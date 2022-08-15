Read full article on original website
WCAX
38 headstones vandalized at Franklin County cemetery
The utility plans to bring energy resources to the future while preserving the past. Why Sen. Patrick Leahy’s retirement will have big implications for Vermont. Just under three months are left until Election Day, and six months until a new U.S. senator for Vermont is sworn in. Stefanik calls...
colchestersun.com
A two-vote difference between Erhard Mahnke and Martine Gulick sparks recount between the two Chittenden-Central State Senate candidates
ESSEX — A two-vote difference has sparked a recount for the Democratic nomination in the Chittenden-Central State Senate race. The recount will be held at 9 a.m. on Aug. 19. The recount was petitioned by candidate Erhard Mahnke, who lost by two votes to candidate Martine Gulick. The law...
Windham County Senate field rises to 6 candidates with party switch
The unofficial top Republican vote-getter in last week’s primary, disavowed by Vermont GOP leaders for displaying fascist and alt-right symbols, will run as an independent. Read the story on VTDigger here: Windham County Senate field rises to 6 candidates with party switch.
WCAX
Plattsburgh Public Works performs test as residents complain about water coloration
NAACP calls for policy review after shackles were sold at a Rutland gun show. The Rutland NAACP is asking the Vermont State Fairgrounds to review its policies after it says shackles were sold at a gun show. Green Mountain Power has strong workforce coming into busier winter season. Updated: 4...
WMTW
'River Dave' moves to Maine after being evicted from NH property
A hermit who was evicted from the New Hampshire property on which he had lived for nearly three decades has found a new home in Maine. Eighty-two-year-old David Lidstone has put in windows and is working on installing a chimney on his rustic three-room cabin. He said it is on land he bought. Lidstone grew up in Maine but declined to say where he was living or provide a contact for the landowner. A family member confirmed he has moved there. He had returned to live on the New Hampshire property but faced a $500-a-day fine if he didn't leave.
WCAX
Burlington police use of force incident under review
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A police use of force incident is under review in Burlington. The incident has some residents and city councilors questioning whether the city has made progress on police reforms. The incident occurred downtown late Saturday night. It was a busy weekend for Burlington Police who had...
WCAX
Man charged with hate-motivated crimes against Vt. troopers
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A homeless man is accused of hate crimes against Vermont troopers. Police say Jeremy Bathalon, 34, became increasingly aggressive with random people walking in Lyndon Tuesday night. He allegedly walked onto people’s properties too, and caused a disturbance on Park Street. Investigators said he...
colchestersun.com
Colchester Police and Vermont State Police on joint investigation into East Lakeshore fire
Update - 3:50 p.m. Aug. 17, 2022. Colchester Police and a Vermont State Police arson unit are investigating a fire at a camp on 1267 East Lakeshore this past Saturday after deeming it “suspicious in nature." The camp was unoccupied at the time. The Colchester Fire Department, St. Michael’s...
WCAX
Burlington Police call for backup: Reaction to troopers patrolling the city
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police called on the Vermont State Police for backup over the weekend because of low staffing and 20 gunfire incidents, a dramatic increase from past years. There was mixed reaction from city councilors Tuesday to troopers patrolling the city. As the police department grapples with...
WCAX
New details on security breach at Vermont health center
MORRISTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - The CEO of Lamoille Health Partners, the Morristown clinic that went through a cybersecurity breach in June, is speaking out about the attack. We first told you about the security breach a month ago. At that time, Lamoille Health Partners told us they didn’t have much information and they were working with the FBI to figure out the nature of suspicious computer activity that shut down their system for a week in June.
Vermont’s teacher shortage has schools scrambling to fill positions
As the start of the school year nears, low-income and rural districts are more likely to be coming up short. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont’s teacher shortage has schools scrambling to fill positions.
mynbc5.com
With low water exposing junk and rocks, Vermont city finds opportunities
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Evidence of this abnormally dry summer can be seen in the Winooski River, through Vermont's capital city, where new islands and the sandy river bottom are now visible. A river gauge located on Route 2 across from the Green Mount Cemetery is measuring a near-record low...
WCAX
Police identify Burlington officer involved in Saturday shooting
A Williston restaurant is temporarily closing its doors amid an ongoing staffing shortage. New York state leaders say the Empire State is now infested with the spotted lanternfly and immediate action is needed. Vermont Olympian to end season early and train at home. Updated: 5 hours ago. Elle Purrier St....
WCAX
Bad crash in Brookfield kills Barre City woman, one arrested
BROOKFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - A bad crash claims the life of a Barre City woman and results in an arrest. Vermont State Police say it happened at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 89 in Brookfield. Police say Seth Edson,28 of Barre City was driving south -- when his car went...
mynbc5.com
Police: Man arrested for assault, stealing firearm
BURLINGTON, Vt. — A Colchester man is facing multiple charges, including assault, after he stole a firearm in Burlington. Police say that Michael Gbenusola, 39, texted a person that he was in trouble and hurt on Wednesday. When he arrived at the person’s home to be taken to the...
Train now running between Saratoga, Burlington
An Amtrak train service that travels daily between New York City and Rutland, Vermont, is about to make some new stops. The Ethan Allen Express is coming to Saratoga Springs, as well as Burlington in northern Vermont.
Man shot by Burlington officer arrested on multiple charges
David Johnson, 20, was arrested after leaving the hospital Wednesday.
WCAX
Driver accused of being high in crash that killed passenger pleads not guilty
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A man accused of driving while high and killing one of his passengers in a crash pleaded not guilty on Wednesday. Vermont State Police say it happened Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 89 in Brookfield. They say Seth Edson, 28, of Barre City, was driving south when...
WCAX
Jefferson Co. man accused of killing son
There are very few things that Deb Wells of Milton finds more engaging than sewing. Why Vermont is offering incentives to people who buy e-bikes. Vermont has the nation’s first statewide program to provide hundreds of dollars in incentives for buying e-bikes. Leahy signs Inflation Reduction Act before it...
WCAX
North Country sheriff’s office under fire amid allegations of harassment
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - More allegations of harassment at the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department. This time, it’s a former deputy who says the department penalized her for pumping breast milk. Chelsea Warick says she’s wanted to be a cop since she was a kid. She thought it was...
