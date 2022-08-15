ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Pandemic, poverty, social media fuelling kids’ mental health crisis

By John Clark
 3 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A study shows that between 2016 and 2020, the number of children under the age of 17 suffering from mental illness rose by 26%, totaling 1.5 million children.

Mental health experts say they’re seeing drastic behavioral changes in younger kids, and point to the pandemic, poverty, social media, and school pressure as a source of anxiety and desperation.

The study also showed that more parents are willing to seek help for their children’s mental health.

Tina May
3d ago

Is anxiety labeled as mental health which means if your child/adult has it later in life they wouldn't be able to get a FOID card?

Helping ease kids’ back to school anxiety

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — With the new school year comes new teachers, classmates or schedule. That can mean new stresses for young students. Experts said that there are ways to cope and prepare for uneasy feelings. One therapist said that signs of anxiousness around the school year can show as mood changes and behavioral issues, […]
Oral health linked to overall heath, according to dental experts

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Conscious oral hygiene is repeatedly linked to overall health and well-being by dental professionals and reaserchers. The signs and symptoms of over 100 serious medical conditions, including diabetes, HIV/AIDS, Lou Gehrig’s disease and oral cancer can often first be detected through a regular dental check-up.
Wisconsin mother aims to reduce stigma for accidental fentanyl deaths

New Raspberry Rally cookie helps promote skill growth among Wis. Girl Scouts. A new cookie is headed our way, and along with it comes more development in Girl Scouts e-commerce skills. UW-Madison staff make preparations for Monkeypox cases ahead of the school year. Updated: 51 minutes ago. |. As UW-Madison...
COVID-19 treatment PAXLOVID now available at WCDH

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — PAXLOVID, the antiviral treatment for those who test positive for COVID-19, is now available at the Winnebago County Health Department. WCHD said the treatment consists of two medicines that, when taken together, reduce the amount of COVID-19 virus in the body and decrease the need for hospital care. The treatment consists […]
Rockford holding resource fair for residents

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford community asked for help, and the City is responding. They will be hosting a “Community Resource Fair” on Wednesday. Two dozen agencies will be on hand to assist people with anything from employment to housing to mental health. City leaders said that this is a direct result of a […]
Free cake for Rockford residents on September 1st

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford residents can get the opportunity to receive free cake on Thursday, September 1st. Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday. The first 250 people who walk into the bakery will receive their free cake. This event is very limited so be sure to line...
Rockford Rescue Mission needs volunteers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local non-profit is calling on the public for help in feeding those in need. Rockford Rescue Mission is in need of volunteers. Administrators said that they, like many others, have been hit hard by labor shortages. Plus, the mission is experiencing a wave of COVID-19 cases in its program departments. […]
Rockford man charged with grooming child over the internet

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say they have arrested Daniel Garcia, 35, for reportedly having inappropriate contact with an underage child over the internet. Police said they were sent to investigate Garcia’s behavior on Friday, June 24th. The victim was said to be under the age of 13 and was someone whom he knew. […]
Rockford celebrates end of new summer program

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Park District held an event on Wednesday to celebrate the end of a new summer program. Summer CampED was a success. The celebration took place Wednesday afternoon at Terry Lee Wells Memorial Park, next to Haskell School. Those in attendance got free food and drinks in addition to playing […]
The Kane County justice system sinks to a new low

Authority without wisdom is like a heavy axe without an edge, fitter to bruise than polish. ― Anne Bradstreet. The only possible answer to the impending question is the Kane County State’s Attorney’s office doesn’t care. They know I’m watching them, and this specific case, but even that level of due diligence failed to deter them from sinking to a brand new low. To make matters so much worse, Lisa Aust and her incompetent probation office are involved, and you already know how I feel about most of our judiciary.
Rockford BBB: Scammers Are Going After Rockford Area Renters

There are plenty of downsides to inflation and rising interest rates, and one of the biggest is that thousands of people who had hoped to become homeowners have been forced to rent or continue renting because mortgages have become more expensive. The average American renter is now paying $1,326 month,...
Freeport redistricting it’s perimeters

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - As Americans shift their home bases for various reasons: schools, economic opportunities and less crime. More cities like Freeport across the U.S. must deal with population changes within their borders. “A lot of people that grew up here are used to being in one ward over...
Illinois City Is ‘Sick And Tired’ Of ATVs, Makes Major Law Changes

One city in Illinois has had it with ATVs in their area. It's not that they're done with dealing with all of them, it's more of what has been described as "nuisance ATVs." Any motorized off-highway device 50 inches or less in width, having a manufacturer’s dry weight of 900 lbs. or less, traveling on three or more low pressure tires, designed with a seat or sadly for operator use, and handle-bars or steering wheel for control.
Mystery customer pays Belvidere family’s $100 tab

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Random acts of kindness contribute to life in a big way, and one anonymous patron has been spreading kindness by picking up the tab for strangers. “It makes you want to do nice things for people,” said Jackie Ahrendt. Jackie Ahrendt and her family enjoy...
Some Illinois school districts facing bus driver shortages

(The Center Square) – The school bus driver shortage that was prevalent during the COVID-19 pandemic is still affecting some Illinois school districts with higher costs covered by taxpayers. From Chicago to Metropolis, a shortage of drivers is forcing school districts and parents to make alternative plans. Carbondale-based Robinson...
Rockford man charged with grooming a minor

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 35-year-old Rockford man was arrested Tuesday for reportedly having inappropriate contact with a minor. Daniel Garcia faces one count of grooming. Rockford police received a report on June 24 of an adult male using the internet to inappropriately contact a child under the age of 13.
Rockford native, composer earns EMMY nomination

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford native Jake Runestad has earned an EMMY award nomination for his new “Earth Symphony.” Runestad was named “one of the best of the younger American composers,” according to the Chicago Triune, and has composed music for the Washington National Opera, Swedish Radio Symphony, Netherlands Radio Chior, Dallas Symphony, and more. […]
