ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckinney, TX

Fire damages downtown McKinney businesses

By Steven Pickering
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XsnNe_0hIIMDhx00

A Monday morning fire left a couple of buildings damaged in downtown McKinney.

The flames started in an alley near the Grand Hotel on Kentucky Street. The fire department says they arrived at 10:30 a.m. All of the buildings in the area were evacuated and no one was hurt. The outside walls were damaged and there was some damage to the inside of the Rye restaurant, but they weren't open at the time.

Here's the latest on the downtown McKinney fire. – The McKinney Fire Department (MFD) responded to a structure fire...

Posted by McKinney Fire Department on Monday, August 15, 2022

The fire department says the buildings' power and gas have been turned off. Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

‘Avoid This Area,' 4-Alarm Fire at Southlake Chemical Facility Now Under Control

After urging people to stay clear of the area at all costs, police say a large 4-alarm fire at a chemical mixing facility in Southlake is under control Wednesday afternoon. Police tweeted Wednesday afternoon that a large fire had broken out along the 4000 block of T.W. King Road at about 1:23 p.m., not far from the intersection of White Chapel and Bob Jones Road and along the eastern Trophy Club city limits.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mckinney, TX
Business
Local
Texas Business
State
Kentucky State
City
Mckinney, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Structure Fire#The Grand Hotel#Rye
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on Skillman Street

On August 17, 2022, at approximately 12:44 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a crash in the 9200 block of Skillman Street. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found the driver of the vehicle, Marlyn Gillespie, 18, had been shot several times. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded and took the victim to a local hospital where he died.
DALLAS, TX
News Channel 25

Dallas-area house explosion kills 2, injures 4: Police

DALLAS — A house fire caused by an explosion has claimed the life of a woman and her son in Garland, officials reported. Garland officials responded to a house fire Sunday in the 600 block of East Ridgewood Drive just before 11 a.m, where they found six family members between the ages of 3 and 54 suffering from life-threatening injuries. 15-year-old Angel Reyes and his mother 54-year-old Paula Reyes died from their injuries on Wednesday morning and Sunday night at area hospitals respectively, WFAA reported.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas SWAT cuts hole in roof, finds Pablo Ramos unresponsive in attic

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department Special Investigations Unit is looking into the death of Pablo Ramos, 53, on Aug. 17. Dallas SWAT found Ramos unresponsive in his attic after a few hours trying to make contact with him. They eventually cut a hole through his roof to find him. But this was after they had deployed gas into his house. Ramos was taken to a local hospital where he died.The incident began after the Dallas Police Auto Theft and Gang Unit responded to 221 Starr Street regarding an investigation into stolen vehicles. The preliminary investigation found two stolen vehicles being sold for parts in the backyard, police said. Officers initially knocked on the door to contact Ramos, who then locked the door.That's when SWAT was called after obtaining a search warrant. Office of Police Oversight was notified in addition to the SIU. The Dallas County District Attorney's Office was also notified and will conduct its own investigation.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
KRLD News Radio

New Denton Police Chief named

Denton has a new police chief, announced last night by City Manager Sara Hensley who says Doug Shoemaker will be sworn in on October 3rd. Shoemaker spent most of his law enforcement career in Missouri
DENTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fiery Rescue by McKinney Officers Caught on Camera

Body cameras recorded a recent heart-pounding rescue by four McKinney police officers. The officers were Brad Williams, Cameron Johnson, Cody Minwell and Chris Stephens. “I saw the car was pretty much fully engulfed, then pretty quickly I learned that somebody was still inside,” said Stephens, who was first at the scene.
MCKINNEY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Family Injured in Gas Station Accident

Four people, including three children, were hurt when their parked car was hit as they filled up at a Plano gas station. According to Plano police, the incident happened on the morning of August 7 at the pumps near Walmart on the corner of Coit Road and Spring Creek Parkway. An adult and children were parked trying to fill up with gas when another car hit a curb and ended up crashing into their vehicle.
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
33K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy