The songstresses are amplifying their voices in more than one way. The United State of Women and Live Nation have teamed up to put on “Beautiful Noise Live – When All Women Vote Week of Action.” The name of the event actually comes from the Grammy-nominated song by Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile. The collaboration between the two women serves as a reminder for women to speak up, speak out and vote. The goal of this week-long, live event is to shine a light on issues that affect women and encourage them to take action when it comes to voting. The week will include forums, panels, interviews, workshops and concerts.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 8 HOURS AGO