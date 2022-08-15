Read full article on original website
Goodie Mob and Sleepy Brown at The Eastern, tickets on sale Friday
If you’re looking to get tickets, get those credit cards ready because it’s almost time. Goodie Mob, Sleepy Brown, Mr. Collipark and DJ Bad will be hitting the stage at The Eastern this November and tickets go on sale tomorrow. The event is being put on as a musical celebration of all things Atlanta. This sounds like the perfect pregame for the Thanksgiving holiday to me! Yes, we are already talking Thanksgiving.
Big Boi to headline ‘Wednesday Wind Down in the Point,’ free concert series
Atlanta native and hip-hop icon, Big Boi is set to headline the finale of “Wednesday Wind Down in the Point.” Fans will not only be able to enjoy Big Boi’s performance but also performances by fellow Atlanta rappers such as Pastor Troy, Atlanta rap group Young Bloodz, Houston rapper Raheem The Dream and more. The music isn’t the only thing you’re in store for – there will also be a number of food trucks and vendors you’ll be able to purchase from.
How to spend a day at The Battery Atlanta
Home to the Atlanta Braves (Truist Park), The Battery is a hotspot that brings together fans, locals and visitors from all over. Whether you’re a baseball fan or not, this sports and entertainment destination offers a one-of-a-kind experience for all ages. If you’re coming with friends or the whole family, there is certainly something to please everyone.
Alicia Keys, Brandi Carlile to headline ‘Beautiful Noise Live in Atlanta
The songstresses are amplifying their voices in more than one way. The United State of Women and Live Nation have teamed up to put on “Beautiful Noise Live – When All Women Vote Week of Action.” The name of the event actually comes from the Grammy-nominated song by Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile. The collaboration between the two women serves as a reminder for women to speak up, speak out and vote. The goal of this week-long, live event is to shine a light on issues that affect women and encourage them to take action when it comes to voting. The week will include forums, panels, interviews, workshops and concerts.
10 of the best tapas in metro Atlanta for the perfect date night
Tapas originally hail from Spain and the Iberian peninsula and serve as a distinct form of small plates/appetizers. Intending to be shared, tapas are a great way to experience a variety of foods and flavors and foster a sense of connection. For your next date night, consider going to one of the following restaurants in metro Atlanta that serve tapas.
BronzeLens Film Festival to kick off in Atlanta Aug. 23
It’s almost time for the 13th annual BronzeLens Film Festival! All the fun will take place from Aug. 23-28. The line-up for the festival includes daily screenings by independent filmmakers from around the globe, workshops, panel discussions, the BronzeLens Awards and much more. Attendees are in for a special treat this year as there will be a screening of the legendary Dionne Warwick’s documentary, “Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over” at Regal Atlantic Station. In addition to that screening, this year’s festival includes 124 movies from the next generation of BIPOC filmmakers, with categories ranging from fiction to shorts to documentaries.
6 must-try food trucks at Piedmont Park Arts Festival this weekend
The festival will feature live music, sculptors, painters, a children’s area, and, of course, delicious food. Foodies can sample a variety of food trucks to suit their taste buds. From gluten-free to sweet and savory, there’s something for everyone. Check out these six that will be there this weekend:
Test Chick-fil-A’s new breakfast item in select cities
Chick-fil-A is known for its chicken sandwiches, but did you know that the chain also has a hidden talent for breakfast?. The Atlanta-based restaurant chain is testing a new bite-sized breakfast option in select markets, and it’s available right here in Georgia! You can try the chorizo cheddar egg bites at Augusta stores beginning Aug. 22 for a limited time.
‘The Daily Show with Trevor Noah’ coming to Atlanta ahead of 2022 midterms
If you’re a fan of the show, now’s your time to be in the audience. With election season quickly approaching, lots of eyes will be on Georgia – and also on “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah. The show, which is typically taped in New York, will be recorded at the Tabernacle from Oct. 31 through Nov. 3. “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” is coming to Georgia as a part of its coverage of battleground states. As we all know, Georgia, which is traditionally a Republican-friendly state, elected two Democratic senators and President Joe Biden in 2020. “The Daily Show” has previously visited battleground states like Ohio and Florida for midterms.
