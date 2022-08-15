ProMedica reports another big loss for second quarter, says 150 were laid off in July

ProMedica reported a $155 million operating loss for the second quarter as the health system continued to face soaring labor costs and grappled with the consequences of losing a lucrative Ohio Medicaid contract.

This year's financial results for the Toledo-based nonprofit health system have been significantly worse than last year, the latest report to bondholders shows. For the first six months, ProMedica reported an operating loss of $281 million — a shortfall more than $200 million larger than the same 2021 period.

Total losses — factoring in interest payments, investment losses, and income taxes — totaled nearly $500 million in the first six months of the year. ProMedica's investments alone lost the organization about $148 million so far this year.

Revenue was down by almost 22 percent for the second quarter, to $1.35 billion, attributed to losing out on an extension from the state of Ohio on a Medicaid contract .

Amid the recent money problems and related concerns from credit rating agencies, ProMedica has made several major leadership changes and laid off about 150 nonclinical employees in recent months. The health system had not publicly disclosed the number of layoffs until this week.

Spokesman Tausha Moore declined to make a member of ProMedica's executive team available for an interview about the report Monday. In an email, she noted many hospitals and health systems have suffered financially during the pandemic as they sought to manage staffing shortages and higher expenses.

"We are continuing to evaluate ways to operate more effectively and efficiently, and we are focused on taking action to strengthen our financial position and build greater stability and sustainability throughout the organization," Ms. Moore said. She declined to detail what those strategies entailed.

While ProMedica's 332 senior care locations lost $105 million last quarter, its provider division, which includes its physician group and 11 hospitals, also suffered, posting a $43.6 million loss.

On the provider side, the organization said patient volume is healthy, and has grown since last year, but expenses continue to far outpace revenue thanks to higher labor and staffing agency costs created by the pandemic.

"While patient volumes have returned to near pre-pandemic levels, the rising costs associated with delivering care remain our biggest challenge," Ms. Moore said. "On the senior care side of the business, resident volumes are still lower than pre-pandemic levels, as staffing shortages continue to create challenges on that front."

She said ProMedica has made "some progress toward reducing staffing agency costs over the past few months, and we are hopeful that progress will continue."

Unlike its other divisions, ProMedica's insurance arm Paramount did make money for the organization in the second quarter, posting $13.5 million in operating income. But membership revenue dropped by $405 million and medical expenses decreased by $321 million, reflecting the loss of the Medicaid contract.

ProMedica has $1.6 billion in unrestricted cash and investments, which could fund about 89 days of operations, but that is down from about 109 days worth of unrestricted cash at the end of 2021. The report also said the organization has about $2.3 billion in debt.

Last week S&P Global Ratings downgraded ProMedica's debt rating to BB, below investment grade, citing in part the recent acceleration of operating losses and how much cash it is burning through.

Fitch Ratings in May also downgraded ProMedica , noting it expected "continued and significant pressure on operations" that, combined with a weak balance sheet, leaves the health system with "very limited financial flexibility."

And Moody's, a third credit rating agency, said in May it was revising its outlook on ProMedica to "negative," noting that the "severity of the labor challenges, particularly in the senior care business, could continue to stall its recovery."

Other health-care systems are also struggling to varying degrees. A recent report from health care consultant Kaufman Hall noted that hospitals' expenses are at "historic highs," which is leaving many hospitals with negative margins. Contract labor costs have dropped slightly recently, the report said, but rising employee pay and other factors are keeping expenses high.

A recent Fitch Ratings report on the hospital industry noted many systems may be forced to make huge changes to their business models, including "relentless, ongoing cost-cutting and productivity improvements."

ProMedica has not detailed what operational changes it plans to make. But it did shake up its leadership team by firing several executives including Chief Financial Officer Steve Cavanaugh, and hiring a new temporary CFO from Texas, Louis Robichaux, who specializes in health care restructuring and crisis management.

In addition, as the organization noted in the quarterly report, Arturo Polizzi was named president of the health system, taking over day-to-day operations from CEO Randy Oostra. Mr. Polizzi also will continue on as chief operating officer.