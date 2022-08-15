ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Frederick’s Westview Promenade Welcomes Four New Tenants

Four new tenants, including a trio of restaurants, have inked leases at Westview Promenade, a 200,000-square-foot outdoor retail center in Frederick, Md. Hill Management Services owns and manages the center, which was developed in 2002. All four tenants are scheduled to open before year-end. “Frederick is Maryland’s second largest city...
FREDERICK, MD
Oh Mama Grill is Coming to Washington DC

For a long while now, Char Bar has been the only kosher meat restaurant in DC proper. Those seeking other meat options were forced to travel to the city’s surroundings suburbs to get their fix. Soon however, another meat restaurant will open in D.C, this time in the Adam’s Morgan neighborhood in the Northwest area of the city.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington, DC
Washington, DC
Washington, DC
New Marriott International headquarters towers above downtown Bethesda

Editor’s note: This story was updated at 9 a.m. Aug. 16, 2022, to clarify information about certain features of the headquarters. Standing 21 stories high on Woodmont Avenue in downtown Bethesda, the new Marriott International corporate headquarters is an innovative building with imposing views of downtown Bethesda, a fitness center, lactation rooms, a cafeteria and a daycare, among other amenities.
BETHESDA, MD
Amtrak has 4,000 jobs to fill

Amtrak plans more than 50 hiring events in its current fiscal year in several cities across the country, including Washington, D.C., as it looks to fill thousands of available jobs. 4,000 positions are open, including management, finance, technology, onboard services, electrical, customer service and others. Starting pay for all onboard...
WASHINGTON, DC
Even popular restaurants around DC are still struggling

Local restaurants that barely got by at the height of the pandemic are now facing even bigger struggles. Many say they may not make it, and even the really popular restaurants are struggling. Armand’s Pizza was just voted by WTOP listeners as best pie in the region, and owner Chris...
ROCKVILLE, MD
The B12 Store "coming soon" at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda

"Coming soon" signage has appeared at the future location of The B12 Store at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda. A variation on the new fad of IV bars, at The B12 Store you can buy or be injected with a variety of vitamins and minerals. All doctors, nurses and other staff are licensed and certified to administer the injections, the chain advises.
BETHESDA, MD
The Weekend Scene: County Fairs, Chuck Brown Day and More Fun in the DC Area

Fabled rock bands, legendary comedians, rap icons — whatever kind of show you love, there’s something happening this weekend for you. On Friday, you can get “young, wild and free” with Wiz Khalifa and Logic at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, Virginia, or sway along as indie rockers The Shins play an iconic album front-to-back at The Anthem.
WASHINGTON, DC
Rust found on tracks of Metro’s Silver Line in Virginia

ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — An emergency drill was delayed by hours Wednesday after workers found rust on the tracks of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority’s (WMATA) Metrorail’s Silver Line Extension. The tracks, themselves, have been in place for years along the extension. Few trains...
VIRGINIA STATE
DJ QuickSilva added to Ben's Chili Bowl Wall of Fame

WASHINGTON — One of the District's biggest DJs has a new home at a D.C. institution. Roberto "DJ Quicksilva" Silva has had a lot of success in his business. He's been named the No. 1 DJ in D.C. and ranked as the No. 12 DJ in the United States by The Source magazine.
WASHINGTON, DC
1717 S St SE

2 bedroom offers comfort and convenience - Spacious 2 bedroom features stainless steel appliances and a modern kitchen within an open floorplan. The location is convenient shopping and other attractions within the city. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. No Pets Allowed. Location. 1717 S St SE, Washington, DC. Address approximated. Rent. $1944.
WASHINGTON, DC
Tysons Galleria’s upcoming dine-in movie theater has a premiere date

In just over a month, Tysons Galleria patrons will be able to get dinner, a drink and a movie — all from the same reclining, leather armchair. The mall’s new CMX CinéBistro will open on the third floor of the redeveloped Macy’s wing on Sept. 23, as noted on the movie theater company’s website.
TYSONS, VA
WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Pizza

WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses that serve pizza in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Armand’s Pizzeria and Grille was voted the favorite. Here are the TOP 10 finalists. Armand’s Pizzeria and Grille – 190 Halpine Road, Rockville, Maryland...
ROCKVILLE, MD
NPS to close, clear tents at Mount Vernon Square

WASHINGTON (DC News Now)—The National Park Service plans to close two parcels of park space at Mount Vernon Square due to unsanitary conditions caused by homeless encampments. NPS posted signs August 9 notifying the public that two parks at K and 9th streets will close on August 24. They state the closure is, “to address […]
WASHINGTON, DC

