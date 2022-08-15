Second largest attendance recorded for this year’s Boone County Fair

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — This year’s Boone County Fair became the second largest attended ever, according to ticket sales data.

Over 218,000 people attended the fair, just 4,000 less than the all-time record set in 2019.

This year was the first Boone County Fair in a row to have over 200,000 attendees.

The organizers said they are already looking forward to next year, which will take place August 8th – 13th, 2023.

