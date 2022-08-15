Fire damages downtown McKinney businesses

A Monday morning fire left a couple of buildings damaged in downtown McKinney.

The flames started in an alley near the Grand Hotel on Kentucky Street. The fire department says they arrived at 10:30 a.m. All of the buildings in the area were evacuated and no one was hurt. The outside walls were damaged and there was some damage to the inside of the Rye restaurant, but they weren't open at the time.

Here's the latest on the downtown McKinney fire. – The McKinney Fire Department (MFD) responded to a structure fire... Posted by McKinney Fire Department on Monday, August 15, 2022

The fire department says the buildings' power and gas have been turned off. Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram