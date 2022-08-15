Sonora, CA – A new survey targeting the Mother Lode’s economic challenges and opportunities will be used to strategize for the future. The confidential ten-question online survey includes questions related to important assets, what challenges need to be addressed, and how to improve long-term economic stability. It is being put out by the Central Sierra Economic Development District (CSEDD), in conjunction with the North State Planning and Development Collective at California State University, Chico and Chabin Concepts. These groups are in the initial phase of updating the Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy for the five-county CSEDD region. It serves Alpine, Amador, Calaveras, Mariposa, and Tuolumne counties, along with the cities of Sonora and Angels Camp.

