Corona, SD

KELOLAND TV

Nearly 2 dozen neglected animals taken from Roberts County home

ROBERTS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Twenty-three animals are on their way to new homes after they were taken from a Roberts County home last week. The Roberts County Sheriff’s Office says a search warrant was issued after the residence was suspected of subjecting animals to cruel conditions. Officials...
ROBERTS COUNTY, SD
gowatertown.net

Another section of Highway 212 in Watertown opening today!

WATERTOWN, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says Highway 212 in Watertown will open to thru traffic from Highway 81 to 11th Street East today (Thursday). Work on phase two, between 11th Street and 19th Street East will continue with remaining work on the south side of Highway 212.
WATERTOWN, SD
kelo.com

Sheriff’s office seizes “neglected and suffering” animals in Roberts County

ROBERTS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO.com) — Twenty-three animals were seized by the Roberts County Sheriff’s Office and have been relocated. The office executed a search warrant on Friday and said they found neglected and suffering animals at the residence. Some of the dogs were said to be 20-30 pounds underweight and left baking in the sun on a hot afternoon with no access to water. Deputies seized 8 dogs, 7 cats, 3 kittens, 3 sugar gliders, and 2 rabbits. The Roberts County Sheriff’s Office says all animals are being treated for their injuries and various health concerns and are being relocated to safe and loving homes.
ROBERTS COUNTY, SD

