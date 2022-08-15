Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
howafrica.com
Washington, DC. Now The Best City To Operate In If You Are A Black-Owned Business In U.S.
If you are a Black entrepreneur, the best city to do business and maximize profit is Washington, DC. Closely followed cities that will ensure the success of Black-owned businesses are St Louis, Indianapolis, Rochester, and Cleveland among others. The worst cities, however, that Black-owned businesses must look out for when...
Commercial Observer
Frederick’s Westview Promenade Welcomes Four New Tenants
Four new tenants, including a trio of restaurants, have inked leases at Westview Promenade, a 200,000-square-foot outdoor retail center in Frederick, Md. Hill Management Services owns and manages the center, which was developed in 2002. All four tenants are scheduled to open before year-end. “Frederick is Maryland’s second largest city...
yeahthatskosher.com
Oh Mama Grill is Coming to Washington DC
For a long while now, Char Bar has been the only kosher meat restaurant in DC proper. Those seeking other meat options were forced to travel to the city’s surroundings suburbs to get their fix. Soon however, another meat restaurant will open in D.C, this time in the Adam’s Morgan neighborhood in the Northwest area of the city.
Washingtonian.com
The 7 Most Notable Homes in the Washington Area This Month—and Who Bought and Sold Them
Bought by: Jeffery Mascott, CEO of the public-relations agency Adefero, and Jennifer Mascott, assistant law professor at the Antonin Scalia Law School at George Mason University. Listed: $5,995,000. Sold: $6,000,000. Days on market: 5. Where: Chevy Chase. Style: Victorian. Bragging points: Built in 1893, with five bedrooms and six bathrooms,...
worldairlinenews.com
Tailwind Air announces first-ever seaplane service to Washington, D.C. area from Manhattan
Tailwind Air has announced an exciting new destination, creating the fastest way to Washington, D.C. Travelers may now enjoy a nonstop seaplane flight directly from Manhattan’s Skyport Marina at East 23rd Street (IATA code: NYS) to Washington, D.C.’s College Park Airport (IATA code: CGS). Flights to/from Manhattan are...
bethesdamagazine.com
New Marriott International headquarters towers above downtown Bethesda
Editor’s note: This story was updated at 9 a.m. Aug. 16, 2022, to clarify information about certain features of the headquarters. Standing 21 stories high on Woodmont Avenue in downtown Bethesda, the new Marriott International corporate headquarters is an innovative building with imposing views of downtown Bethesda, a fitness center, lactation rooms, a cafeteria and a daycare, among other amenities.
WTOP
Amtrak has 4,000 jobs to fill
Amtrak plans more than 50 hiring events in its current fiscal year in several cities across the country, including Washington, D.C., as it looks to fill thousands of available jobs. 4,000 positions are open, including management, finance, technology, onboard services, electrical, customer service and others. Starting pay for all onboard...
WUSA
9+ things to do this weekend in DC, Maryland and Virginia | Aug. 19-21
WASHINGTON — August is flying by -- there are only two weekends left to enjoy before those classic summertime months fall to the wayside and we head straight into Autumn. What's on your summer bucket list? Here are a few more items for inspo before it's cider and pumpkin spice season.
WTOP
Even popular restaurants around DC are still struggling
Local restaurants that barely got by at the height of the pandemic are now facing even bigger struggles. Many say they may not make it, and even the really popular restaurants are struggling. Armand’s Pizza was just voted by WTOP listeners as best pie in the region, and owner Chris...
rockvillenights.com
The B12 Store "coming soon" at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
"Coming soon" signage has appeared at the future location of The B12 Store at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda. A variation on the new fad of IV bars, at The B12 Store you can buy or be injected with a variety of vitamins and minerals. All doctors, nurses and other staff are licensed and certified to administer the injections, the chain advises.
WUSA
Giving Matters | All donations will go to "Bread for the City," oldest non-profit in the district
WUSA9 will be at the Giant Food Store in Cathedral Heights, located at 3336 Wisconsin Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20016. All proceeds will go to Bread for the City.
NBC Washington
The Weekend Scene: County Fairs, Chuck Brown Day and More Fun in the DC Area
Fabled rock bands, legendary comedians, rap icons — whatever kind of show you love, there’s something happening this weekend for you. On Friday, you can get “young, wild and free” with Wiz Khalifa and Logic at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, Virginia, or sway along as indie rockers The Shins play an iconic album front-to-back at The Anthem.
Construction On Long-Awaited Barry Farm Redevelopment Begins Next Month
The first phase of a years-long redevelopment project at the Barry Farm housing complex in Southeast D.C. is set to begin next month, Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office announced on Wednesday. In September, construction will start on The Asberry, a mixed-use building along Sumner Road with 108 affordable rental units...
Washington, D.C. Mayor Has Requested National Guard Support 50 Times
Since Governor Greg Abbott has bussed migrants from Texas to Washington, D.C. to show President Joe Biden the issue he is dealing with on the Texas-Mexican border, Washington, D.C. mayor has requested National Guard support this past week.
dcnewsnow.com
Rust found on tracks of Metro’s Silver Line in Virginia
ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — An emergency drill was delayed by hours Wednesday after workers found rust on the tracks of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority’s (WMATA) Metrorail’s Silver Line Extension. The tracks, themselves, have been in place for years along the extension. Few trains...
WUSA
DJ QuickSilva added to Ben's Chili Bowl Wall of Fame
WASHINGTON — One of the District's biggest DJs has a new home at a D.C. institution. Roberto "DJ Quicksilva" Silva has had a lot of success in his business. He's been named the No. 1 DJ in D.C. and ranked as the No. 12 DJ in the United States by The Source magazine.
themunchonline.com
1717 S St SE
2 bedroom offers comfort and convenience - Spacious 2 bedroom features stainless steel appliances and a modern kitchen within an open floorplan. The location is convenient shopping and other attractions within the city. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. No Pets Allowed. Location. 1717 S St SE, Washington, DC. Address approximated. Rent. $1944.
ffxnow.com
Tysons Galleria’s upcoming dine-in movie theater has a premiere date
In just over a month, Tysons Galleria patrons will be able to get dinner, a drink and a movie — all from the same reclining, leather armchair. The mall’s new CMX CinéBistro will open on the third floor of the redeveloped Macy’s wing on Sept. 23, as noted on the movie theater company’s website.
WTOP
WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Pizza
WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses that serve pizza in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Armand’s Pizzeria and Grille was voted the favorite. Here are the TOP 10 finalists. Armand’s Pizzeria and Grille – 190 Halpine Road, Rockville, Maryland...
NPS to close, clear tents at Mount Vernon Square
WASHINGTON (DC News Now)—The National Park Service plans to close two parcels of park space at Mount Vernon Square due to unsanitary conditions caused by homeless encampments. NPS posted signs August 9 notifying the public that two parks at K and 9th streets will close on August 24. They state the closure is, “to address […]
