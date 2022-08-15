Pandemic, poverty, social media fuelling kids’ mental health crisis

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A study shows that between 2016 and 2020, the number of children under the age of 17 suffering from mental illness rose by 26%, totaling 1.5 million children.

Mental health experts say they’re seeing drastic behavioral changes in younger kids, and point to the pandemic, poverty, social media, and school pressure as a source of anxiety and desperation.

The study also showed that more parents are willing to seek help for their children’s mental health.

