle Gardens and Legend Rock State petroglyph site. Not saying that there aren't more than that and likely there are MANY more, but just not as publicized. I've been lucky enough to...
county17.com
New ~4,000 acre public access area offering antelope, deer hunting in Casper Region
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department announced the opening of a new ~4,000 acre public access area in northwest Converse County that will provide new antelope and deer hunting opportunities. The new Ogalalla Ranch Public Access Area includes about 4,000 acres of deeded land...
cowboystatedaily.com
No Albino Moose Lately In Wyoming But There Has Been An Albino Catfish And Albino Antelope
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It could be an ethical quandary for hunters: If you had an albino critter in your sights, would you pull the trigger?. So long as the hunter has a valid tag and the species is in season, there’s no regulation against...
oilcity.news
Fees stolen from Muddy Mountain’s Rim Campground; BLM seeking information on theft
CASPER, Wyo. — Camping fees were recently stolen from the Rim Campground on Muddy Mountain, the Bureau of Land Management Wyoming said on Thursday. Someone took the fee box from the Rim Campground and BLM suspects the theft occurred sometime between Aug. 2-16. “Anyone with information related to the...
thecheyennepost.com
Letter to the Editor - Never Visiting Wyoming Again
Over the years, I have enjoyed multiple grand visits to Wyoming — Grand Teton National Park, Yellowstone National Park, Jackson Hole, Cheyenne, and other places, including working as a volunteer on dinosaur fossil preservation in Thermopolis. Today, however, I am taking a vow that never again will I travel...
Northern Lights making rare appearance in Montana
For a three-day stretch, there's a great opportunity to witness a night show put on by Mother Nature due to the perfect geometric storm.
mybighornbasin.com
Calling All Wyoming Artists: Snowy Mountain Brewery Launches Canvas on a Can Contest
Snowy Mountain Brewery is holding a new contest for artists “in an effort to enhance community spirit,” a recent press release states. Artists will have the opportunity to show off their skills by competing in what Snowy Mountain Brewery is calling the “Canvas on a Can” contest. The contest kicks off on August 15th, 2022. Located in Saratoga, WY, the brewery is looking for new label designs for four varieties of beer currently distributed throughout Wyoming.
oilcity.news
Wyoming Hunger Initiative purchases $50K of protein from Casper butcher to donate to anti-hunger charities
CASPER, Wyo. — For food pantries across the state, they’re receiving a boost in protein offerings to give to those in need thanks to a statewide program making a recent large donation. The Wyoming Hunger Initiative — first organized by First Lady Jennie Gordon in 2019 — recently...
Big Sky Big House: Biggest House in Montana is Gigantic
You hear people say that things are bigger in Texas. Probably because it is such a big state. But, so is Montana. We are known for some BIG country, BIG water, BIG steaks, and BIG skies. How big is Big Sky country's biggest house? How about nearly 19,000 square feet?
oilcity.news
No rain for Casper until Monday, but weekend monsoonal storms possible in western Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — Rain is out of the forecast in Casper until Monday, but western Wyoming could see some monsoonal moisture Friday through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. On Wednesday, mountains in western and central Wyoming could see some isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon and...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Author C.J. Box Suffers Third Degree Burns In Freak Barbecue Incident
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The good news is Wyoming author C.J. Box didn’t explode in a barbecue accident earlier this summer. The bad news is he did suffer third degree burns following the barbecue incident but he’s mostly recovered. Box told Cowboy State...
An early forecast for when Colorado will see peak fall color in 2022
It may still feel like summer outside, but it won’t be long before Coloradans will be enjoying the seas of golden aspen groves.
oilcity.news
Casper expected to be sunny through Saturday before chance for storms Sunday–Wednesday
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area is expected to see sunny conditions through Saturday before a chance for rain and thunderstorms returns Sunday through Wednesday, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. Some isolated storms are possible in western and central Wyoming on Thursday afternoon...
oilcity.news
Natrona COVID-19 cases down from midsummer spike but expected to rise with start of school
CASPER, Wyo. — While Natrona County’s COVID-19 rates have fallen slightly from their midsummer spike, the virus is likely to become more prevalent in the area in coming months. Natrona County has seen a few periodic spikes during summer 2022 that have been attributed to new variants such...
capcity.news
Wyoming Highway Patrol mourns death of former longest serving K-9
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Highway Patrol is mourning the death of a former K-9 who during his career was instrumental in seizing more than $380,000 in illicit funds from trafficking narcotics. Hunter, a retired narcotics detection K-9, passed away peacefully on his favorite bed next to a wood-burning...
cowboystatedaily.com
Pro-life Legislators, Group Ask To Defend Wyoming Trigger Ban, Say AG Hasn’t Done Enough
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Saying the state isn’t representing the pro-life argument fully in a lawsuit against its abortion ban, two state representatives and one anti-abortion organization have asked to join the lawsuit challenging the ban’s legality. State Representatives Chip Neiman, R-Hulett, and...
