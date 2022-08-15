ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

AL.com

Alabama considers adding new high school graduation requirement

Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Alabama’s high school seniors may have one more box to check before they graduate. The state Board of Education is considering a requirement that every Alabama public school student prove they...
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Milk plant closings to impact some schools in Ala.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Milk plant closures in Alabama and Mississippi will impact schools across the southeast. Borden Dairy is closing plants in Dothan and in Hattiesburg, Mississippi by the end of September 2022. Borden makes 8-ounce bottles of milk often served in schools. According to the Dairy Alliance that...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

WalletHub: Best states to live in 2022 nowhere near Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Ever wondered what the best state to live in the U.S. is? What about the worst state? How about where Alabama stands compared to the other 49 states?. You’re in luck if you answered “yes” to one or more of those questions. Thanks to a WalletHub report released this week you can now see where each and every state ranks!
ALABAMA STATE
Madison County, AL
Education
City
Huntsville, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Guntersville, AL
Education
City
Hartselle, AL
Madison County, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Business
Madison County, AL
Business
Hartselle, AL
Education
City
Guntersville, AL
Local
Alabama Education
Guntersville, AL
Government
County
Madison County, AL
State
Alabama State
Hartselle, AL
Government
The Daily South

12 Best Things to Do in Decatur, Alabama

Less than 30 minutes from Huntsville, the city of Decatur, Alabama, is located along the Tennessee River in an area that was originally a river crossing for settlers west of the Appalachian Mountains. Incorporated as a town in 1820, it became the eastern terminus of the first railroad line west of the Appalachian Mountains, which enabled the city to grow rapidly. After being mostly burned to the ground during the Civil War, it rebuilt and rose into a buzzing city in the roaring '20s. Now, as nearby Huntsville has continued to grow, so, too, has Decatur, a town of about 55,000 residents that offers a mix of historic experiences honoring its past along with an abundance of new shops, restaurants, and entertainment options. Here's what to add to your list on a visit to Decatur, Alabama.
DECATUR, AL
alreporter.com

Opinion | Legendary Alabamians: Howell Heflin

The longer I continue to write about Alabama politics, the more I realize that Alabama really is a “Big Front Porch” – a saying made famous by our legendary Alabama storyteller, Kathryn Tucker Wyndham. I have been involved in the world of Alabama politics for 60 years....
ALABAMA STATE
FOX54 News

Huntsville's Best Places to Work recognized

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce honored the "Best of the Best" member businesses in the Tennessee Valley. The annual event celebrates businesses that create an excellent workplace culture through employee engagement, strong leadership and communication. "I think it says a lot about the Huntsville Community...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Safe swimming in Alabama waters may not be as easy as you think

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alabama is home to one of the most ecologically diverse parts of the country. Mother nature needs protection from humans and the footprints we leave by carelessness. Pollution in our creeks, rivers and streams has now come downstream to a level where it is unsafe for swimming and these areas may be in your backyard.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

WVTM 13 Investigates: Alabama cafeteria milk supplier closes plants

Borden Dairy is closing two plants that produce cafeteria milk jugs for schools in four states. More than 100 Alabama school systems must now find a new lunchroom milk supplier. Learn more in the video above. "We've gotten through a lot. We can get through this," said Fairfield City Schools...
ALABAMA STATE
FOX54 News

AAMU students are moving in and masking up

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — New and returning students are thrilled to move into their dorms and get back to the books!. "I’m super excited, it’s my junior year, so I’m ready for new things," said Junior Alabama A&M University Student, Niemah Thomas. Students like Niemah were lined...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
