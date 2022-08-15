ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper County, MS

Comments / 0

Related
wtva.com

Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for Bay Springs child

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - An Endangered/Missing Child Alert is active for Josh Smith, 9, of Bay Springs. He is with Kristina Smith, 38. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation did not indicate if the two are related. Their vehicle is a 2005 gray Nissan Armada with a Mississippi license plate number:...
BAY SPRINGS, MS
WDAM-TV

Driver walks away from Perry County wreck

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A driver escaped injury Thursday, when the vehicle left U.S. 49 near the McLaurin exit in a spin and then flipped onto its roof. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said a 2013 Chevrolet Impala driven by Kadarian Lovett was traveling north on US 49. The vehicle...
PERRY COUNTY, MS
Neshoba Democrat

Barefoot Leake County man busted for burglary by deputies

A Leake County man known to walk around barefoot was arrested and charged in connection with several vehicle break-ins reported at a residence last week near Four Corners in the northwest part of the county, Sheriff Eric Clark said. The man, Richard Scott Swager, 39, of 79 Green Road, Carthage,...
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
fox40jackson.com

Accused cop killer Dante Bender returned to Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) – 31-year-old Dante Bender has been returned to Meridian to face charges that he killed Police Officer Kennis Croom and Bender’s own fiancée, Brittany Jones, Thursday at a house in the 2400 block of 51st Avenue. Bender was apprehended about 10:30 a.m. Friday in...
MERIDIAN, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
County
Jasper County, MS
Jasper County, MS
Crime & Safety
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Bay Springs, MS
WTOK-TV

VFW honors Newton County sheriff, deputies with special ceremony

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian chapter of the Veterans of Foreign Wars extended a special thanks to the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for its assistance getting an F-4 Phantom jet back home. The VFW presented a certificate Tuesday to Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington and his deputies, thanking...
NEWTON COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Kemper County woman remains missing nearly one year later

KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Authorities in Kemper County said they are still searching for leads in the case of a missing 79-year-old. Molly Ruth Netherland was reportedly last seen at her home on Old Jackson Rd. Sept. 2, 2021. Soon after she went missing, News 11 spoke to her sister who said she spent hours searching for Netherland with no luck.
KEMPER COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Arrest made in Meridian shooting death on State Blvd.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police have made an arrest in the Aug. 6 shooting death on State Blvd. Eulisa Chanell Barnes, 31, has been charged with murder and has a bond set at $300,000. Barnes is accused of killing Demarco Jimerson, 31. The shooting took place around 9 p.m....
MERIDIAN, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brown Hair##Mbi#Nissan Armada
WDAM-TV

WDAM’s Rex Thompson remembers Hurricane Camille 53 years later

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Hurricane Camille still ranks as the second most intense storm to hit the North American continent. Longtime WDAM weathercaster Rex Thompson said he remembers the storm well. I was just eight years old when hurricane Camille made a direct hit on the Mississippi coast. The...
HATTIESBURG, MS
kicks96news.com

BOLO – White Kia Rio Stolen from Carthage

Carthage Police Department issued a BOLO for a vehicle stolen from Fortune Mart Tuesday morning. It is described as a white 2017 Kia Rio with a Scott County license plate. The vehicle was last seen traveling on Hwy 35 South. If you see this vehicle or have any information regarding...
CARTHAGE, MS
WDAM-TV

Trooper suffers minor injuries after hydroplaning

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper was transported to a hospital Tuesday night when the vehicle he was driving on Interstate 59 south hydroplaned off the road. A release from MHP said a trooper was responding to an “officer in need” call at about 7:30 p.m....
JONES COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nissan
WAPT

Stokes concerned Richard's Disposal will halt trash pickup

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes said Jackson needs to prepare for Richard's Disposal to stop piking up trash in the Capital City. The company continues to pick up Jackson residents' garbage, even though Richard's doesn't have an approved contract and hasn't been paid. Stokes is concerned the New Orleans-based company will eventually stop picking up trash if something is not settled.
JACKSON, MS
WTOK-TV

City of Meridian Arrest Report August 17, 2022

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 16, 2022 at 6:00 AM to August 17, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. At 2:13 AM on August 17, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1200 block of South Frontage Road. Entry was gained through window.
MERIDIAN, MS
WDAM-TV

HPD issues notice on women’s wallets being stolen from shopping carts

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Hattiesburg want to make the public aware of reports of women’s wallets being stolen from shopping carts. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, over the last day, they have received reports of women having their wallets stolen from their purses left in shopping carts in several department stores, as well as in neighboring areas.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Man charged with attempted kidnapping in Petal

PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – Petal police arrested a man they said tried to kidnap a woman over the weekend. Investigators said a resident of Trailwood was attempting to enter her home during the early morning hours of Saturday, August 13 when a man in dark clothing tried to abduct her. He was unsuccessful and fled […]
PETAL, MS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg man arrested on multiple felony charges

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested a man on multiple felony charges and recovered multiple firearms early Tuesday. According to HPD, 34-year-old Jason Jones, of Hattiesburg, was arrested near 4th and North Street around 2:30 a.m. He had three handguns in his possession, one of which was...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

School Bus v. SUV in Jones County crash, no injuries reported

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Seven children, plus the bus driver and the 16-year-old driver of the SUV, walked away from the crash uninjured. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department reported that the accident occurred around 3:20 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, at the intersection of Maxey Road and Lebanon Road.
JONES COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy