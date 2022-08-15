Read full article on original website
Related
westcentralsbest.com
Animal Cruelty Arrests Made in Rapides Parish
Alexandria, La - The owner of Cypress Arrow Kennel & K9 Academy in Lena Tina Frey, 52, and her daughter, Victoria Brimer, 21, were arrested Thursday, August 18, 2022 by the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office. Both were arrested on felony charges of two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals. The...
westcentralsbest.com
Fuel thefts lead to man's arrest in Caddo Parish
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo detectives arrested a 32-year-old man accused of selling fuel stolen from his employer, Sheriff Steve Prator said Wednesday in a news release. The investigation began in July when a fuel company filed a report alleging Justin Price stole 1,425 gallons of diesel fuel from work sites in DeSoto and Sabine parishes between June 26 and July 17. The fuel was sold to 18-wheeler drivers in Caddo Parish, Prator said.
VIDEO: 2 women arrested for animal abuse at K-9 academy in Louisiana
According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office (RPSO), two women have been arrested in relation to an animal cruelty complaint at the Cypress Arrow K-9 Academy in Rapides Parish, La.
kalb.com
Mayor Hall answers concern over not asking RPSO for patrol help
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall said he has not needed to ask the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office for help with patrolling the streets of the city, despite being short of officers at the Alexandria Police Department. In an interview with News Channel 5, Mayor Hall said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Leesville man charged with timber theft
The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry's Enforcement (LDAF) arrested James Travis Johnson, 48, for one count of timber theft less than $25,000 and three counts of making false statements regarding rightful ownership of forest products on August 9.
kalb.com
Deville man arrested for rape, molestation of a juvenile
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Deville man has been arrested and charged with first degree rape and two counts of molestation of a juvenile under 13 years old. Mark Bryant, 62, was arrested on August 4 and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. According to the Rapides Parish...
kalb.com
Suspect sought for robbery on Alma Street in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for your help locating a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery that occurred on Alma Street on August 16. APD said Javon Sanders, 18, is wanted for armed robbery, battery and aggravated assault with a firearm. He is...
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Two Separate Timber Theft Cases
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Two Separate Timber Theft Cases. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry reported on August 15, 2022, that James Travis Johnson, formerly of Pitkin, Louisiana, but now residing in Leesville, Louisiana, was booked into the Vernon Parish Detention Center on August 9, 2022, for timber theft and other timber-related charges. On August 11, 2022, he posted a $15,000 bond. He was arrested later that day in Rapides Parish on further timber theft allegations.
RELATED PEOPLE
westcentralsbest.com
SPSO Announces Three More Indictments in Federal Court
DEVERRICK MARTELL WINFIELD (age-30) of Zwolle was indicted for 2-counts of Distribution of Methamphetamine. JULIUS THEODORE WINFIELD III (age-43) of Zwolle was indicted for 3-counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. CLIFTON DAVIS WILLIAMS (age-47) of Many was indicted for 3-counts of Distribution of Methamphetamine, 1-count of Possession with...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
NPSO ATTEMPTING TO IDENTIFY THE OWNER OF LIVESTOCK FOUND ON JOHNSON CHUTE ROAD
Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies are attempting to identify the owner of a longhorn steer recently found in the 2500 block of Johnson Chute Road near Natchitoches according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. The animal is currently being stored at Red River Livestock. If you are the owner,...
westcentralsbest.com
Leesville Police Respond to Reports of a Man With a Rifle at Walmart
Leesville Police Officers responded to the Leesville Walmart just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday, August 14, 2022, after receiving reports of a man with a rifle. Upon their arrival, they located the man who was found to be in possession of a pellet gun. Officers discovered that there was no active threat. Leesville Police Department would like to thank the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office for their quick response to assist and to the community for their concern for the safety of others.
Your Credit Card Info Possibly Stolen At Louisiana Restaurants
If you recently purchased anything from the Southern Classic Chicken or the Burger King in Many, Louisiana, you might want to check your debit or credit card statements to see if you spot anything that doesn't look right. According to Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell, Desha Laneece Waller of Many,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
westcentralsbest.com
Pitkin Woman Succumbs to Injuries Received in ATV Accident
On Saturday August 13, 2022, about 7:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Webster Maricle Road west of Louisiana Highway 113 in Vernon Parish. This crash claimed the life of 62-year-old Belinda R. Thompson of Pitkin. The initial investigation revealed a 2004 John Deere...
Lake Charles American Press
Sheriff: Teenager shot during Kinder back-to-school party
A Welsh teenager is facing charges for allegedly shooting a Kinder student Friday at a back-to-school party that led to rumors of a threat of a school shooting on Monday. Allen Parish Sheriff Doug Hebert III said a16-year-old from Welsh was arrested Saturday for attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of a dangerous instrumentality.
KPLC TV
Whataburger announces four restaurants across SWLA
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Whataburger has announced that in addition to the Lake Charles, DeRidder, and Sulphur locations it previously announced, the franchise will also be serving up burgers and more in Leesville. The franchise says each restaurant will be bringing approximately 120 jobs to their local communities. Here...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Truck crash dumps 12,000 pounds of rock on I-49
Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Aug. 15 at 8:15 am on Interstate-49 near milepost #128 just north of the Cypress exit according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say a dump truck hauling approximately 12,000 pounds of rock was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Louisiana Woman Killed in ATV Crash After a Tire Malfunction
Louisiana Woman Killed in ATV Crash After a Tire Malfunction. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 14, 2022, that on August 13, 2022, at about 7:00 p.m., LSP Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Webster Maricle Road west of Louisiana Highway 113. Belinda R. Thompson, 62, of Pitkin, Louisiana, was killed in the incident.
Photos: Yesterday’s Wreck on 171 South in Moss Bluff
A scary and interesting situation yesterday afternoon on 171 South near Moss Bluff. A huge wreck caused traffic to back up for miles as the wreck blocked both lanes of traffic at the bridge. At one point, traffic was backed up to E. Telephone Road while crews worked to clean up the wreck.
Two From Louisiana Arrested After Striking a Cow When Deputies Discover They Both Have Warrants
Two From Louisiana Arrested After Striking a Cow When Deputies Discover They Both Have Warrants. Louisiana – On August 11, 2022, the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 04:18 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the area of Highway 26 and Ardoin Road in regard to a cow in the roadway. When deputies arrived, they discovered the cow had been hit by a vehicle.
Passenger killed in single-vehicle crash, Beauregard Parish
The Louisiana State Police (LSP) investigated a single-vehicle crash that killed one person in Beauregard Parish.
Comments / 0