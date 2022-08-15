ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accident was waiting to happen on South End Rail Trail, witnesses say

By Derek Dellinger
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Blake Morgan’s pictures only tell part of the story of what he heard and saw Sunday night at an intersection near where he lived — where he said a woman was hit while on the Rail Trail in South End.

He said he heard the screams and the impact, which he said were “remarkably loud,” and then rushed out.

“She (the victim) was laying on the tracks, and people were running as fast as they could,” said Morgan. “One gentleman took the keys away from the driver because they were about to drive away.”

He snapped pictures on his phone of the aftermath.  The pictures do not show anything graphic, but paint the picture of what was happening–a car, stopped on the light rail tracks, with police and first responders surrounding the area.

Witnesses said the woman was thrown 15-20 feet from the path onto the light rail tracks.

Friends said the victim, who suffered life-threatening injuries, was released from the hospital Monday.

The circumstances of the crash are still under investigation by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, but many we spoke with who have lived and actively use the Rail Trail said the incident was not much of a surprise.

“There’s a certain point where we have to recognize that not everyone in the roadway is an absolute speeding lunatic,” said John Holmes, who is a part of Charlotte Urbanists, which is dedicated to helping reduce pedestrian injuries and deaths.

The intersection of the Rail Trail at Remount was a focus of the group earlier this year when they put out traffic cones as part of an experiment in traffic calming.

“Is it the design (of the road)?  Most of the time, you’ll find that it is,” he said.

Skid marks still remain at the site from Sunday’s incident.

Morgan noted the upward slope for drivers on Remount Road, coming up from South Tryon Street to South Boulevard, may force people to speed up instead of slow down.

“It shouldn’t be that you have this great trail that they boast and get awards for, and it comes at the cost of your life if you are not careful,” said Morgan.

The City of Charlotte told Queen City News Monday that the Rail Trail crosswalks are marked with high-visibility paint and are properly signed.

They also said the city added optical speed bars” that are designed to “trick” drivers into thinking they are going too fast to get them to slow down.

Comments / 2

rodboi Jones
3d ago

Hate to hear that someone got hurt, i knew it was just a matter of time before something happened at that area. Too many people just walking out in the roadway like there are no cars coming. Please be careful.

Reply
8
 

