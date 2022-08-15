ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
FOX43.com

Second strike authorized in Pennsylvania school systems

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A second strike was authorized in a Central Pennsylvania school district this week. Greencastle-Antrim educators voted overwhelmingly on Thursday to authorize a strike if the negotiating team deems it necessary, as long as a 48-hour notice is given. Leaders of the Greencastle-Antrim Education Association (GAEA)...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Shortage of teachers in Harrisburg leading to big changes

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A shortage of teachers in the Harrisburg School District has resulted in significant changes as kids return to school this fall. One middle school in particular is making some pretty big changes to its schedule. News 8's Amber Gerard was in Harrisburg with what parents and students can expect this September. You can watch that story above.
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dauphin County, PA
Health
County
Dauphin County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Dauphin County, PA
Government
WGAL

Teachers in York County school district vote to authorize strike

DALLASTOWN, Pa. — Teachers in the Dallastown Area School District in York County have voted to authorize a strike. The Dallastown Area Education Association said that means the bargaining team can call a strike at any time, as long it provides the district with the legally mandated 48-hour notice.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Dauphin County Commissioners honor Harrisburg woman

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Dauphin County Commissioners honored a young Harrisburg woman, Madison Stokes, for winning the NAACP’s “Act So” national competition. The competition focused on medicine and health. Stokes’ winning submission studied the effects of long COVID in adults. Get severe weather...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Learning Disability#Bullying#Linus Mental Health#Diseases#General Health
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf Announces New Funding Awarded to ‘Project SPARK’ in Lancaster County to Increase Awareness of Manufacturing Career Opportunities

Governor Tom Wolf announced new funding for Project SPARK, through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program (MTTC), to help recruit and train 150 individuals to help replenish the skilled workforce in Lancaster County. “Providing a strong pipeline of talent to the manufacturing industry is vital for its continued success in...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

OSHA investigating 13 fatal workplace accidents in Central Pa. this year

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s Area Office in Harrisburg has investigated 21 workplace fatalities since October 2021. Of the 21 investigations, five were COVID-19-related deaths with one being a care home employee. Two of the deaths were electrocutions,...
HARRISBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Lancaster Farming

Bull Kills Lebanon County Farmer

A Lebanon County, Pennsylvania, farmer died Aug. 8 after being attacked by a bull. Edwin Hostetter, 56, of North Annville Township in Lebanon County went into a bull’s pen around 9 a.m. to load the animal into a trailer for transport. Jeff Farneski, Cleona Borough Police Chief, said the...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center Opening Date Set

>Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center Opening Date Set. (Lancaster, PA) -- Penn State Health has set October 3rd as the opening day for its newest hospital. Spokesperson Barbara Schindo says the facility will be called Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center and will be located in East Hempfield Township. The new hospital joins a growing group of medical centers for Penn State Health including two facilities in Cumberland County, the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center in Hershey, a children's hospital in Hershey and the St. Joseph Medical Center in Reading.
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Bethesda Mission’s New Community Center

Bethesda Mission has long been a fixture in Harrisburg. They are continuing their work with a new Community Center and inviting you to attend the opening celebration. Learn more about their work and the new center and how you can support their mission.
HARRISBURG, PA
pa.gov

PA Prison Society Visits Camp Hill

On August 5, six members of the PA Prison Society visited SCI Camp Hill for a tour of the facility. They began their visit with a sit-down with Acting Superintendent Gourley, who gave them a brief overview of the facility. One of the highlights of the tour was visiting the HOPE dogs that are housed on the RTU. A few of the other areas toured were the law and leisure libraries, the print shop, the chapel and food services.
CAMP HILL, PA
WITF

WITF

Harrisburg, PA
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.

 https://witf.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy