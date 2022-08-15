Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Nearly 2 dozen neglected animals taken from Roberts County home
ROBERTS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Twenty-three animals are on their way to new homes after they were taken from a Roberts County home last week. The Roberts County Sheriff’s Office says a search warrant was issued after the residence was suspected of subjecting animals to cruel conditions. Officials...
gowatertown.net
Another section of Highway 212 in Watertown opening today!
WATERTOWN, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says Highway 212 in Watertown will open to thru traffic from Highway 81 to 11th Street East today (Thursday). Work on phase two, between 11th Street and 19th Street East will continue with remaining work on the south side of Highway 212.
kelo.com
Sheriff’s office seizes “neglected and suffering” animals in Roberts County
ROBERTS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO.com) — Twenty-three animals were seized by the Roberts County Sheriff’s Office and have been relocated. The office executed a search warrant on Friday and said they found neglected and suffering animals at the residence. Some of the dogs were said to be 20-30 pounds underweight and left baking in the sun on a hot afternoon with no access to water. Deputies seized 8 dogs, 7 cats, 3 kittens, 3 sugar gliders, and 2 rabbits. The Roberts County Sheriff’s Office says all animals are being treated for their injuries and various health concerns and are being relocated to safe and loving homes.
gowatertown.net
South Dakota State Fair announces late change to grandstand entertainment lineup
WATERTOWN, S.D.–The South Dakota State Fair has announced a late change in this year’s grandstand entertainment lineup. Assistant Fair Manager Candi Briley says The Band Perry and Lainey Wilson have been booked to replace Lady A on the grandstand on Sunday September 4th. Lady A announced earlier this...
