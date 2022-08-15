Read full article on original website
136 New Cases In Tuolumne And 101 In Calaveras
Tuolumne County Public Health reports 104 new lab-confirmed community cases and 32 Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) inmate cases from Saturday, August 13th to today, Friday, August 19th, for a total of 136 cases. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reports 42 active cases at SCC, last week there were 28 active cases. There are 71 known active community cases down from 89. Positive home tests (rapid/antigen tests) are not counted in the Covid numbers and remain unknown. Lab results come from hospitals or other lab-confirmed testing.
Calaveras County Emergency Tree Removal Will Require Crane
Arnold, CA – Electrical hazards have Calaveras County road officials calling in heavy equipment for emergency tree removal in the Arnold area. Due to the close proximity of power lines, a crane will be used to safely perform the tree removal, according to county public works officials. The work will require a complete road closure at 4520 Love Creek Road, off Moran Road and south of Highway 4. The roadway is narrow and the crane will block the entire road, requiring a detour from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Monday, August 22.
Survey Targets Mother Lode Economic Challenges And Opportunities
Sonora, CA – A new survey targeting the Mother Lode’s economic challenges and opportunities will be used to strategize for the future. The confidential ten-question online survey includes questions related to important assets, what challenges need to be addressed, and how to improve long-term economic stability. It is being put out by the Central Sierra Economic Development District (CSEDD), in conjunction with the North State Planning and Development Collective at California State University, Chico and Chabin Concepts. These groups are in the initial phase of updating the Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy for the five-county CSEDD region. It serves Alpine, Amador, Calaveras, Mariposa, and Tuolumne counties, along with the cities of Sonora and Angels Camp.
Tuolumne County Superintendent To Preview Upcoming School Year
Sonora, CA — It is back to school time, and this weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools Cathy Parker. She will talk about various topics including recent enrollment trends, planning for an upcoming youth summit, grant money recently received, changes this year in local education, challenges to recruiting teachers, and the state’s move to expand transitional kindergarten.
A Couple Of Blow Outs And A Nail Biter
The Summerville Bears started the 2022 football season with a bang. They came out running and passing on all cylinders and defeated the Gustine Reds 42 to 9. Dean Trimelone started the scoring by catching a shovel pass from Braylon Leveroos and going around the end for a 40-yard touchdown. Next, the Bears forced the Reds to punt, and George Henderson picked up the rolling ball on the Bears’ 25 and returned it for a 75-yard TD. The Bears kept up their good defense and big-play offense to take a 28 to 0 lead at the half.
