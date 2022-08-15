Dolphins sign veteran Mackensie Alexander as Trill Williams (ACL) goes on injured reserve

The Dolphins signed cornerback Mackensie Alexander to fill a roster spot that opened when cornerback Trill Williams was placed on injured reserve Monday.

The Dolphins also signed defensive tackle Niles Scott.

Alexander, 28, is entering his seventh NFL season after spending five with Minnesota (2016-19, 2021) and one with Cincinnati (2020). He has played in 84 career games with 25 starts and has 197 tackles, 4.5 sacks, three interceptions, 32 passes defensed and one fumble recovery.

Alexander, from Immokalee High, was a second-round pick (54th overall) by Minnesota in 2016 out of Clemson.

Scott, 26, has played in six NFL games, all with Cincinnati in 2018. He began as an undrafted free agent with San Francisco in 2018 but since then has been with five other teams. He's from Frostburg State.

Williams suffered an ACL injury in Saturday's preseason opener against Tampa Bay.

