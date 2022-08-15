ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Justice Department Opposes Release Of Affidavit Used In Search Of Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Property

By Ted Johnson
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PQzWg_0hIIO7ZG00

The Justice Department said in a court filing on Monday that it opposes the release of an affidavit that was used to justify its search of former President Donald Trump ’s Mar-A-Lago property a week ago.

Media outlets, including Dow Jones Co. and ABC News, have sought the unsealing of additional records beyond the search warrant and a property receipt. The latter records, unsealed on Friday, showed that FBI agents retrieved 10 sets of classified material from the property, including those marked as top secret. The search warrant also showed that the search was part of an investigation into potential violations of several federal statutes, including statutes prohibiting concealment, removal or mutilation; gathering, transmitting or losing defense information; and destruction, alteration or falsification of records in federal investigations.

In its filing, Justice Department attorneys wrote that the “the affidavit would serve as a roadmap to the government’s ongoing investigation, providing specific details about its direction and likely course, in a manner that is highly likely to compromise future investigative steps. In addition, information about witnesses is particularly sensitive given the high-profile nature of this matter and the risk that the revelation of witness identities would impact their willingness to cooperate with the investigation.”

In its filing, the DOJ also cited threats received by law enforcement personnel, including a man who was killed last week after an incident in which he tried to breach the FBI’s Cincinnati office. There has been a spike in politically violent rhetoric online, while Trump and his allies have attacked the Justice Department and the FBI, accusing it of being politicized. Christopher Wray, the FBI director and a Trump appointee, issued a statement last week denouncing the threats.

On Monday, Trump gave an interview to Fox News Digital in which he railed against the search but also said, “Whatever we can do to help — because the temperature has to be brought down in the country. If it isn’t, terrible things are going to happen.” In the interview, Trump again suggested that evidence could have been planted, without offering actual proof that it was. And later, on his social media platform Truth Social, he claimed that the FBI “stole my three Passports (one expired), along with everything else.”

Trump has given varying defenses for holding the classified material, claiming that he declassified it, even though he has not come forward with a record of doing so, and also accusing his predecessor, Barack Obama, of holding classified information in Chicago. But the National Archives quickly issued a statement saying that they assumed custody of Obama’s presidential records when he left office in 2017.

The search warrant is just one legal investigation facing Trump or his allies. Rudy Giuliani ’s attorney told the AP and other outlets that was informed by a Fulton County special prosector that Giuliani is the target of an investigation by prosecutors in Georgia as they probe Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 election results in that state. Giuliani has been instructed to appear before a grand jury on Wednesday. Giuliani appeared before state lawmakers in December, 2020, claiming to have video evidence of an election worker carrying suitcases of ballots. But Georgia’s secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, quickly offered a response debunking the claim.

Giuliani, who represented Trump as his attorney, told Newsmax on Monday that “the statements that were made were either attorney-client privilege, because they were between me and him, or they were made on his behalf in order to defend him. When you turning around lawyers into defendants when they are defending their clients, we’re starting to live in a fascist state.”

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 2

Related
Deadline

Liz Cheney Ends January 6th Committee Hearing With A Warning: “We Cannot Abandon The Truth And Remain A Free Nation”

UPDATED: In her closing remarks Thursday, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said that “Donald Trump made a purposeful choice to violate his oath of office.”. The committee went all in on the use of often harrowing — and at times humorous — video and audio clips, some of which quickly went viral and will likely be replayed in the next news cycle. They all were directed at the hearing’s main narrative: Well aware of that was happening, Donald Trump did not fail to act during the 187 minutes between leaving the Ellipse and telling the mob to go home. He chose not to act,” said Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) at the start of the hearing.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Deadline

TV Actress Lindsey Pearlman’s Cause Of Death Revealed By Coroner – Update

UPDATED with cause of death: Actress Lindsey Pearlman’s death has been listed as a suicide, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. The body of the 43-year-old actress, whose credits included roles on General Hospital, Empire, and Chicago Justice, was found by Los Angeles police on Feb. 18 in a vehicle near Runyon Canyon Park. Pearlman had last been seen at about noon on Feb. 13 in the 1600 block of North Mariposa Avenue in East Hollywood and had been reported missing. An autopsy was conducted, but the cause of death was deferred. According to the coroner’s office, Pearlman’s manner of death...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

John Oliver Dings Fox News Over Coverage Of FBI Raid On Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Resort

John Oliver recapped another busy week in politics on HBO Max’s Last Week Tonight. Although President Joe Biden’s administration scored huge with the Inflation Reduction Act passing in Congress, it was the FBI raiding Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort that got the most attention. The late-night host fired off his first segment poking fun at Trump’s “characteristic restraint” in his response to the FBI seizing documents from his home. In a statement, Trump said that Mar-a-Lago was “under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents” and added, “they even broke into my safe.” Oliver had a laugh at Trump’s comment...
POTUS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election

Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
OK! Magazine

Ivanka Trump 'Dumps' Brothers Donald Jr. & Eric As She 'Doesn't Want To Be Part Of The Family Business Anymore'

It looks like Ivanka Trump is moving on: the businesswoman was never close with her brothers, Donald Jr. and Eric, and now she wants to focus on the future — without them. “Ivanka has basically dumped her brothers,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “She doesn’t want to be part of the family business anymore or even the controversial family. Her future is with her husband, Jared Kushner, and her kids. They are out of politics and won’t be campaigning with her father anymore or defending him on TV."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
PALM BEACH, FL
Fox News

After Trump Raid, Mick Mulvaney tells CNN: FBI and DOJ have 'lost the benefit of the doubt' with Republicans

Former Trump White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said Thursday on CNN that the FBI and the DOJ have "lost the benefit of the doubt" with Republicans in the U.S. "There is a lack of trust on the right, right now, with the FBI. And I think the way they went about this, the fact that they went about this, and especially if the FBI did this only looking for documents, it is really going to create even deeper divisions in the country," Mulvaney said.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Olivia Newton John
Person
Donald Trump
Law & Crime

All Four Female Justices Vote Against Supreme Court Decision to Block Biden Admin from Setting Its Own Deportation Priorities

In her first official action, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and every other woman on the Supreme Court bench sided against the court’s ruling on Thursday denying a stay of an order preventing the Biden administration from implementing its new immigration enforcement guidelines. The justices voted 5-4 in the court’s first-ever split along gender lines to allow a conservative district judge’s order to remain in place, pending full litigation of the matter.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Department Of Justice#Fbi#Mar A Lago#The Justice Department#Dow Jones Co#Abc News#Doj
Variety

‘Trump Was a Horrible President and Is a Horrible Person,’ Says Stephen King

“It” and “The Shining” author Stephen King has made his views on former U.S. President Donald Trump clear. In an interview with the Sunday Times, where he was in conversation with “Pointless” presenter Richard Osman, King said: “I happen to think that Trump was a horrible president and is a horrible person. I think he actually engaged in criminal behavior and, certainly, I felt that he was a sociopath who tried to overturn the American democracy not out of any political wish of his own but because he could not admit that he had lost.” When asked about the rise of fascism...
POTUS
Mother Jones

Rudy Giuliani’s Lawyer Knocks Georgia Prosecutors: “I Don’t Know What These People Are Doing.”

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. A district attorney in Georgia has informed Rudy Giuliani that he is a target of a criminal investigation into efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to improperly influence the counting of votes in the state, Giuliani’s lawyer said.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
abovethelaw.com

Georgia Fake Electors Say Plot To Overturn Vote Was Legal. Or Rudy Giuliani's Fault. Or The Prosecutor Is Mean. Or ... SQUIRREL!

It’s not clear whether Attorney General Merrick Garland has the stomach to prosecute Donald Trump’s for a blatant attempt to mount an electoral coup by dint of substituting fake electors for the real ones in swing states won by President Biden. But Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis suffers from no such infirmity, and her effort to hold the former president’s cronies accountable keeps chugging along.
GEORGIA STATE
Deadline

Deadline

115K+
Followers
34K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy