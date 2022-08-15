Casper Region promises ‘excellent’ bull elk hunting; severe disease outbreak hampers white-tail deer outlook

Snowy Mountain Brewery is holding a new contest for artists “in an effort to enhance community spirit,” a recent press release states. Artists will have the opportunity to show off their skills by competing in what Snowy Mountain Brewery is calling the “Canvas on a Can” contest. The contest kicks off on August 15th, 2022. Located in Saratoga, WY, the brewery is looking for new label designs for four varieties of beer currently distributed throughout Wyoming.

