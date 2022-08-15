Read full article on original website
Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration In Lehi, UtahS. F. MoriLehi, UT
Pho Saigon Noodle House RestaurantS. F. MoriMurray, UT
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina Andras
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
247Sports
Utah's latest commit Brock Fonoimoana decision was centered around 'family'
Kyle Whittingham and his University of Utah football program received good news on the recruiting front earlier this week when Kahuku (HI) safety Brock Fonoimoana announced his commitment to the Utes late Monday nighgt. He is the program's 13th commitment of the class and UteZone caught up with Fonoimoana about his decision.
kslsports.com
Whittingham Earns Bonus For Preseason AP Poll Appearance
SALT LAKE CITY- First reported by John Canzano, Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham has collected a $15,000 bonus this week after the Utes came in at #7 in AP Poll’s Preseason Top 25. Whittingham stands to collect more money if his team hits a few other notable marks. Another...
Gephardt Daily
University of Utah kicks off new athletics season with stadium celebration
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utes fans are invited to celebrate all 20 University of Utah programs as the 2022-23 college athletics season gets underway. Coaches and student-athletes from U. sports programs will chat with Utes play-by-play announcer Bill Riley during “A Night at...
Jacob Conover ready to step in if needed
PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Jaren Hall is expected to have another great season as the BYU starting quarterback. But in his four seasons with the Cougars, Hall has yet to play a full season. So if he goes down again this year, Jacob Conover is ready to step in. Conover has thrown just 10 […]
Utah's Cameron Rising says the preseason rankings don't matter and the team is purely focused on getting better
In week three of Fall Camp, Utah quarterback Cameron Rising addressed the media, focusing heavily on how the team is progressing.
ksl.com
This former Utah Jazz player just listed his Salt Lake City home for sale
SALT LAKE CITY — Former Utah Jazz fan favorite Joe Ingles has put his Salt Lake City home up for sale. "The selling of my Utah home is bittersweet. I spent eight seasons with the Jazz and during that time you fall in love with a place and its people ... but the time has come for us to sell and get settled in Milwaukee," the Australian guard said in a statement Wednesday.
ksl.com
Have You Seen This? Orem senior 'flips out' in Tigers' season-opening win
FLIPPING OUT — We've seen a lot of crossover in sports, especially high school athletics, from two-sport athletes in football and basketball to three-sport stars that also play their field on the baseball diamond. Some NFL players have even taken up dance and ballet to improve their footwork and...
gastronomicslc.com
Jack In The Box still planning Utah expansion
Hot on the heels of news that Beehive-borne Training Table are planning a daring comeback, FOX13 yesterday teased a similar message about Jack In The Box. The TV piece appears to reference the JITB franchising page for Utah here which describes the Salt Lake City Metro as:. “a thriving city...
kslsports.com
Joe Ingles Lists Salt Lake Home For $3.5 Million
SALT LAKE CITY – Joe Ingles and his family are officially saying goodbye to Utah after listing their Salt Lake City home for an eye-popping $3.5 million. The Utah Jazz guard’s house, located at 2828 E. Kennedy Drive near Emigration Canyon, was built in 1986 and was listed on Tuesday.
utahstories.com
Five Things in Utah That Need To Go
A friend of mine recently vacated an apartment in hopes of finding another where she didn’t have to pay a shared $1,400 rent for a two-bed, two-bath unit. Unfortunately, she hadn’t done her homework, or she would have known that Salt Lake County’s apartment vacancy rate is at an all-time low of 2 % and that the average rent for that size in Utah’s capitol city was $2,157 in February 2021, according to Rent.com. Now, she’s couch surfing with friends and is afraid she might be homeless.
Is Jack in the Box planning Utah restaurant invasion?
For years, the only way for most Utahns to get their hands (and mouths) on a Jumbo Jack was to pack the family into the car and head far south. But it looks like that won't be the case for long.
Man allegedly caught exposing himself at BYU Campus for the second time
PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested for allegedly exposing himself on campus at Brigham Young University (BYU) on Aug. 12. BYU Police have identified the suspect as Jose Guadalupe Ochoa-Gourdin, 22. This is the second time he’s been arrested for a BYU lewdness incident. Authorities first responded to reports of lewdness on […]
kuer.org
State agency calls Utah Lake Restoration project ‘unconstitutional’ and ‘a risk’
The proposed Utah Lake Restoration project, which would create a series of islands in the lake west of Provo, could be in jeopardy. The director of the state’s Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands raised issues with the proposal in a legislative interim committee meeting Wednesday. Jamie Barnes told the Legislative Natural Resources, Agriculture, and Environment Interim Committee the project is “unconstitutional and is not legally sound” because sovereign land could permanently go to a private company.
ksl.com
Utah deemed most vulnerable in the West for homes that may catch on fire
SALT LAKE CITY — A pair of Salt Lake County Council members are raising the alarm over what they contend is an extreme wildfire risk due to seasonal culinary water supplies in Big and Little Cottonwood canyons, as well as inadequate water pressure in fire hydrants. Dea Theodore and...
ksl.com
Allegiant Air begins service to 2 new destinations at Provo Airport
PROVO — The low-cost airline competition is heating up at Provo Airport. Allegiant Air began new service out of the airport Thursday with flights to Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas and San Diego International Airport. The airline is offering one-way trips to Las Vegas for as low as $33 and San Diego for $38 through Saturday for flights taken by Nov. 18.
ksl.com
Salt Lake City breaks yet another heat record with 22nd 100-degree day of the year
SALT LAKE CITY — The ultimate triple-digit record in Salt Lake City has finally been broken. The high temperature at Salt Lake City International Airport reached 100 degrees at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, setting a new record for 100-degree days in a calendar year with 22. The previous record was 21 days, which was initially set in 1960 before it was matched again in 1994 and last year.
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get Thai Food in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City is both the capital of Utah and its largest metropolis. It’s surrounded by natural beauty, its mountains and lakes home to protected trails and picnic spots. However, within the man-made confines of the city, there’s plenty to do. Salt Lake City’s many museums, parks, and...
kuer.org
With Draper prison now closed, officials eye Utah’s next big redevelopment project
The Utah State Prison in Draper shut down this summer after 71 years of service. All 2,464 inmates have been transferred to the new state correctional facility in Salt Lake City, and the buildings are now scheduled for demolition as early as next year. Taking its place is a vision...
Father, son wait 3 days to be In-N-Out's first Logan customers
In-N-Out's Logan restaurant had their grand opening this morning at 8 a.m. with plenty of fanfare, namely a Salem father-and-son duo who set up camp since Monday.
6 church buildings vandalized in Sandy, another broken into in Orem
SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Six church buildings owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were vandalized overnight Monday. Last Thursday, a meeting house was vandalized, including a break-in at a church in Orem. In Sandy, the vandalism was on building exteriors in the form of graffiti. “It seems very targeted,” said Sgt. […]
