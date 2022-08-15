Read full article on original website
Related
FOX43.com
Second strike authorized in Pennsylvania school systems
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A second strike was authorized in a Central Pennsylvania school district this week. Greencastle-Antrim educators voted overwhelmingly on Thursday to authorize a strike if the negotiating team deems it necessary, as long as a 48-hour notice is given. Leaders of the Greencastle-Antrim Education Association (GAEA)...
abc27.com
Harrisburg’s Rowland Academy shortening school day due to teacher shortage
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The School District of Harrisburg says students at Rowland Academy will have a shortened school day to start the 2022-23 school year due to a teacher shortage. In a letter sent to parents, district superintendent Eric Turman says the district is facing a “significant teacher...
WGAL
Shortage of teachers in Harrisburg leading to big changes
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A shortage of teachers in the Harrisburg School District has resulted in significant changes as kids return to school this fall. One middle school in particular is making some pretty big changes to its schedule. News 8's Amber Gerard was in Harrisburg with what parents and students can expect this September. You can watch that story above.
theburgnews.com
Free backpacks, school supplies to be distributed at Harrisburg’s final summer movie night
As the academic year rolls back around, Harrisburg and local officials will help out students in need of school supplies. The first 100 children to attend the city’s free movie night at Reservoir Park on Friday will receive a backpack with books and supplies. The giveaway comes in partnership...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WGAL
Dallastown school board says it will meet with teachers after strike authorization vote
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The board president in the Dallastown Area School District in York County said the board would sit down with the teachers union after members authorized a strike. Dallastown Area Education Association President Ellen Connelly said the union's membership of more than 400 people overwhelmingly approved...
WGAL
Teachers in York County school district vote to authorize strike
DALLASTOWN, Pa. — Teachers in the Dallastown Area School District in York County have voted to authorize a strike. The Dallastown Area Education Association said that means the bargaining team can call a strike at any time, as long it provides the district with the legally mandated 48-hour notice.
abc27.com
Dauphin County Commissioners honor Harrisburg woman
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Dauphin County Commissioners honored a young Harrisburg woman, Madison Stokes, for winning the NAACP’s “Act So” national competition. The competition focused on medicine and health. Stokes’ winning submission studied the effects of long COVID in adults. Get severe weather...
abc27.com
‘I was in a lot of fights.’ Instead, York girl on ‘opportunities tour’ now thinks about college
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — For some 10th-grade students, the idea that they’re thinking about college might not be news. But for Nizyiah Penn?. “I was in my freshman year of high school,” she said. “I was in a lot of fights, and it wasn’t going right.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Announces New Funding Awarded to ‘Project SPARK’ in Lancaster County to Increase Awareness of Manufacturing Career Opportunities
Governor Tom Wolf announced new funding for Project SPARK, through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program (MTTC), to help recruit and train 150 individuals to help replenish the skilled workforce in Lancaster County. “Providing a strong pipeline of talent to the manufacturing industry is vital for its continued success in...
Author Beth Macy talks about drug overdose crisis in Raising Lazarus
Listen to Smart Talk every weekday at 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. The nation’s attention has been focused on the COVID-19 pandemic for the past...
Backpack giveaway to accompany Harrisburg free movie night
Harrisburg's final movie night in Reservoir Park will be on Aug. 19, but it won't be the typical movie night.
abc27.com
OSHA investigating 13 fatal workplace accidents in Central Pa. this year
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s Area Office in Harrisburg has investigated 21 workplace fatalities since October 2021. Of the 21 investigations, five were COVID-19-related deaths with one being a care home employee. Two of the deaths were electrocutions,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cumberland County home bordering farmland is close to schools, shopping for $670K: Cool Spaces
Built in 2008, this home offers a sunlit commanding view of the neighborhood of Bella Vista in the Cumberland Valley. Location here is key, with a neighborhood so close to Cumberland Valley School District’s complex of schools and a walking trail for students.
Escaped Pigs On I-81 Cause Delays In Central Pennsylvania: State Police
The cause of serious delays on Interstate 81 in central Pennsylvania has been revealed to be due to three escaped pigs, according to Pennsylvania state police. The wayward swine go loose from a truck heading north along the interstate near Exit 77 (PA 39 Mandala Hill/Hershey) shortly after 7 a.m., on Thursday, August 18, police say.
Lancaster Farming
Bull Kills Lebanon County Farmer
A Lebanon County, Pennsylvania, farmer died Aug. 8 after being attacked by a bull. Edwin Hostetter, 56, of North Annville Township in Lebanon County went into a bull’s pen around 9 a.m. to load the animal into a trailer for transport. Jeff Farneski, Cleona Borough Police Chief, said the...
Man Helping Hurt Dog On Highway Hit By Drunk Driver: Pennsylvania State Police
A Harrisburg man was hit by a drunk driver while helping an injured dog, according to a release by Pennsylvania state police. The 58-year-old Harrisburg man was driving on US 522S in Oliver Township when he struck a dog, pulled over, and got out to check if it was ok, state police explain in the release.
iheart.com
Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center Opening Date Set
>Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center Opening Date Set. (Lancaster, PA) -- Penn State Health has set October 3rd as the opening day for its newest hospital. Spokesperson Barbara Schindo says the facility will be called Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center and will be located in East Hempfield Township. The new hospital joins a growing group of medical centers for Penn State Health including two facilities in Cumberland County, the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center in Hershey, a children's hospital in Hershey and the St. Joseph Medical Center in Reading.
Police: Man arrested in Pennsylvania for allegedly buying human remains on Facebook
EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police say they have arrested a man in Pennsylvania for allegedly buying human remains on Facebook. In a news release from the East Pennsboro Township Police Department, Jeremy Pauley was arrested on Thursday and charged with abuse of a human corpse, receiving stolen property and dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities.
abc27.com
Bethesda Mission’s New Community Center
Bethesda Mission has long been a fixture in Harrisburg. They are continuing their work with a new Community Center and inviting you to attend the opening celebration. Learn more about their work and the new center and how you can support their mission.
pa.gov
PA Prison Society Visits Camp Hill
On August 5, six members of the PA Prison Society visited SCI Camp Hill for a tour of the facility. They began their visit with a sit-down with Acting Superintendent Gourley, who gave them a brief overview of the facility. One of the highlights of the tour was visiting the HOPE dogs that are housed on the RTU. A few of the other areas toured were the law and leisure libraries, the print shop, the chapel and food services.
WITF
Harrisburg, PA
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.https://witf.org
Comments / 0