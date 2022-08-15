Read full article on original website
It was learned earlier this month that longtime Boston Red Sox television color commentator and Hall-of-Famer Dennis Eckersley will be retiring at the end of the current season. Eckersley clearly won't be going quietly into the figurative night. As noted by Justin Terranova of the New York Post, Eckersley blasted...
Boston Red Sox broadcaster Dennis Eckersley is under fire for his comments about Pittsburgh Pirates players. This week, the Boston Red Sox and Pittsburgh Pirates are competing in a three-game series. In the first game on Tuesday night, the talk was not about the play on the field. Rather, it was focused on the comments made by Red Sox broadcaster and Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley.
Tuesday night's broadcast of the Boston Red Sox visiting the Pittsburgh Pirates quickly turned into a roast session of the home team. On the Red Sox broadcast of the game on NESN, color commentator Dennis Eckersley started to lay into the struggling Pirates calling them 'pathetic' among other things. Pittsburgh...
Red Sox playoff push could be hindered by latest injury news
It’s now or never for the Boston Red Sox to make a push for an AL Wild Card spot but another injury could be costly for their potential playoff run. While the Boston Red Sox at many points in the 2022 season have not done themselves any favors, the truth of the matter is that injuries have hurt them just as much. Whether it’s been the multi-layered saga of Chris Sale, or anyone among Garrett Whitlock, Michael Wacha, Kiké Hernandez, Rafael Devers or a number of others missing time or going on the IL.
Dennis Eckersley is a striaght shooter. So when the Boston Red Sox visited the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday, he didn't hold back from sharing his thoughts on the organization. The Red Sox broadcaster was taken aback by the Pirates' lackluster lineup and meager payroll, which ranks near the bottom of...
