Alabama considers adding new high school graduation requirement
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Alabama’s high school seniors may have one more box to check before they graduate. The state Board of Education is considering a requirement that every Alabama public school student prove they...
wtvy.com
Milk plant closings to impact some schools in Ala.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Milk plant closures in Alabama and Mississippi will impact schools across the southeast. Borden Dairy is closing plants in Dothan and in Hattiesburg, Mississippi by the end of September 2022. Borden makes 8-ounce bottles of milk often served in schools. According to the Dairy Alliance that...
WSFA
WalletHub: Best states to live in 2022 nowhere near Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Ever wondered what the best state to live in the U.S. is? What about the worst state? How about where Alabama stands compared to the other 49 states?. You’re in luck if you answered “yes” to one or more of those questions. Thanks to a WalletHub report released this week you can now see where each and every state ranks!
Life-threatening hazmat spill occurs in north Alabama town, evacuation urged
Updated at 3:33 p.m.: The intersection in Rainsville is expected to be closed until late Thursday night as crews continue cleanup of a hazardous materials spill in the northeast Alabama town. HazMat teams from Atlanta and Nashville are in route to the site, the DeKalb County EMA said. A voluntary evacuation at the intersection remains in place.
The Daily South
12 Best Things to Do in Decatur, Alabama
Less than 30 minutes from Huntsville, the city of Decatur, Alabama, is located along the Tennessee River in an area that was originally a river crossing for settlers west of the Appalachian Mountains. Incorporated as a town in 1820, it became the eastern terminus of the first railroad line west of the Appalachian Mountains, which enabled the city to grow rapidly. After being mostly burned to the ground during the Civil War, it rebuilt and rose into a buzzing city in the roaring '20s. Now, as nearby Huntsville has continued to grow, so, too, has Decatur, a town of about 55,000 residents that offers a mix of historic experiences honoring its past along with an abundance of new shops, restaurants, and entertainment options. Here's what to add to your list on a visit to Decatur, Alabama.
alreporter.com
Opinion | Legendary Alabamians: Howell Heflin
The longer I continue to write about Alabama politics, the more I realize that Alabama really is a “Big Front Porch” – a saying made famous by our legendary Alabama storyteller, Kathryn Tucker Wyndham. I have been involved in the world of Alabama politics for 60 years....
LIST: Thrift stores across the Tennessee Valley
Thrifting isn't just a way to save money – it's now a full-blown hobby for some shoppers.
41st Annual Depot Days rolls into Hartselle this fall
The 41st Annual Depot Days Festival is set for Saturday, September 17 in the historic depot and downtown areas of Hartselle.
Huntsville's Best Places to Work recognized
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce honored the "Best of the Best" member businesses in the Tennessee Valley. The annual event celebrates businesses that create an excellent workplace culture through employee engagement, strong leadership and communication. "I think it says a lot about the Huntsville Community...
Alabama medical marijuana board approves license changes
A set of proposed new rules regulating the introduction of medical marijuana in Alabama were approved last week, according to the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission.
wvtm13.com
Safe swimming in Alabama waters may not be as easy as you think
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alabama is home to one of the most ecologically diverse parts of the country. Mother nature needs protection from humans and the footprints we leave by carelessness. Pollution in our creeks, rivers and streams has now come downstream to a level where it is unsafe for swimming and these areas may be in your backyard.
wvtm13.com
WVTM 13 Investigates: Alabama cafeteria milk supplier closes plants
Borden Dairy is closing two plants that produce cafeteria milk jugs for schools in four states. More than 100 Alabama school systems must now find a new lunchroom milk supplier. Learn more in the video above. "We've gotten through a lot. We can get through this," said Fairfield City Schools...
Wanna take a hike? Here is every trail in North Alabama
With another summer behind us and only weeks left to enjoy the warmer weather, you might be wondering where the best hiking trails are in North Alabama.
Back to school 2022: Universal free school meals end in Alabama, how to apply
Alabama schools are encouraging eligible families to apply for free and reduced-price meals this year following the end of a federal government program to provide universal free meals to students during the pandemic. In June, federal waivers that provided children free meals through their schools beginning in March 2020 expired....
Huntsville church hosting free food box giveaway
A local church is hosting a free food box giveaway this Saturday, August 20.
What is the most dangerous animal in Alabama?
Alabama is home to some truly terrifying creatures, but which one of them is the state's most dangerous animal?
Huntsville/Madison County Chamber announces 2022 Best Places to Work
The Huntsville/Madison County Chamber has officially announced the winners of the 2022 Best Places to Work Awards at a luncheon Tuesday.
What’s the difference between Alabama and Auburn fans? Income, education and more
The rabid fanbases for the state of Alabama’s two largest universities - the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Auburn Tigers - sometimes seem like they have nothing in common. That’s not entirely true - they both root for football teams in the Yellowhammer State, and neither one misses playing the Iron Bowl at Legion Field.
AAMU students are moving in and masking up
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — New and returning students are thrilled to move into their dorms and get back to the books!. "I’m super excited, it’s my junior year, so I’m ready for new things," said Junior Alabama A&M University Student, Niemah Thomas. Students like Niemah were lined...
Hays Farm homebuilder leaves Huntsville project with more than 300 homes unbuilt
Hays Farm is in the market for a new home builder at the sprawling south Huntsville development. Goodall Homes, announced in November 2020 as the exclusive single-family home builder at Hays Farm, has pulled out of the project having built fewer than 25% of the homes they were contracted to build. Hays Farm developers hired Goodall to build 440 homes.
